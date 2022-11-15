Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Mexico vs. Poland, pick
Group C will feature a match between Mexico and Poland at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday on FOX. Mexico is 16-27-14 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's 17th tournament appearance and eighth consecutive one. Mexico will be without stars Javier "Chicharito" Hernández and Jesús "Tecatito" Corona, with...
Senegal forward Sadio Mané ruled out of World Cup with leg injury
Senegal forward Sadio Mané will miss the World Cup because of a leg injury, the Senegalese soccer federation said Thursday. Mané was injured in a German league game between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen on Nov. 8. "Unfortunately, today’s MRI shows us that the progress was not as...
Qatar 2022 WTF: How the World Cup got lost in the desert of the real
By the time this article is published on Salon, the opening match of the 2022 World Cup tournament will have reached halftime. That match is between teams from Qatar and Ecuador, two nations whose citizens — at least before this week — might have had great difficulty finding the other one on a world map. (Just to prove I'm paying attention, Ecuador leads 2-0.)
'Go, go, USA!': How Landon Donovan's 2010 World Cup goal became iconic
DOHA, Qatar — Everyone saw it. Everyone heard it. Everyone who cares deeply about American soccer — and a ton of people who don’t — can recall what happened in Pretoria, South Africa, on Jun. 23, 2010, like it was yesterday, when Landon Donovan scored a goal of impossible drama and time stood still, broken only when commentator Ian Darke made a World Cup call for the ages.
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: The 'Hand of God'
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Maradona's "Hand of God." It couldn’t happen in the era of video assistant...
World Cup 2022 Expert Predictions: How far will USMNT go?
The United States men's national team is back at the FIFA World Cup for the first time in eight years and expectations will be high for arguably the wealthiest crop of young talent the country has ever produced. But what does a successful tournament actually look like for Gregg Berhalter's side?
Late shift: How USMNT is preparing for 10 p.m. local start times at World Cup 2022
DOHA – The United States is one of the few teams at the World Cup to have no official nickname, which is a mild shame, as well as something that likely won't change any time soon. While Cameroon has the Indomitable Lions and Japan is Samurai Blue and Spain...
World Cup 2022: How Will Cristiano Ronaldo Go out for Portugal?
The Portugal World Cup 2022 experience will be interesting but ultimately all about the last ride for superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The post World Cup 2022: How Will Cristiano Ronaldo Go out for Portugal? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
'Sport is a way for Wales to stand out': Why Welsh pride is a World Cup advantage
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — The remit of every head coach in the World Cup is, and has always been, to try to build the best national team possible. "But when it comes to Wales," former Welsh forward Iwan Roberts told me, "they are trying to build the atmosphere of a club."
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet France vs. Australia, pick
Group D will feature a matchup between defending champion France and Australia. France is 34-19-13 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's 16th tournament appearance, having won it all twice (2018, 1998). France currently sits at +600 to win the World Cup at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $70 total), the third-lowest odds.
Manchester United takes ‘appropriate steps’ after Ronaldo interview
Manchester United has "initiated appropriate steps" in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Premier League club’s legal team was waiting to review the full footage of the 90-minute discussion in which Ronaldo criticized United manager Erik ten Hag, teammates and the owners. "Manchester United...
World Cup 2022 Group G Team Guides: Brazil
It has been 20 years since Brazil last won the World Cup. As the No. 1-ranked team in the world, it is certainly a favorite to win it all in Qatar. Four years ago, Seleção relied too much on Neymar and lost to Belgium in the quarterfinal, but with a deep roster of stars who play in the world's top leagues, Tite's team is expected to make it out of the group unscathed.
Messi vs. Ronaldo: Who will be more impactful at World Cup 2022?
The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be the last international tournament for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably the most debated players in soccer history. Both players have the surrounding talent to go out with a bang, but which will have the biggest impact on their team in Qatar?. Here's...
Karim Benzema injury: France remains optimistic about World Cup 2022
DOHA, Qatar - France head coach Didier Deschamps has vowed his squad will mount a stout defense of its World Cup title, despite the "sad" loss of star forward Karim Benzema through injury. Benzema, the reigning Ballon d’Or winner after being voted the world’s best player in 2021-22, was ruled...
Ronaldo details rupture of relationship with Ten Hag
LONDON (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo detailed his falling out with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag in the final part of a 90-minute TV interview that aired Thursday, saying he left a game early this season because he felt “provoked” by the coach and accusing the Dutchman of lacking “empathy.”
