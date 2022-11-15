ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Chesterfield Police asking for help solving 12-year-old cold case

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help solving a homicide case three days after its 12-year anniversary.

According to police, at around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, 2010, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Bridget Court in North Chesterfield. When they got there, they found James Patrick Mosely in a parking lot with several gunshot wounds. Mosley was pronounced dead at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xW66r_0jBL64oQ00
James Patrick Mosley (Photo: Chesterfield Police)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3og5Xl_0jBL64oQ00
Photo: Chesterfield Police
Midlothian Cook Out shooting suspect arrested

Witnesses described a Black man with a dark-colored hoodie in the area at the time of the shooting, as well as a dark-colored vehicle speeding away from the scene.

Mosley’s family members are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in related to this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.

