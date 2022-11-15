Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign SignsOssiana TepfenhartMiddle Township, NJ
This Christmas Town in New Jersey Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit During the HolidaysJoe MertensCape May, NJ
Delaware pilot shocked UFO 'size of a tank' able to stay afloatRoger MarshGreenwood, DE
Related
Cape Gazette
Warner Grant could impact restaurant proposal
The Warner Grant Trust Lands have surfaced front and center in the debate over a proposed restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park. So what is the Warner Grant and why is it so important? To understand the grant, a history lesson is in order. The key date in the grant's...
Cape Gazette
Park restaurant violates Warner Grant
The following letter was sent to Gov. John Carney, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin, Speaker of the House Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf, Rep. Steve Smyk and Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. I have recently learned that the building of a restaurant on the...
Cape Gazette
Preservation efforts are commendable
Sussex County legacy farmer Walter Hopkins stood on a chair and said his family would not grow houses on their land during an Oct. 22 event to announce plans for Hopkins Preserve, a 52-acre parcel of farmland on Sweetbriar Road west of Lewes. His comment drew a hearty round of...
Cape Gazette
Special events are part of Sussex lifestyle
Events really define what Sussex County is all about. It seems nearly every town has a signature event, and some have several. Some events have endured for decades and have become intertwined in the county’s history. Bridgeville has the Apple Scrapple Festival, Seaford the Nanticoke Riverfest, Rehoboth Beach the...
Cape Gazette
Many reasons to oppose park restaurant
The following letter was sent to Gov. John Carney, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin, Parks & Rec Director Ray Bivens, Senator-elect Russ Huxtable, Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf and Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams. This letter is to register my vehement opposition to the plan for a new restaurant within Cape Henlopen State Park....
Cape Gazette
Lewes commended for lawn equipment discussion
I recently sat through an informed, intelligent debate at the Lewes Mayor and City Council meeting over the future of gas-powered lawn equipment within the limits of the First Town in the First State. Regardless of how the details of this debate are decided, whether certain pieces of equipment are restricted in 2023 or 2025, the fact that our elected town leaders are taking on this issue at all is to be highly commended.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Seashore Marathon sold out at 3,000 runners
In just over two weeks, it will feel like summer in the Nation’s Summer Capital again as the Rehoboth Beach Seashore Marathon comes to town with a sold-out event of 3,000 runners and even more supporting spectators. The 15th annual marathon and half-marathon will kick off at 7 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, from the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. Some 900 full marathoners and 2,100 half-marathoners will toe the line for the event. Hotels are full, restaurants will be hopping and thousands of folks will be running the 26.2- and 13.1-mile distances, raising money for several nonprofit charities that the Rehoboth Beach Running Company and Seashore Striders support.
Cape Gazette
Park restaurant conflicts with park’s mission
My husband and I retired to Delaware, specifically Lewes, in April 2022. One of the important reasons for choosing this region was the quiet, natural beauty of Cape Henlopen State Park. We were shocked to learn that one of the proposed improvements to Cape Henlopen State Park is the construction...
Cape Gazette
Preserve environment at Cape Henlopen State Park
I am strongly opposed to the development of a restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park. The restaurant is to be open year round until 10 p.m., with live music and a bar, and be built on or near the sensitive dune. This would create increased traffic, trucks, trash, etc. Noise, light pollution and additional human activity could affect wildlife and birds. The location of the restaurant is too close to the Hawk Watch and endangered shorebird nesting areas. The annual CHSP Hawk Watch provides important data not only to ornithological organizations in Delaware, but also to a nationwide database maintained by the Hawk Migration Association of North America. The location of the Hawk Watch was chosen because it is along the mid-Atlantic flyway for migratory birds. The proposed restaurant location is also fairly close to the Point, which is an important nesting area for endangered shorebirds such as the piping plover. The restaurant is not needed, as there are many restaurants nearby in Lewes, including at the nearby ferry terminal.
Cape Gazette
Delaware daughter Antje Duvekot to perform Nov. 19 in Lewes
Antje Duvekot will return to Delaware for the first time in over 20 years thanks to a new local venue called The Listening Booth that describes itself as “a haven for original music in Southern Delaware.”. Doors will open at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Cinema Art...
Cape Gazette
Unique Minds Changing Lives now open near Lewes
Officials celebrated the grand opening of Unique Minds Changing Lives near Lewes Nov. 15. The nonprofit organization was established in May and is designed to help low-income families and individuals by providing educational and financial training and support, as well as work experience opportunities for youth and seniors. Helena Gibbs,...
Cape Gazette
Delaware Beach Life Photo Contest exhibit opens Nov. 19
An exhibit of the winning shots from this year’s Delaware Beach Life Photo Contest will open at the Rehoboth Beach Museum Saturday, Nov. 19, and run through Friday, Dec. 23. The show features award-winning photographs chosen from among more than 180 entries. These images capture the many forms of life on coastal Delaware. “We were again impressed by the diverse examples of natural beauty we saw in the entries, and we look forward to sharing the winners with our readers and visitors to the museum exhibit,” said Terry Plowman, Delaware Beach life editor and publisher.
Cape Gazette
Lewes spruces up Zwaanendael Park for the holidays
Pat and Pat Henry used to enjoy spending time on their second floor watching the sun set. That was up until about five years ago, when the Norway spruce in their backyard became so tall they could no longer enjoy the cornucopia of dusk colors. Turns out a tree too big for their yard was just the right size for the City of Lewes, which is in need of a large Christmas tree every holiday season.
Cape Gazette
After a long wait, Redner’s opens its doors
Redner's Markets top executives Ryan and Gary Redner were all smiles as they welcomed customers to their newest store – Redner's Fresh Market in the Vineyards near Lewes. President and CEO Ryan Redner and Chief Operating Officer Gary Redner had reason to be glad, because the Nov. 17 opening is the culmination of a seven-year odyssey to get the grocery store in business. They said supply-chain issues, the COVID-19 pandemic and some unexpected delays contributed to the long process.
Cape Gazette
Fall Home Expo a big success
I am writing to thank the entire Cape resort community for its support of the Fall Home Expo held in October at Cape Henlopen High School. We were blessed with fantastic traffic, and many of the finest companies and organizations from the resort area were on hand!. We would like...
Cape Gazette
Downtown Blues announces executive chef
With construction underway on its new Rehoboth Beach location, Bethany Blues announced Juan Hernandez as executive chef for Downtown Blues, expected to open in spring 2023. Hernandez brings with him a wealth of experiences and a love of simplicity when it comes to coastal cuisine. From his humble beginning at the Georgia House in Millsboro to his time at Salt Air in Rehoboth Beach and Off the Hook in Bethany, he is poised to bring his style and kitchen savvy to Downtown Blues.
Cape Gazette
Megee Motors supports Harry K Foundation Christmas gala
The Harry K Foundation recently received a donation from Megee Motors in support of the 2022 Harry K Foundation Annual Christmas Ball set for Saturday, Dec. 10, at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. Megee Motors in Georgetown has been serving Delmarva since 1948, when Floyd Megee opened his first dealership selling...
Cape Gazette
American Legion Riders hold annual motorcycle raffle
“No one left behind” is a policy embedded into every branch of the United States military. Both the Airman’s Creed and the Soldier’s Creed are variations of the term, while a Marine is told it is their duty to help when they see another in need. American Legion Riders Post 8 goes to great lengths to ensure veterans in Sussex County are not left behind, even during their darkest hours.
Cape Gazette
Offended by memorial stones column
The following letter was sent to Cape Gazette reporter Chris Flood with a request to print it as a letter to the editor. I was alerted to your article about removing the memorial stones along Rehoboth Avenue. I am the owner of two of those stones. My husband passed away suddenly in 1992 at the age of 47. We had been coming to Rehoboth Beach from Pittsburgh and Ohio for over 20 years. This was a special time of the year when we would meet up with family and friends from Chicago, Pittsburgh and Baltimore. My sister-in-law who had relocated to Lewes bought a tree and stone for her baby brother, my husband, when he passed away. The stone, or tripping hazard as you see it, is very special to me and my family. It makes us feel like he is still with us at the beach. I still make a trip from Ohio every year to visit the tree and, of course, the ocean. In fact, when my sister-in-law passed away, I purchased a stone for her and had it placed under the same tree with her brother. You need to watch where you’re walking, because most of the stones are in mulch beds. I suppose that the next thing that you would want to do is dig up the memorial bricks near the Bandstand. Have empathy for the people who have memorial stones for loved one.
Cape Gazette
Beebe adds bivalent booster to final free vax clinic Nov. 21
Beebe Healthcare will be offering the bivalent COVID-19 booster during its final free flu clinic, set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21, at Beebe Healthcare Physical Rehab, 19324 Lighthouse Plaza, Rehoboth Beach. Beebe’s community flu clinics are free of charge, and appointments are not required. Flu vaccines...
Comments / 0