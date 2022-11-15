ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 killed, including 2 teenagers, in head-on crash in NC

By Joe Jurney
Queen City News
 5 days ago

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people, including two teenagers from Holly Springs and a man from Kinston, were killed after a Sunday night head-on collision.

Around 10:45 p.m., state troopers were called to the scene on U.S. 70 Bypass near mile marker 369, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

The initial investigation revealed that a small SUV driven by 68-year-old Roy Mozingo, of Kinston, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the bypass. His vehicle collided with the second vehicle that was traveling westbound.

In addition to Mozingo, three others in the other vehicle were killed — including two teenagers. They were:

  • 21-year-old Treyvon Mitchell Allen, of Stanwood, Wa., who was the driver;
  • Aaron Judd, 17, of Holly Springs, who passed away Monday morning; and
  • Reianna Jones, 15, also of Holly Springs.

A fourth passenger of the second vehicle, 27-year-old Antonio Winston, also of Holly Springs, is in stable condition.

Just after 3:30 p.m. Monday, Wake County Public Schools confirmed Judd and Jones previously attended Holly Springs High School.

The Highway Patrol said alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

Kayla Morton contributed to this article.

