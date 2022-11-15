Read full article on original website
The Phoenix Rise Awards 2022 is this Sunday at the Tyler Rose Garden in conjunction with Opal Lee's Day in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Denise Hampton one of 34 amazing women graduate of the Fall 2022 Christian Women’s Job Corps of TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Diversity, equity, and inclusion are what the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Tyler is all aboutTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Next Speaker in The House of the SonRise Prayer Breakfast, Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The $179 million Smith County Courthouse Bond passed with 53.73 percent of the voteTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
East Texas Food Bank, Green Acres Baptist Church to host drive-thru food distribution ahead of Thanksgiving
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from November 2021 Thanksgiving food distribution. The East Texas Food Bank and Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler will host a drive-thru holiday food box distribution on Monday morning ahead of Thanksgiving. The distribution will be held from 10 a.m. to...
East Texas organization asking for food donations to help families
LONGVIEW, Texas — An East Texas organization is helping kids and adults with specials needs but needs your help this holiday season. The name of the projects is Texas Special Children’s Projects. The mission is to provide activity, recreation, and entertainment to special need children and adults year...
LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals for East Texas
TYLER, Texas — If you need somewhere to eat this Thanksgiving, CBS19 has compiled a list of local organizations and businesses offering free meals. Monday, Nov. 21: Celebrate Recovery is holding a free holiday meal at 6 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. Location: 110 Student Center 1505 Troup...
Local students needed for Rose City Ambassador Program
TYLER, Texas — It's the second year that Visit Tyler is doing the “Rose City Ambassador” program, which focuses on giving high school students the opportunity to earn community volunteer hours. The program is open to all high school students residing in Smith County who enjoy working...
UT System approves $308 million project for construction of UT Tyler medical building
TYLER, Texas — The University of Texas Board of Regents have given final approval for funding the new medical education building for UT Tyler's School of Medicine, totaling a cost of $308 million for the facility. The medical school will welcome its first cohort of students to campus in...
11 Smith County children adopted into forever families during National Adoption Day event
TYLER, Texas — Eight families went through a whirlwind of emotions as they arrived at the final stage of their long, much-anticipated adoption process on Friday. In celebration of National Adoption Day, 11 Smith County children sealed the deal with their forever homes through an adoption event at The HUB in downtown Tyler, hosted by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
No one harmed after threat to Jacksonville elementary school
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Police say no one was harmed after officers responded to a reported threat to one of the Jacksonville ISD elementary campuses earlier this week. Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams said in a Facebook post that the police department received a threat to one of the elementary schools. Law enforcement from across Cherokee County responded within seconds to ensure the kids weren't harmed.
Smith County Peace Officers Association donates nearly 1,000 pounds of food to PATH
TYLER, Texas — Smith County Peace Officers Association delivered boxes of food to the nonprofit PATH in Tyler Wednesday morning. SCPOA was able to deliver almost 1,000 pounds of canned and non-perishable food items to the nonprofit, also known as People Attempting to Help, with the help of fellow employees and other agencies.
Longview Community Ministries provides free coats in annual event
LONGVIEW, Texas — NOTE FOR WEB: Story aired on Sunday's show at 10:17 p.m. It’s the season of giving for an East Texas community as Longview Community Ministries held its annual "Coats for Kids" event. Parents were able to choose from over 500 coats at the Sunday event...
Longview celebrates Christmas season with tree-lighting
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview kicked off the holiday season at Heritage Plaza with the city’s annual tree-lighting ceremony Saturday night, complete with live music, food and more. The centerpiece of the event, though, was the lighting of the city's Christmas tree. Read more from our news partner, The...
Smith County constable works with tenants to lessen eviction notices
TYLER, Texas — The cost of rent has continued to rise over the past year, causing residents to fall behind on their payments. In Smith County Pct. 1, Constable Ralph Caraway Jr. has seen evictions fluctuate during his six months in office. “It’s very concerning," Caraway said. "One eviction...
FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Esprezio, Inc. Mobile Coffee Trailer
TYLER, Texas — Esprezio, Inc. Mobile Coffee Trailer and Catering stopped by to visit the CBS19 Morning Loop crew for Food Truck Friday. It's a coffee food truck that offers specialty catering services for events and makes stops at various places across town. Some catered events the coffee truck...
East Texas family loses vehicle in fire, expresses gratitude to community for helping during difficult time
MINEOLA, Texas — It was a normal Wednesday for Krista Johnson until her vehicle burst into flames in a Walmart parking lot, leaving her family of five with no car and added financial struggles. Fortunately, no one was inside the van but they were inside the Mineola store, which...
Shoppers get an early start at 'Christmas in Bergfeld'
TYLER, Texas — The season of giving was off to a traditional start in Tyler. Christmas in Bergfeld is an annual shopping event held each year one week before Thanksgiving. Shoppers were able to browse artesian goods from store owners while enjoying discounts and special giveaways. Participating businesses such...
Expert: Tips for staying safe and smart while shopping this holiday season
LONGVIEW, Texas — The 2022 holiday shopping season promises to be an unpredictable one. The labor shortage and supply chain issues are already throwing a wrench into holiday shopping. Electronics, toys, and other products will be (or already are) in short supply, and retailers are struggling to staff up as the shopping season nears.
All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler names new head of school
TYLER, Texas — The All Saints Episcopal School Board of Trustees has selected its new head of school after a roughly six-month search. Dr. Mark D. Desjardins was named the head of school, All Saints announced on Friday. Former Head of School Mike Cobb resigned in May and an interim head was appointed at the time.
Marsh Farm Road Bridge opens in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Construction of the Marsh Farm Road Bridge is now complete and the bridge was opened with a ribbon cutting celebration on Tuesday. The bridge provides an east to west corridor opening between Paluxy Drive and U.S. Highway 69. The vision for this area began with the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler overturned on U.S. 271
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is working on an accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler in the 8800 block of U.S. Highway 271. All lanes of traffic are currently closed and drivers are advised to use an alternate route. CBS19 will give more updates as information becomes available.
Community supports Longview Police Officer who is battling a rare cancer
LONGVIEW, Texas — For seven years, officer Larry Solomon has been a part of the Longview Police Department. Just last month, Solomon went in for heart surgery. He then found out he has a rare cancer called Angiosarcoma, a cancer that occurs in the inner lining of the blood vessels.
Tyler Salvation Army in need of more volunteers this holiday season
TYLER, Texas — It’s about that time of year again when you’ll begin to see bell ringers with The Salvation Army spreading the holiday cheer. The Salvation Army has kicked off its ‘Red Kettle' campaign. The goal is to collect funds and help serve those in need this holiday season.
