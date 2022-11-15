SAN FRANCISCO -- Twitter offices including the headquarters are expected to be closed until Monday amid more chaos and resignations over the weekend. Justine De Caires worked for Twitter for three years before being laid off, along with nearly half the staff earlier this month. "The culture at Twitter under Elon Musk was definitely a culture of fear, of uncertainty, of anxiety," said De Caires. De Caires is part of a class action lawsuit against the company. "I've seen systems start to fail already. And I expect to see bigger things to start to break, especially with all the expertise that went out...

