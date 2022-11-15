ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Keller's FG lifts Texas State over Arkansas State 16-13

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Layne Hatcher drove Arkansas State 45 yards in 21 seconds and Seth Keller kicked a 29-yard field goal on the final play to rally Texas State to a 16-13 victory over Arkansas State on Saturday night. Hatcher's heroics for Texas State (4-7, 2-5 Sun...
SAN MARCOS, TX

