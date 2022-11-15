Read full article on original website
Top Wall Street Analysts Like These Stocks Amid the Macro Uncertainty
The market is set to begin what should be a quiet holiday week, but key catalysts are on the horizon. The stock market is closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day, and it's set to close at 1 p.m. on Friday. Investors are on guard for December: The Federal Reserve meets once more, and a blast of economic data, including November payrolls, is on the way.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Bath & Body Works, Norwegian Cruise Line, Macy's and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Bath & Body Works – Bath & Body Works' stock surged 25.2% after reporting per-share earnings that were more than double what analysts had anticipated. The retailer also raised its guidance for full-year per-share earnings. Norwegian Cruise Line – Shares...
Starwood's Barry Sternlicht Says What the Fed Is Doing to the Economy Is ‘Suicide'
The Federal Reserve's moves in 2022 to aggressively raise interest rates to cool down inflation will inflict greater harm to the economy than expected, according to Barry Sternlicht, chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group. "It's not sustainable," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Thursday. "What they want to do...
Palo Alto Networks CEO: Cost-Cutting Customers Are Coming to Us in Tough Economy
Palo Alto Networks is seeing tailwinds from customers looking to slash costs in the worsening economy, CEO Nikesh Arora said Thursday. The cybersecurity company, whose stock is in the bullpen for Cramer's Charitable Trust, reported a better-than-expected quarter. Palo Alto Networks is seeing tailwinds from customers looking to slash costs...
‘We're Going to Dream a Little Less': Sequoia's Doug Leone on Fallout From FTX's Collapse
Sequoia wrote down the value of its stake in FTX to zero last week after rival exchange Binance's withdrawal of an offer to rescue the company left it facing bankruptcy. Sequoia partner Doug Leone said FTX's implosion may affect its investing principles in the near term: "For the next three to six months, we're going to dream a little less."
If You Invested $5,000 In InMode Stock In 2020, Here's How Much Money You'd Have Today
There's even more growth on the way -- and likely soon.
Gap Beats on Third-Quarter Revenue, But Tempers Expectations for Holiday Season
Gap on Thursday beat Wall Street's quarterly revenue expectations, but gave a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The apparel retailer — which includes its namesake brand, Banana Republic and Athleta — said it anticipates its overall net sales could be down mid-single digits year-over-year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.
Walmart and Target's Quarterly Results Lay Bare the Retailers' Stark Differences
Groceries account for more than half of Walmart's sales, and just 20% of Target's. It's one of the key differences that help explain the companies' diverging outlooks. On Tuesday, Walmart raised its outlook for the year. A day later, Target slashed its forecast for the key holiday quarter. Walmart's stock...
You Need to Earn Over $200,000 to Afford a Typical Home in These 8 U.S. Cities
Homeownership costs continue to squeeze out all but the richest buyers, and potential homeowners now need to earn $200,000 or more in eight U.S. cities to afford a typical home, a new study found. U.S. mortgage payments are up by an average of 45.6% in the last year. And with...
Why the U.S. Trails China in Phone Manufacturing
In 2021, China controlled 30.5% of global manufacturing output, ahead of the U.S. at 16.8%. Mobile phones are the most commonly used device in America, yet none of the Big Tech companies manufacture smartphones in the U.S. Purism is the only American-based company to produce a smartphone with the "Made...
With U.S. Economy at Risk, Here's How a National Rail Strike Could Start in December
Railroads and logistics firms face two potential dates for the start of a rail strike, with a decision by the Signalmen's Union key to when preparations throughout the economy would need to begin. Currently, BRS is not aligned with a possible strike date of two big unions, BLET and SMART-TD,...
The Big New Exxon Mobil Climate Change Deal That Got an Assist From Joe Biden
Exxon's carbon capture and sequestration deal with CF Industries and Enlink Midstream in Louisiana could be significant for the future of Big Oil's low-carbon business. One key: tax incentives included in the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August. Environmental critics say the new law just subsidizes an expensive technology, but...
Commerzbank Chief Says He's Not Preparing for Disaster, Sees a Mild Recession
Commerzbank CEO Manfred Knof says the bank has prepared for an uplift in nonperforming loans, but a "mild recession" is on the horizon rather than "a disaster." Other predictions for Europe's economic outlook have not been as optimistic, with chief economist at Berenberg, Holger Schmieding, forecasting the recession "will likely not be shallow."
Visa Says Ryan McInerney Will Replace Al Kelly as Its Next CEO
Visa named Ryan McInerney as its next chief executive on Thursday, replacing Alfred Kelly who will step down from the role, effective Feb. 1, 2023. McInerney has been president at Visa since 2013, overseeing the firm's financial institutions, acquirers, merchants and partners. The 47-year-old previously worked as CEO for consumer...
Amid Mass Layoffs, the Big Tech Dream Job Is Losing Its Luster
For decades, Silicon Valley tech darlings like Google, Apple, Facebook and Twitter set the gold standard of making it in the tech space. Employees wanted to work for innovative leaders, enjoy vast campuses that catered to their every need and use their talents to build some of the most influential technology in the world.
