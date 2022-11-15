Read full article on original website
Why Idahoans Are More Selfish Than They Will Ever Admit
The holidays are fast approaching and while many of us think about shopping, friends, and family, and preparing for them, there is another part that many don't mention and that is all the charities and giving that is done. Everywhere and every year around this time there are charity events taking place and it is on the residents of the area to help give to these events to help those less fortunate. Twin Falls has often been referred to as a giving community, but when it comes to the rest of the country, are the people of Idaho as giving as they think they are?
How Not to Apply for a Job in Twin Falls
Over the last few weeks, I have seen a few people posting on local chats and rants and raves pages looking for jobs, and their approach is one you want to avoid. Putting an ad on a local Facebook page isn't a terrible idea, but the odds of finding a job are low this way. While it doesn't hurt to try this route, make sure to be smart in what you post. When putting in the desired salary, you are limiting yourself from the get-go. Putting limited scheduling, while it is nice to be honest, makes you lower on the candidate list, when others may have a more open schedule. Most importantly, do no admit you will fail a drug test, as not many places will hire you, knowing you are breaking the law and unable to pass a mandatory drug test if their company requires it.
Hagerman Mayor Forced to Resign for Living Outside of Town
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The mayor of Hagerman had to resign following an investigation that found he wasn't living in the community he serves. The Gooding County Prosecutor Trevor Misseldine announced now former Mayor Alan Jay resigned this week following an investigation launched in September. The Gooding County Sheriff's Office discovered Mayor Jay had been living in Twin Falls following a complaint. His residency violated the Hagerman mayor's oath of office. The Hagerman City Council President, Jared Hillier will serve as acting mayor.
Twin Falls: Help Prevent Flooding by Cleaning Gutters and Curbs
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Twin Falls is asking residents to help prevent localized flooding by keeping gutters and curbs clear of debris and leaves near their homes. The city says keeping the drainage areas clear will help keep the water flowing when winter weather and subsequent melting arrives. "It’s not necessary to remove all leaves as storm drains are designed to allow some debris, but residents can help by ensuring that leaves are not accumulating along street gutters and around storm drains. Simply removing these leaves can help the stormwater system channel water away from the street," says the City in a statement. The City uses street sweepers to do the bulk of the work in areas where a lot of debris and leaves build up. The leaves along with dirt and debris can clog the drainage pipes that lead to retention ponds located around the city. The ponds or basins hold the runoff water and allow it to soak back into the ground or the overflow continues through the canal system and into Rock Creek or the Snake River. Any bags of leaves can be left beside resident trash bins and will be picked up during regular trash days at no extra charge, according to the City.
Idaho Food Bank Awards Five Southern Idaho Groups with Grants
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five organizations in Southern Idaho have been given grants to help with food insecurity by the Idaho Food Bank and partners. Helping Hearts and Hands, Camas County Senior Citizens Association, Martha & Marys's Food Pantry, Mustard Seed Ministries, and Voices Against Violence were recently awarded a combined $20,750 in grants from the Idaho Food Bank Fund to help promote healthy eating and ease hunger in the state. The Idaho Food Bank works with Catholic Charities and the Community Action Partnership Association of Idaho to distribute awards every year. “Thank goodness for the Idaho Food Bank Fund and the generous support of Idaho taxpayers! These grants to local organizations make a significant impact on the work to address food insecurity,” said Doug Alles, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Idaho in a prepared statement. “We know that food insecurity impacts every community, and it is an honor to steward the work of The Idaho Food Bank Fund to improve the lives of our neighbors.” A total of 47 groups in Idaho were awarded grants out of the $233,900 set aside for assistance. The funds come from Idaho taxpayers who donated on their income tax returns to the Idaho Food Bank. Money from the grants can also be sued to buy food storage and transportation in addition to providing education on healthy eating. See how much each each location was given below:
Texas Man Arrested after Interstate Pursuit Near Glenns Ferry
GLENNS FERRY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Texas man is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly forcing other motorists off the interstate and running from police Saturday morning near Glenns Ferry. According to Idaho State Police, the 32-year-old man was booked into the Elmore County Detention Center for three counts of aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault, driving under the influence, reckless driving, fleeing or eluding a peace officer, and assault upon a peace officer. At around 11 a.m. troopers and Elmore County Sheriff's deputies started getting reports of a driver in a Toyota Rav4 driving reckless and forcing other cars off the road near Glenns Ferry heading west. When troopers tried to stop the man he continued on at speeds exceeding 100 mph. The driver tried to hit other cars and caused a semi-truck hauling fuel to veer off the roadway. ISP used a special maneuver to stop the Toyota and ended the pursuit. The incident remains under investigation and ISP is asking anyone with video of the pursuit or the Toyota driving erratically to call District 3 at 208-846-7550.
