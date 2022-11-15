NC double murder suspect to appear in court as an adult Tuesday

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Issiah Ross will officially be tried as an adult for the murders of two Orange County teens starting Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney Jeff Nieman told CBS 17 Monday night.

Officials say Ross, 17, is the prime suspect in the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, who were found shot to death on Sept. 18 by ATV riders off of Buckhorn Road in western Orange County.

Ross was officially named as a suspect a week ago on Nov. 7 after court documents showed the case had been transferred out of Juvenile Court and into Superior Court, CBS 17 previously reported .

The transfer from Juvenile to Superior Court was made official on Nov. 7 after a 10-day period when no appeal had been filed by the attorney representing Ross to keep him in Juvenile Court.

“This is why we are now able to release his name,” Nieman previously said in a press conference.

CBS 17 also previously discovered Ross went to Eastern Alamance High School, which was the same school Clark attended. Ross was enrolled for just six days this year, from Aug. 29-Sept. 3.

Since the mention of trying Ross as an adult, two women have also been charged with harboring Ross when he fled to Delaware .

Delaware State police confirmed to CBS 17 on Thursday that Nakaysha Ross, 22, of Middletown, Del., and McKenzie Mitchell, 21, of Dover, Delaware, were arrested in Dover and charged on Oct. 5 with felony hindering prosecution.

Orange County investigators said they determined Ross fled North Carolina on Sept. 18, the night after the deadly shootings.

CBS 17 will update the Superior Court appearance on Tuesday.

