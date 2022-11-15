Read full article on original website
World Cup Viewer's Guide: Qatar kicks off, USA ready to play
The first World Cup in the Middle East finally began Sunday night with a flashy opening ceremony and a match between Qatar and Ecuador without any beer for sale in the stadium.
Qatar 2022 WTF: How the World Cup got lost in the desert of the real
By the time this article is published on Salon, the opening match of the 2022 World Cup tournament will have reached halftime. That match is between teams from Qatar and Ecuador, two nations whose citizens — at least before this week — might have had great difficulty finding the other one on a world map. (Just to prove I'm paying attention, Ecuador leads 2-0.)
State Roundup: Officials prepped for long Election Day lines; police presence at the polls questioned; new FBI HQ criteria a disadvantage for Maryland, officials say
‘VOTE LATE’ HAPPENING THROUGHOUT THE U.S.: Urging voters to go to the polls late on Election Day hasn’t only happened in Maryland. In neighboring Pennsylvania, a close ally of Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano says that voters casting their ballots “as late in the day as possible” on Election Day will help win him the election and prevent voter fraud. This is echoed in various states throughout the country. Kira Lerner/Maryland Matters.
Wes Moore becomes Maryland first Black governor
Wes Moore, a best-selling author, Rhodes Scholar and Afghan war veteran who has never held elected office, was chosen Tuesday as the 63rd governor of Maryland and the first African American to hold the state’s highest office. “What an amazing night, and what an improbable journey.” Moore said. “I...
How Do Maryland Privacy Laws Compare to Other States?
The United States experiences more data breaches than any other country. Due to rising privacy concerns, Maryland has recently updated its laws to protect consumers from cybersecurity threats. But will it be enough? And how are other states in the US reacting to the challenges of data breaches in today’s digital world?
Maryland results: Van Hollen wins second term, one US House race may surprise
WASHINGTON – Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, won a bid for a second term on Tuesday, easily defeating Republican challenger Chris Chaffee. Most Maryland Democrats won the House races they were expected to win. The exception could be Rep. David Trone, who on Wednesday was trailing Republican challenger Neil Parrott in the 6th District, which stretches from Montgomery County into western Maryland.
