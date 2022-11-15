Read full article on original website
msn.com
Ukraine Latest: Yellen Warns Russia Risks ‘Shut In’ of Some Oil
(Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said it’s “very likely” that European Union sanctions will force Russia to offer some crude oil exports at a price set by the US and its allies, if Moscow wishes to prevent a shut-in of some supplies.
kalkinemedia.com
WRAPUP 10-Russia rains missiles across Ukraine as signs emerge of further retreat
(Adds Zelenskiy, Ukrainian air force spokesman on missile strikes) Zelenskiy: We know what Russia wants, they will not succeed. Video shows abandoned Russian bunkers across river from Kherson. *. Russian administration quits river town east of Kherson. *. Zelenskiy tells G20 summit Ukraine will not pause advance. By Dan Peleschuk...
US News and World Report
Tunisia's Milk Shortage Leaves Farmers Poor and the Public Angry
TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian dairy farmer Maher Gizmir has sold nearly half his cows this year and reduced his daily output by 85%, adding to a shortage of milk around the country as a cash-strapped government wrestles with inflation. Like many other dairy farmers, Gizmir says he can no longer...
France 24
'Preparing an army': The Belarusians fighting for Ukraine with one eye on home
Among the soldiers fighting the Russian invasion of Ukraine are a number of volunteers from neighbouring Belarus, the firm Moscow ally from where the invasion was partly launched. Called the Kalinowski Regiment, they claim to number around 2,000. After defending Ukraine, they are hoping to help bring about change in their homeland, where a series of protests and opposition movements have failed to dislodge strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko.
US News and World Report
Russia's Medvedev Says Polish Missile Incident Shows West Moving Closer to World War
(Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that an alleged missile strike on Polish territory showed that the West was moving closer to another World War. "The incident with the Ukrainian-alleged 'missile strike' on a Polish farm proves just one thing: waging a hybrid war against Russia,...
Putin's Strategy for Ukraine War 'Bewildering': Military Analyst
A Center for Naval Analysis (CNA) Russia Studies Program military analyst evaluated Russia's war strategy in an interview with The Kyiv Independent. Michael Kofman critiqued Russia's strategy, calling Russia's retreat from Kherson "bewildering." Russian General Sergey Surovikin announced a retreat from Kherson shortly after becoming the head of Russia's forces...
rigzone.com
IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
Unprecedented diesel prices mean that demand destruction for the fuel is probable, the International Energy Agency said. Both the outright price of the fuel and its trading level relative to crude oil rose to records in October, jumping 70% and 425% respectively year-on-year, the Paris-based adviser said in its monthly report on the state of the oil market.
World War 3? Biden Threatens To Take Action If North Korea Continues Missile Tests
North Korea's launch of an unprecedented 25 missiles and the dispatch of 180 military planes along its border two days ago have raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the Pacific.
Daily Beast
Putin’s Top TV Puppet Threatens 7 Countries With Air Strikes After Poland Blast
The deadly blast that killed two people in Poland sent shockwaves across the globe this week, fueling fear that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine might escalate into a world war with the direct participation of NATO. While many are relieved that the incident was likely an attempt by Ukraine to intercept a Russian missile—on a day when Moscow launched about 100 strikes on Ukraine—Russian propagandists were seething with anger and irritation.
US News and World Report
Turkey's Erdogan Says He Believes Neither Russia, Nor U.S. Will Use Nuclear Weapons
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he was informed following the U.S. - Russia talks held earlier this week in Ankara that neither party would use nuclear weapons, according a readout of his comments to reporters. In remarks Erdogan made on the way back from the G20 Summit,...
US News and World Report
Biden Disputes Ukraine Leader Comments That Missiles That Landed in Poland Weren't Ukrainian
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday disputed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's comment that missiles that landed in Poland were not of Ukranian origin. "That's not the evidence," Biden told reporters at the White House upon returning from a trip to Asia. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Has 'No Doubt' Ukrainian Missile Did Not Cause Blast in Poland
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was quoted by Interfax Ukraine news agency as saying on Wednesday he had no doubt that an explosion that killed two people in Poland was not caused by a Ukrainian missile. "I have no doubt that it was not our missile," he was...
Daily Beast
Poland Demands ‘Immediate Explanation’ From Russia for Missile Strike
Poland has demanded answers from Russia after two missiles landed along its border with Ukraine, killing two people, its Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed Tuesday night. In a statement, spokesperson Łukasz Jasina said a Russian-made missile dropped on the village of Przewodow at 3:40 p.m. local time, killing two Polish citizens.
coinchapter.com
Taiwan Prepares For War In Response To Escalation From China – Report
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – As China increased its military activity and training near Taiwan, the official Taipei is getting ready for a war, sources report. Moreover, the Taiwanese government started taking “concrete steps” to defend and train itself in preparation for a “real war scenario.”. Taipei also...
US News and World Report
NATO Allies Wake up to Russian Supremacy in the Arctic
(Reuters) - The world's largest satellite ground station, on the Svalbard archipelago off Norway, is used by Western space agencies to gather vital signals from polar-orbiting satellites. This January, one of two fibre-optic cables on the Arctic seabed connecting Svalbard to the mainland was severed. Norway was forced to rely on a back-up link.
US News and World Report
Brittney Griner Transferred to Russian Penal Colony
(Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, facing nine years behind bars in Russia after being convicted on drug charges, has been transferred to a penal colony about 500 km (300 miles) southeast of Moscow, her lawyers said on Thursday. Griner was sentenced in August following her arrest at a Moscow...
US News and World Report
Biden Said Ukraine Air Defence Missile Responsible for Poland Blast - NATO Source
BERLIN (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden told G7 and NATO partners that a missile blast in eastern Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile, a NATO source told Reuters on Wednesday. The blast, which killed two people, raised global alarm that the Ukraine conflict could spill into neighbouring...
What Really Caused the Missile Explosion in Poland
The precise chain of events doesn’t matter. Whether the missile that landed in the Polish border village of Przewodów yesterday was, as President Joe Biden, Polish President Andrzej Duda, and other NATO officials have suggested, the result of a Ukrainian antimissile defense barrage, or whether it was, as some initially suspected, a Russian targeting mistake makes no difference. The real cause of this explosion and the deaths of two people is the Russian invasion of Ukraine, an invasion that has already devolved into an advanced form of state terrorism.
The Only Way the U.S. Can Win the Tech War with China
The tech war between China and the U.S. over advanced semiconductors is rapidly heating up, but the U.S. needs allies to win
Oil prices rise after drone attack on tanker owned by Israeli tycoon
Oil prices have risen after a tanker owned by an Israeli billionaire was hit by a drone carrying a bomb off the coast of Oman. The attack on Pacific Zircon, which is owned by Idan Ofer and operated by the Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, sent Brent crude prices up 65 cents to $94.5 (£79.23). The Liberian-flagged tanker had departed from Sohar, Oman, on Monday afternoon and was destined for Buenos Aires.
