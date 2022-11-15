ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, OH

Structure fire reported on Greystone Lane in Miami Township

MILFORD, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Greystone Lane in Miami Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
MILFORD, OH
Police: 1 dead in overnight South Fairmont crash

CINCINNATI — One person has died after an overnight crash in South Fairmont. It happened on Harrison Avenue, near Baker Avenue, around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say a male driver lost control of their vehicle, crossed the center line and drove off the road before slamming into a tree.
CINCINNATI, OH
Reports of a crash with injuries on Dry Fork Road in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Dry Fork Road in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
HARRISON, OH
Reports of a crash with injuries on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
BLUE ASH, OH
Reports of a crash with injuries at Seward Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Seward Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Report of a head on crash in Brown County, with injuries

SARDINIA, Ohio — Report of a head on crash in Brown County, with injuries in the area of 10952 Martin-Alexander Road. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
Crash cleared on east I-275 in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along eastbound I-275 at Reed Hartman Highway has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Sharonville, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch...
SHARONVILLE, OH
Report of a multi-vehicle crash in Price Hill on Queen City

CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash in Price Hill on Queen City at Sunset, no injuries, traffic is blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Downed wires reported on Swings Corner Point Isabel Road in Bethel

TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Swings Corner Point Isabel Road in Bethel. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
BETHEL, OH
Reports of a structure fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
NORWOOD, OH
Crews begin nightly road closures this weekend in Butler County

WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Nightly ramp closures begin at the Liberty Interchange on Friday, according to the Butler County Engineer's Office. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. On Friday, Nov. 18, the ramps from Liberty Way to north Interstate 75, and north...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

