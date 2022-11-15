Read full article on original website
General Motors makes critical battery materials deal
General Motors has made a deal with Brazilian mining firm Vale SA for nickel that will be used in the company’s ultium batteries in the coming years. General Motors’ deal with Vale certainly isn’t unique, but it is crucial. According to Reuters, nickel sulfate, the product Vale will be supplying GM from a proposed Canadian nickel mine, is vital in making lithium-ion batteries. And while GM is looking into LFP batteries that would reduce their need for the material, they are still very much tied to it.
General Motors has a growing Tesla repair business
General Motors (GM) has started to repair Tesla vehicles at its dealerships, making it a growing new business for the legacy automaker. “That’s a growing business for us. I gotta say it’s a new business,” said GM President Mark Reuss during the automaker’s Investor Day 2022.
Tesla bulls conflict as Musk Twitter ‘circus’ continues on
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) bulls are conflicted about the automaker’s forecast and outlook as CEO Elon Musk’s “circus” with Twitter continues. While some Tesla bulls have continued to solidify themselves as ultimate believers in the automaker’s future, establishing distinct and robust predictions for the stock, the near-term is much different. Some bulls are remaining supportive of Musk through his venture with Twitter, while other analysts who have been proponents of investors putting their money with Tesla are backtracking.
7 Democratic senators urge FTC to investigate Elon Musk & Twitter
Senator Elizabeth Warren and six other Democratic senators are pushing the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate Elon Musk and Twitter following the Twit Chief’s takeover of the platform. The group of senators, which include Senators Elizabeth Warren, Edward Markey, Richard Blumenthal, Dianne Feinstein, Ben Ray Lujan, Cory...
BYD will sell EVs in Brazil
BYD will begin selling two new EV models in Brazil in November. BYD Americas President Stella Li touched upon favorable political and environmental development in Brazil, which is Latin America’s largest vehicle market. “I believe now is the right time politically and environmentally for us to invest in building...
Kathy Griffin on Elon Musk reinstating her Twitter account “this is all just nuts and would totally help with ticket sales.”
Elon Musk reinstated three Twitter accounts on Friday, including Kathy Griffin, who made a response video on TikTok. She noticed his misspelling of her name and jokingly called him Elaine. Griffin added that she wasn’t proficient enough with TikTok to explain “this beef that apparently I have with Elon Musk,”...
Chaos continues to reign at Twitter following Musk ultimatum, worker exodus
SAN FRANCISCO -- Twitter offices including the headquarters are expected to be closed until Monday amid more chaos and resignations over the weekend. Justine De Caires worked for Twitter for three years before being laid off, along with nearly half the staff earlier this month. "The culture at Twitter under Elon Musk was definitely a culture of fear, of uncertainty, of anxiety," said De Caires. De Caires is part of a class action lawsuit against the company. "I've seen systems start to fail already. And I expect to see bigger things to start to break, especially with all the expertise that went out...
Tesla launches non-Tesla Supercharging Pilot Program in Italy
Tesla has officially launched its Pilot Program for non-Tesla electric vehicles to use its Supercharger Network in Italy. Since launching the Pilot Program for non-Tesla EVs in November 2021, Tesla has expanded the initiative to fifteen European countries. The Pilot Program allows owners of non-Tesla EVs to plug in at any of the company’s Supercharging sites, which offer charging rates between 150 and 250 kW. It is a test program that is being used to assess the use of Superchargers by non-Tesla drivers.
Ford announces partnership to improve EV manufacturing
Ford has announced that it will work with Rockwell Automation to improve EV manufacturing at three of its manufacturing locations. Ford has partnered with Wisconsin-based Rockwell Automation to strengthen its EV manufacturing capabilities in the ever-lasting battle to improve manufacturing efficiency, lower costs, and improve responsiveness to change. Rockwell will be working to improve EV manufacturing capabilities at Ford’s Oakville, Canada; Blue Oval City, Tennessee; and Avon Lake, Ohio facilities.
Sandy Munro analyzes Tesla charging connector: ‘lighter, more cost efficient’
Munro and Associates analyzed the Tesla charging connector and charge port, calling it more compact, lighter, and more cost-efficient than the CCS alternative. Munro and Associates have slowly built a name for themselves on YouTube, analyzing vehicle components and even whole vehicles to find the flaws and advantages of the designs used by automotive engineers. The company analyzed the Tesla charging connector and the corresponding charge port in the most recent episode. They found the Tesla design to be “more space efficient, lighter, and less costly” than the CCS charger alternative.
Tesla FSD Beta V11 full release notes makes its way online
On the 11th of November, at 11:11 p.m. PST, Tesla started the initial rollout of FSD Beta V11. The update was extremely exciting, in no small part due to the fact that it represented the first iteration of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta that utilizes a single stack. Tesla, however,...
Under Elon Musk, Twitter is “taking child exploitation seriously”
Twitter is “taking child exploitation seriously,” the platform’s toughest critic on child sexual exploitation (CSE) told Teslarati in an exclusive interview. Eliza Bleu is a survivor of human trafficking and an advocate for victims, especially children. Bleu has been putting pressure on Twitter for several years to remove CSE material at scale, and up until Elon Musk’s acquisition, Twitter has been slow to remove most of the content. She told Teslarati that she is happy to see the new changes the platform is implementing under Elon Musk’s new leadership.
Tesla addresses “recall” for the Model X with over-the-air software update
Another over-the-air software update has addressed a “recall” for the Tesla Model X. A total of 29,348 vehicles comprised of 2021-2023 Tesla Model X were affected in the recall. As per the NHTSA’s Safety Recall Report, an issue in the restraint control module (RCM) calibration of the affected...
Following Twitter exodus, Jaguar Land Rover opens tech focused job portal
Jaguar Land Rover has opened a new job portal for recently displaced tech workers from Twitter, Meta, and Amazon; the automaker is looking to fill over 800 positions. As the tech sector has entered a turbulent year, resulting in many companies instituting their first-ever layoffs, the automotive industry is poised to take advantage. With the rapid growth in demand for electric vehicles, automakers globally have been relatively protected from poor economic conditions. One company taking advantage of the situation is Jaguar Land Rover, which has opened a tech-focused job portal to hire those displaced from Amazon, Meta, Google, and Twitter.
Elon Musk will deboost and demonetize hateful & negative tweets
Elon Musk announced that negative and hate tweets will be “max deboosted & demonetized.” He said that Twitter’s new policy is freedom of speed, but it is not freedom of reach. He made this announcement after reinstating three Twitter accounts, one of which was Kathy Griffin, who was one of many of his impersonators following the launch of the new Twitter Blue verification service.
Twitter hits all-time high usage as #RIPTwitter trends: Elon Musk
Following the offloading of roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, Elon Musk sent a message to the company’s remaining employees asking them if they were willing to commit to an “extremely hardcore” work culture that involves “working long hours at high intensity.” Musk’s message noted that Twitter’s remaining employees could either commit or take three months’ worth of severance pay and leave.
White House wants Twitter to explain how it’s protecting Americans’ data
The White House called on Twitter to explain how it is protecting “the safety of Americans’ online data,” Oliver Darcy, a reporter for CNN, tweeted. He noted that a White House official told him, “Twitter should speak to how they are ensuring that happens.”. Twitter’s former...
Elon Musk reverses Trump Twitter ban
Elon Musk reinstated former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Twitter account on Saturday. The new Twitter CEO polled Twitter users on Friday and noted that 134 million people had seen the poll. In total, there were 15,085,458 votes. The poll’s final results were 51.8%, yes, and 48.2%, no. In...
CBS News quits Twitter citing “uncertainty;” will continue to monitor
CBS News announced Saturday that it is pausing its activity on Twitter “in light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution.” KPIX5, a CBS-affiliated channel based out of the Bay Area, noted that the network would continue to monitor the platform. Jonathan Vigliotti,...
The next-gen Volkswagen Golf may ditch the gas drivetrain, keep the name
Volkswagen COO Thomas Schafer has stated that the Golf nameplate isn’t going anywhere, but it won’t be tied to a gas engine in the future. According to statements made by Volkswagen COO Thomas Schafer to AutoCar, while the eighth generation Volkswagen Golf will be phased out by 2027-2028, the nameplate may live on in a new all-electric vehicle, the ninth generation VW Golf. While many were worried that the already all-electric Volkswagen ID.3 would replace the Golf, Mr. Schafer quickly dispelled that myth as well.
