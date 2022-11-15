Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes handle Columbia 33-6The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops final road match of season 3-1 to MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes shut out Bemidji State 5-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Commons light up for holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Holiday light displays are popping up around Central Ohio, including in downtown Columbus. More than 400,000 festive lights were turned on Friday night at Columbus Commons. Those who came out to see the lights could get free hot chocolate and carousel rides. Musicians were also...
myfox28columbus.com
Two tasty fall cocktail recipes for tailgating, holiday season
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Whether you need a tailgating beverage for the upcoming Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry game or a conversation-starter for the holidays, food and lifestyle influencer Shanisty Ireland has you covered. The Buckeye Vodka Boot Warmer. Ingredients:. 1 Bottle Orange Allspice. 2 cups Buckeye Vodka. 1...
myfox28columbus.com
Ice rink at Riverside Crossing Park in Dublin opening Black Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After bagging your Black Friday deals, you can cap the day off on the ice at Dublin's Crossing Park. The city announced the ice rink at Riverside Crossing Park will open for the season at 5 p.m. on Black Friday. The 3,2000-square-foot rink is located...
myfox28columbus.com
Local bakery Bake Me Happy shares easy gluten-free recipes for the holidays
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — While turkey gets all the attention on Thanksgiving, we can't forget about sweets. This holiday season, local bakery Bake Me Happy is offering gluten-free sweets like pumpkin pies, pumpkin rolls and pumpkin cookies. Bake Me Happy co-owners Wendy Miller Pugh and Letha Pugh join Good Day Columbus ahead of the holidays.
myfox28columbus.com
Dollars & Sense: How to keep the heat in your home this winter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The colder it gets outside, the higher it costs to heat your home. With heating bills through the roof, here are three simple ways to keep warm using things you might already have. Be a draft dodger!. Cut the leg off an old pair of...
myfox28columbus.com
Holiday festivities kick off this weekend in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for something festive to do with your family, ABC 6/FOX 28 has you covered! All the fun starts Friday. The Columbus Commons Festival Lighting kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with free hot chocolate, free carousel rides, and more. Beginning Saturday, Dec....
myfox28columbus.com
Car crashed into east side karate studio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into a building in the 3000 block of East Broad Street around 7 p.m. Saturday, police said. Dispatch got a call about the crash at 6:52 p.m. and police went to the scene. ABC 6 has been told no one was seriously...
myfox28columbus.com
OSU Marching Band sousaphone player Avery Voress to dot the "i" of Ohio for rivalry game
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Each time the band performs Script Ohio, a different fourth- or fifth-year sousaphone player dots the "i" of Ohio. This year, fifth-year Avery Voress will carry on the tradition for the Michigan game. He joins Good Day Columbus to talk about what the moments means for him.
myfox28columbus.com
Road closures, restrictions for Hot Chocolate Run in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many racers are participating in the Hot Chocolate Run in downtown Columbus on Sunday, which means several roads will be closed and restricted. If you plan to travel in the downtown area this weekend, here is everything you need to know about the road restrictions.
myfox28columbus.com
54.6 million Americans expected to travel for Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This Thanksgiving is expected to be the third busiest for travel since 2000. AAA is predicting 54.6 million people will travel 50 or more miles from home this Thanksgiving, a 1.5% increase from last year. According to AAA, most travelers will drive to their destinations....
myfox28columbus.com
'Snoop Doggie Dogs': Snoop Dogg launches pet accessory line
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Rapper Snoop Dogg has launched a pet line called "Snoop Doggie Doggs." While the line only mentions dogs, it also includes items designed to fit cats. "Now, your pet can officially be royalty with a collection of apparel, accessories, and toys designed by Snoop himself,"...
myfox28columbus.com
1 person dropped at hospital in Franklinton after shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition after being dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton around 4:56 p.m. Saturday and taken to another hospital for treatment. Police said one victim was dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the run...
myfox28columbus.com
Discover announces plans to open customer care center in Whitehall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Discover, digital banking and payment service company announced plans to open a customer care center in Whitehall, Ohio. The new project will involve more than $16 million for construction, training, and hiring. Discover plans to start hiring customer support representatives from Whitehall and surrounding communities early next year, officials said.
myfox28columbus.com
Healthy alternatives to consider over the holidays with a pumpkin parfait
Ahead of the holidays, Mount Carmel’s Healthy Living Center team joins Good Day Columbus to discuss ways to add healthy alternatives to your family Thanksgiving feast including Butternut Squash Soup and Pumpkin Parfaits! These recipes are delicious and will certainly help families stay on track with their health this holiday season.
myfox28columbus.com
Frontier Airlines: All-you-can-fly pass takes off next year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Wanna go wild?. Now you can, thanks to Frontier Airlines. The budget carrier is offering a $599 all-you-can-fly GoWild! pass for domestic travel for a year. Sound too good to be true? In the eyes of some, it kind of is-ish. Here is the catch:...
myfox28columbus.com
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Kazy and Rex from Colony Cats and Dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Kazy and Rex from Colony Cats and Dogs!. Both pets are hoping to find their fur-ever families soon. This old man is around 10 years old and was left in the surrender cage at the animal shelter. Rex was flea infested and taken immediately to the veterinarian's office where workers didn't think he would survive.
myfox28columbus.com
Local health departments distributing free COVID-19 home test kits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fairfield County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 home test kits ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday week. The kits will be available for pickup at 1550 Sheridan Drive, Suite 100 in Lancaster from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. through Thursday, November 18. There is a...
myfox28columbus.com
Acura completes NSX Type S production at Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The final Acura NSX Type S was completed Thursday at Honda's Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville. Honda began producing the high-performance hybrid-electric supercar in 2016. The final NSX Type S was finished in Gotham Gray matte paint and badged No. 350 of 350. Acura said...
myfox28columbus.com
Linden business shuts down after car crashes into building for second time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A business in Linden had to shut down Friday morning after a car crashed into the wall. Officials said the accident happened at Staffords Market, located along Parkwood Avenue. A black BMW smashed into the wall and damaged the building, according to officials. No injuries...
myfox28columbus.com
Family remember Stone Foltz with annual basketball fundraiser
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Studies show that more than 50% of college students experience some level of hazing. The Foltz family is making it their mission to eliminate the disturbing trend with their annual, "Hoops 4 a Change" event. The basketball fundraiser returned to Buckeye Valley High School where...
Comments / 0