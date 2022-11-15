ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Top Wall Street Analysts Like These Stocks Amid the Macro Uncertainty

The market is set to begin what should be a quiet holiday week, but key catalysts are on the horizon. The stock market is closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day, and it's set to close at 1 p.m. on Friday. Investors are on guard for December: The Federal Reserve meets once more, and a blast of economic data, including November payrolls, is on the way.
NBC San Diego

Starwood's Barry Sternlicht Says What the Fed Is Doing to the Economy Is ‘Suicide'

The Federal Reserve's moves in 2022 to aggressively raise interest rates to cool down inflation will inflict greater harm to the economy than expected, according to Barry Sternlicht, chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group. "It's not sustainable," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Thursday. "What they want to do...
NBC San Diego

Palo Alto Networks CEO: Cost-Cutting Customers Are Coming to Us in Tough Economy

Palo Alto Networks is seeing tailwinds from customers looking to slash costs in the worsening economy, CEO Nikesh Arora said Thursday. The cybersecurity company, whose stock is in the bullpen for Cramer's Charitable Trust, reported a better-than-expected quarter. Palo Alto Networks is seeing tailwinds from customers looking to slash costs...
NBC San Diego

‘We're Going to Dream a Little Less': Sequoia's Doug Leone on Fallout From FTX's Collapse

Sequoia wrote down the value of its stake in FTX to zero last week after rival exchange Binance's withdrawal of an offer to rescue the company left it facing bankruptcy. Sequoia partner Doug Leone said FTX's implosion may affect its investing principles in the near term: "For the next three to six months, we're going to dream a little less."
NBC San Diego

Gap Beats on Third-Quarter Revenue, But Tempers Expectations for Holiday Season

Gap on Thursday beat Wall Street's quarterly revenue expectations, but gave a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The apparel retailer — which includes its namesake brand, Banana Republic and Athleta — said it anticipates its overall net sales could be down mid-single digits year-over-year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.
NBC San Diego

Walmart and Target's Quarterly Results Lay Bare the Retailers' Stark Differences

Groceries account for more than half of Walmart's sales, and just 20% of Target's. It's one of the key differences that help explain the companies' diverging outlooks. On Tuesday, Walmart raised its outlook for the year. A day later, Target slashed its forecast for the key holiday quarter. Walmart's stock...
NBC San Diego

You Need to Earn Over $200,000 to Afford a Typical Home in These 8 U.S. Cities

Homeownership costs continue to squeeze out all but the richest buyers, and potential homeowners now need to earn $200,000 or more in eight U.S. cities to afford a typical home, a new study found. U.S. mortgage payments are up by an average of 45.6% in the last year. And with...
NBC San Diego

Why the U.S. Trails China in Phone Manufacturing

In 2021, China controlled 30.5% of global manufacturing output, ahead of the U.S. at 16.8%. Mobile phones are the most commonly used device in America, yet none of the Big Tech companies manufacture smartphones in the U.S. Purism is the only American-based company to produce a smartphone with the "Made...
NBC San Diego

Commerzbank Chief Says He's Not Preparing for Disaster, Sees a Mild Recession

Commerzbank CEO Manfred Knof says the bank has prepared for an uplift in nonperforming loans, but a "mild recession" is on the horizon rather than "a disaster." Other predictions for Europe's economic outlook have not been as optimistic, with chief economist at Berenberg, Holger Schmieding, forecasting the recession "will likely not be shallow."
NBC San Diego

Visa Says Ryan McInerney Will Replace Al Kelly as Its Next CEO

Visa named Ryan McInerney as its next chief executive on Thursday, replacing Alfred Kelly who will step down from the role, effective Feb. 1, 2023. McInerney has been president at Visa since 2013, overseeing the firm's financial institutions, acquirers, merchants and partners. The 47-year-old previously worked as CEO for consumer...
NBC San Diego

Amid Mass Layoffs, the Big Tech Dream Job Is Losing Its Luster

For decades, Silicon Valley tech darlings like Google, Apple, Facebook and Twitter set the gold standard of making it in the tech space. Employees wanted to work for innovative leaders, enjoy vast campuses that catered to their every need and use their talents to build some of the most influential technology in the world.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy