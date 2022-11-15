ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

East Texas organization asking for food donations to help families

LONGVIEW, Texas — An East Texas organization is helping kids and adults with specials needs but needs your help this holiday season. The name of the projects is Texas Special Children’s Projects. The mission is to provide activity, recreation, and entertainment to special need children and adults year...
LONGVIEW, TX
LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals for East Texas

TYLER, Texas — If you need somewhere to eat this Thanksgiving, CBS19 has compiled a list of local organizations and businesses offering free meals. Monday, Nov. 21: Celebrate Recovery is holding a free holiday meal at 6 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. Location: 110 Student Center 1505 Troup...
TYLER, TX
Local students needed for Rose City Ambassador Program

TYLER, Texas — It's the second year that Visit Tyler is doing the “Rose City Ambassador” program, which focuses on giving high school students the opportunity to earn community volunteer hours. The program is open to all high school students residing in Smith County who enjoy working...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
11 Smith County children adopted into forever families during National Adoption Day event

TYLER, Texas — Eight families went through a whirlwind of emotions as they arrived at the final stage of their long, much-anticipated adoption process on Friday. In celebration of National Adoption Day, 11 Smith County children sealed the deal with their forever homes through an adoption event at The HUB in downtown Tyler, hosted by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
No one harmed after threat to Jacksonville elementary school

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Police say no one was harmed after officers responded to a reported threat to one of the Jacksonville ISD elementary campuses earlier this week. Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams said in a Facebook post that the police department received a threat to one of the elementary schools. Law enforcement from across Cherokee County responded within seconds to ensure the kids weren't harmed.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
Longview celebrates Christmas season with tree-lighting

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview kicked off the holiday season at Heritage Plaza with the city’s annual tree-lighting ceremony Saturday night, complete with live music, food and more. The centerpiece of the event, though, was the lighting of the city's Christmas tree. Read more from our news partner, The...
LONGVIEW, TX
FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Esprezio, Inc. Mobile Coffee Trailer

TYLER, Texas — Esprezio, Inc. Mobile Coffee Trailer and Catering stopped by to visit the CBS19 Morning Loop crew for Food Truck Friday. It's a coffee food truck that offers specialty catering services for events and makes stops at various places across town. Some catered events the coffee truck...
TYLER, TX
Shoppers get an early start at 'Christmas in Bergfeld'

TYLER, Texas — The season of giving was off to a traditional start in Tyler. Christmas in Bergfeld is an annual shopping event held each year one week before Thanksgiving. Shoppers were able to browse artesian goods from store owners while enjoying discounts and special giveaways. Participating businesses such...
TYLER, TX
Expert: Tips for staying safe and smart while shopping this holiday season

LONGVIEW, Texas — The 2022 holiday shopping season promises to be an unpredictable one. The labor shortage and supply chain issues are already throwing a wrench into holiday shopping. Electronics, toys, and other products will be (or already are) in short supply, and retailers are struggling to staff up as the shopping season nears.
LONGVIEW, TX
All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler names new head of school

TYLER, Texas — The All Saints Episcopal School Board of Trustees has selected its new head of school after a roughly six-month search. Dr. Mark D. Desjardins was named the head of school, All Saints announced on Friday. Former Head of School Mike Cobb resigned in May and an interim head was appointed at the time.
TYLER, TX
Marsh Farm Road Bridge opens in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Construction of the Marsh Farm Road Bridge is now complete and the bridge was opened with a ribbon cutting celebration on Tuesday. The bridge provides an east to west corridor opening between Paluxy Drive and U.S. Highway 69. The vision for this area began with the...
TYLER, TX
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler overturned on U.S. 271

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is working on an accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler in the 8800 block of U.S. Highway 271. All lanes of traffic are currently closed and drivers are advised to use an alternate route. CBS19 will give more updates as information becomes available.
TYLER, TX
