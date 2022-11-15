2 NC men wanted on 26 charges for shooting woman, sheriff says

BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects are wanted on more than 20 charges each after a woman was shot in Harnett County.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call came in on Monday at 12:13 p.m. in reference to an assault in the area of Lemuel Black Road in Bunnlevel.

The sheriff’s office said when deputies arrived, they found a woman with three gunshot wounds to the chest and lower extremities.

The victim, 23-year-old Arianna Melvin, of Hoke County was taken to a hospital. The sheriff’s office said she was in stable condition.

Investigators say witnesses told them Melvin was in a vehicle when she was shot. Another 26 year old passenger, a toddler and infant were also in the vehicle. The three were not harmed.

Witnesses also told investigators that someone in a silver Dodge Charger and someone in a white C250 Mercedes Benz were seen shooting into Melvin’s vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the silver Dodge Charger has been identified as 25-year-old Cor’darius La’mar Stephens of Raeford. Warrants have been issued for 19 counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and four counts of attempted murder.

A second suspect in the Dodge Charger, 25-year-old Dreshawn Bratcher of Raeford, is also wanted on the same charges.

Anyone inside the white Mercedes C250 is wanted for questioning in the investigation. The NC registration plate on the Mercedes at the time of the shooting was KCL-1362.

HCSO said investigators believe this is an isolated incident between people who know each other. They believe a conflict began in another county. The motive is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident or the location of the suspects is asked to contact the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at 910-893-9111 or the anonymous tip-line at 910-893-0300.

