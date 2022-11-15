Read full article on original website
Man charged with second-degree battery after incident at a Jonesboro High School
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Three Westside High School staff members were injured during an incident inside the school on Friday, our content partner Region 8 reported. According to Superintendent Scott Gauntt, a man was able to gain access to the high school on Nov. 18 through a student door and make his way inside.
Juvenile male from Jonesboro faces second degree murder charge of an 18-year-old
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jonesboro Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting another teen, our content partner Region 8 News reported. According to a news release from the Jonesboro police, officers responded to a disturbance in the 300-block of Sagewood Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.
Jonesboro churches' vote to disaffiliate leaving some spiritually homeless
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A vote that took place in July is looking to be ratified, meaning possible big changes for a Jonesboro church, our content partner Region 8 News reported. The First United Methodist Church voted to disaffiliate in July after months of debating. At the center of...
Keller's FG lifts Texas State over Arkansas State 16-13
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Layne Hatcher drove Arkansas State 45 yards in 21 seconds and Seth Keller kicked a 29-yard field goal on the final play to rally Texas State to a 16-13 victory over Arkansas State on Saturday night. Hatcher's heroics for Texas State (4-7, 2-5 Sun...
