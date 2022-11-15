ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 70

Jerry Sullivan
3d ago

this clown has been the biggest fraud going since the 70's. he has made hundreds of predictions and not a single one has come true and he keeps flying around in his private jet polluting the environment

Reply(6)
97
Joseph Figliola
3d ago

when the country goes bankrupt and the people are trying to figure out how they are going to make there next doctors appointment because fools like this out law gas cars he will still have his plane, mansion, and gas fired car because he his the ruling elite.

Reply(1)
59
Santa Claws
2d ago

The World Bank is a tangled mess of 5 financial institutions, 183 member countries and god knows how many private hands in the pie. The fact that millionaires Kerry, Gore and Biden all want to be part of a a planning process to "unleash Billions of dollars" into god will never know whose pockets says all you need to know about their involvement.

Reply(1)
20
Related
Axios

Scoop: John Kerry preparing to leave Biden administration

Special climate envoy John Kerry is actively considering leaving the Biden administration after next month's COP27 summit, soliciting advice from friends and colleagues on how to stay involved in climate efforts from the private sector, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: President Biden has relied on...
CNET

President Biden Heckled by Protestors Demanding Climate Reparations at COP27

This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. President Biden arrived at the UN's COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Friday with a message for the world about the US's role as a climate leader, and about its 2022 climate achievements -- namely, the successful passing of the Inflation Reduction Act.
Grist

Biden to federal contractors: Make plans to cut your greenhouse gas emissions

The Biden administration plans to require the largest federal contractors to set targets for slashing their greenhouse gas emissions in line with goals established under the Paris climate accord in 2015. The proposed rule, announced on Wednesday, could have wide repercussions throughout corporate America as the U.S. federal government is the world’s largest consumer of goods and services.
US News and World Report

U.S. VP Harris: United States Has Enduring Economic Commitment to Indo-Pacific

BANGKOK (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told a CEO summit during an APEC summit in Bangkok on Friday that her country has an "enduring economic commitment" to the Indo-Pacific region. The United States will continue to work to increase foreign direct investment and increase free flow of capital...
iheart.com

Saudi prince has a CHILLING message for Joe Biden​​

GLENN: So let's stop in Saudi Arabia, shall we? Remember when the president went over and said please pump some more oil and they said we'll pump a couple hundred thousand gallons of barrels for you. And then he said okay, well, can you just hold it until after the...
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Joe Biden heckled during Cop27 speech after declaring US is ‘world leader’ in climate action

Protests erupted during Joe Biden's Cop27 speech at Sharm el-Sheikh today when he called America a "world leader" in climate action. Young activists holding a banner with a message against fossil fuels stood up in the Nefertiti Hall venue when the US president was addressing a packed auditorium.They jumped from their seats and interrupted Mr Biden briefly with a loud noise, causing Mr Biden to pause before he continued with his speech. Soon after, the security officials arrived and asked them to take the banner down. The activists were then swiftly escorted out of the auditorium.Mr Biden arrived...
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.

Comments / 0

Community Policy