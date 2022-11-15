ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harnett County, NC

2 NC men wanted on 26 charges for shooting woman, sheriff says

By Judith Retana
Queen City News
Queen City News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Gx20_0jBL7HEp00

BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects are wanted on more than 20 charges each after a woman was shot in Harnett County.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call came in on Monday at 12:13 p.m. in reference to an assault in the area of Lemuel Black Road in Bunnlevel.

The sheriff’s office said when deputies arrived, they found a woman with three gunshot wounds to the chest and lower extremities.

Four juveniles charged with murder after man found dead at Rock Hill apartment, police say

The victim, 23-year-old Arianna Melvin, of Hoke County was taken to a hospital. The sheriff’s office said she was in stable condition.

Investigators say witnesses told them Melvin was in a vehicle when she was shot. Another 26 year old passenger, a toddler and infant were also in the vehicle. The three were not harmed.

Witnesses also told investigators that someone in a silver Dodge Charger and someone in a white C250 Mercedes Benz were seen shooting into Melvin’s vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the silver Dodge Charger has been identified as 25-year-old Cor’darius La’mar Stephens of Raeford. Warrants have been issued for 19 counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and four counts of attempted murder.

27+ pounds of weed, disguised candy seized in York County

A second suspect in the Dodge Charger, 25-year-old Dreshawn Bratcher of Raeford, is also wanted on the same charges.

Anyone inside the white Mercedes C250 is wanted for questioning in the investigation. The NC registration plate on the Mercedes at the time of the shooting was KCL-1362.

HCSO said investigators believe this is an isolated incident between people who know each other. They believe a conflict began in another county. The motive is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident or the location of the suspects is asked to contact the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at 910-893-9111 or the anonymous tip-line at 910-893-0300.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 4

Related
cbs17

Man busted for drugs at Fayetteville motel, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police officers arrested a man on Wednesday for drug possession. On Wednesday, members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Empowerment Response Team conducted a search warrant at the Red Roof Inn at 1902 Cedar Creek Road. Officers found and seized a...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Police accuse Sanford woman of shooting gun in high school parking lot

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford woman accused of firing a gun in the Lee County High School parking lot after pointing it at another woman is in police custody, authorities say. The Sanford Police Department said Thursday that 37-year-old Marie Shavone Debrow faces four charges in connection with...
SANFORD, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville man sold drugs that led to Harnett County overdose, sheriff says

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been charged in connection to an overdose death Sunday in Spring Lake. At 7:35 a.m. on Sunday, Harnett County 911 Center received a call in reference to a 53-year-old man who was unresponsive at a residence on Roger Curtis Lane in Spring Lake, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County woman says she’s a victim of rental scam

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County family needs a home after falling victim to an apparent rental house scam. A woman who gave the name Tiffany Lewis rented a home on Chasewater Road in Cumberland County to Ariana Baxter. However, the property has been in foreclosure for nearly two years and the real property owners live out of state. The real property owners now want Baxter to vacate the property.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
durhamsheriff.com

ARREST MADE IN ARMED ROBBERY

Durham, NC (Tuesday, November 15, 2022) --- On Friday, November 11, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a man entered the Circle K on the 3400 block of US 70 in Durham County where he selected two (2) cases of beer and began to leave without paying for them. The clerk confronted the male subject who then brandished a firearm. He drove away in a Silver Chevrolet Trail Blazer with a missing right front hub cap.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

63K+
Followers
19K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy