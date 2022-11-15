ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

wmay.com

High inflation throws cold water on record Illinois harvest

(The Center Square) – One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he's had the best soybean crop he's ever had in 44 years of farming. "Good yields, good weather, good quality....
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Downtown Freeport left without power after contractor damages transformer

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Several blocks in downtown Freeport were left without power on Thursday after a ComED subcontractor damaged a transformer during scheduled maintenance. Downtown businesses and traffic signals were left without power after the incident, which happened at 2:40 p.m., officials said. In a release, the City said ComEd is working to rectify […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford elementary school goes international

ROCKFORD, lll. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools is launching a new initiative that more families in the district can take advantage of. Conklin Elementary School will be turned into an "Internation Baccalaureate Candidate School" next year. One district leader said that Dr. Jarrett announced the program years ago, but COVID prolonged the launch. RPS 205 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Major Rockford road getting some much-needed improvements

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A major Rockford road is getting some badly needed attention. Rockford City Council committee members addressed the issue Monday evening. They green lit an agreement with the state. The City of Rockford will take Alpine Road off the state's hands if fully approved. "People expect a road that is that well-traveled […]
ROCKFORD, IL

