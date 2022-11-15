Read full article on original website
rockrivercurrent.com
Birth to Five early education initiative opens headquarters in Loves Park
LOVES PARK — An effort is underway in Boone and Winnebago counties to study the strengths and shortcomings of early education here in order to build a more equitable and accessible system. It’s called Birth to Five, and the work being done here is part of a statewide initiative...
rockrivercurrent.com
College of Medicine Rockford honors Rural Health Heroes for helping prepare the next generation of doctors
ROCKFORD — The National Center for Rural Health Professionals at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford celebrated National Rural Health Day on Thursday by honoring two physicians and a hospital for their commitment to serving rural communities. Crawford Memorial Hospital in Robinson, which is about 245 miles...
rockrivercurrent.com
New deal with Forest Preserves of Winnebago County raises concerns for Severson Dells
ROCKFORD — The Forest Preserves of Winnebago County is preparing to forge a new agreement with one of its biggest educational partners that will put the responsibility of employment on the nonprofit. As it stands now, the small team that works at the nonprofit Severson Dells Nature Center, 8786...
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford Park District kicks off its Winter Flurry. Here are key dates and activities to know
ROCKFORD — The Rockford Park District has kicked off its annual Winter Flurry, a seasonal mix of indoor and outdoor activities and events to keep you busy during the coldest months. “The Winter Flurry initiative started in 2020 to help the community recreate safely outdoors during some of the...
wmay.com
High inflation throws cold water on record Illinois harvest
(The Center Square) – One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality....
A chance to get your Christmas Tree and help the community
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The retired men’s club at the YMCA is holding their biggest fundraiser of the year, the annual Christmas tree sale. All the proceeds go into the Y. “The annual campaign at the YMCA benefits the Rockford community. So a lot of it gives proceeds to programming and services that The YMCA offers. […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Because of High Covid Transmission Levels in Lee and Ogle Counties, KSB Adjusts Masking Requirements
Based on recommendations from the CDC, KSB Hospital and their clinics have been adjusting the masking requirements determined by COVID-19 county transmission levels. Since transmission levels have moved to HIGH IN BOTH LEE AND OGLE COUNTIES, masks are REQUIRED for patients, visitors, and employees inside any of the KSB facilities.
WIFR
Rockford school board member resigns after altercation with community member
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford Public Schools board member steps down after an altercation Tuesday night with a local documentarian covering the May 30th Alliance, a group fighting for racial justice in the community. Michael Connor, in a video posted to social media, appears to approach Nicholas Stange, a...
Respiratory illnesses increasing in southern Wisconsin ahead of Thanksgiving
Respiratory illnesses have spiked across southern Wisconsin in the last month, medical experts say.
Downtown Freeport left without power after contractor damages transformer
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Several blocks in downtown Freeport were left without power on Thursday after a ComED subcontractor damaged a transformer during scheduled maintenance. Downtown businesses and traffic signals were left without power after the incident, which happened at 2:40 p.m., officials said. In a release, the City said ComEd is working to rectify […]
Rockford elementary school goes international
ROCKFORD, lll. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools is launching a new initiative that more families in the district can take advantage of. Conklin Elementary School will be turned into an “Internation Baccalaureate Candidate School” next year. One district leader said that Dr. Jarrett announced the program years ago, but COVID prolonged the launch. RPS 205 […]
CherryVale Mall lockdown Thursday was a planned event, police say
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — CherryVale Mall was placed on lockdown at 12 p.m. on Thursday, but police say it was a planned event. Cherry Valley Police Chief Roy Bethage said the lockdown was part of a “planned, but unannounced” drill conducted by police. The mall has been the scene of several security incidents and shootings […]
Rockford subdivision becomes city’s first all-electric neighborhood
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford has entered a partnership to bring new affordable housing to the “Forest City.” Alternative energy and a nearby high school are all part of the plan. Numerous Rockford government and non-profit organizations have come together for the project, which hopes to revolutionize one of the city’s subdivisions. “To make this […]
Super Popular Small Town Illinois Baker turned Covid into a Booming Pie Business
Thanksgiving is one of the best times of the year to order and pie, and now you can order one from a woman who's life has changed completely thanks to pie. One of our favorite segments on Good Day Stateline is 'Stateline's Best.'. Each month we pick a different food...
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Restaurants Just Closed Part of Their Business for a Year
Don't worry, the curds aren't going anywhere... but there is one major change happening at one of your favorite restaurants in downtown Rockford. I've said it before and I'll say it again, Rockford and the surrounding towns are full of delicious food!. It really is a huge difference than some...
Illinois Sees Rise in COVID-19 Cases Over Past Week As Concern Over Respiratory Viruses Grows Ahead of Thanksgiving
Illinois health officials reported 13,659 new COVID-19 cases since Nov. 11, along with 48 additional deaths over the past seven days. Cases and deaths have seen a slight rise over the previous week, which saw 11,020 new COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths from the virus. As of the past seven...
rockrivercurrent.com
Mosaic towers create colorful new ‘landmarks’ in Rockford’s Coronado-Haskell neighborhood
ROCKFORD — A new public art project featuring five mosaic towers were unveiled Thursday afternoon as a brief but bulky batch of snowflakes swirled around the west side neighborhood. The totem-like sculptures, which were created from an assortment of colors and materials, brighten up a previously blank patch of...
rockrivercurrent.com
Geronimo Hospitality Group hires new general manager for Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar in Beloit
BELOIT — One of Geronimo Hospitality Group’s many downtown Beloit businesses, Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar, has named a new general manager. Missy Simon, who has worked in the restaurant industry for more than a decade, will take over the role at the burger spot, 430 E. Grand Ave.
Cold case: Who killed Rockford resident Lauretta Lyons in 1966?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When a 43-year-old man was arrested for kidnapping a woman from Colonial Village Mall in 1966, police believed they had the man who also killed a downtown business owner a few weeks earlier. Witnesses told police Sanford Harris was the man they saw near the Latham Road home of 46-year-old Lauretta Lyons […]
Major Rockford road getting some much-needed improvements
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A major Rockford road is getting some badly needed attention. Rockford City Council committee members addressed the issue Monday evening. They green lit an agreement with the state. The City of Rockford will take Alpine Road off the state’s hands if fully approved. “People expect a road that is that well-traveled […]
