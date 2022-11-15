Read full article on original website
Forget Rex and Spot: These are the most popular dog and cat names of 2022
(NEXSTAR) – Think your pet’s name is original? Max, Milo and Lily aren’t that special after all. Rover released a list of the most popular dog and cat names in 2022, which it compiled from its user database. The company is a platform for booking services like dog walkers and cat sitters.
The Top Pet Names for 2022 — Including Names Inspired by 'Yellowstone' and 'Encanto'
The most popular pet names of 2022 are here. On Tuesday, Rover released its tenth annual Top Pet Names Report, which analyzed millions of names provided by pet parents to find the most popular names for cats and dogs this year. "Looking back at the last ten years of pet...
10 Most Popular Cat Breeds In The World
There are dozens of popular cat breeds in the world, each with their own unique set of characteristics. Whether you’re looking for a cuddly lap cat or an independent hunter, there’s sure to be a breed that’s perfect for you. Having a cat as a pet can...
Puppy Waiting To Play With Neighbors' Cat Every Day Melts Hearts
An adorable video of a puppy and cat friendship as gone viral on TikTok with over 2.6 million views. The video, posted to @petkingdomtiktok, explains: "The neighbor's puppy comes to play with my cat every day." In the video, a puppy can be seen waiting patiently while a gray tabby...
The 42 best gifts for dogs and dog lovers, according to vets
We asked veterinarians and dog-experts for the best gifts for dogs and their parents. From durable toys, tasty treats and pet cameras, here’s everything they recommend.
4 Types of Cats a Veterinarian Would Never Pick
Ben Simpson-Vernon, a veterinarian in England, went viral recently with two TikToks. The first listed the five dog breeds he'd never choose (sorry, pugs), and the second listed five dog breeds he would pick (yay for mutts!). So naturally he had to turn his attention to our feline friends. One...
8 Best Mixed-Breed Hypoallergenic Dogs
Let’s face it: being a pet owner with heightened skin sensitivity and allergies is not the most suitable combination. You may want to rush toward a cute yet mighty American Eskimo Dog or an adorable puppy-eyed Beagle but your allergies will hold you back. Remember the last time you...
These Are the Most Popular Pet Names of 2022
Looking for pet names? Rover has you covered. This week, the online pet care marketplace released its tenth annual Top Pet Names report, drawing from millions of names provided by pet parents to determine the trendiest cat and dog names in 2022. “Looking back at pet names data, we can...
Why Some Dogs Bite Other Dogs
Without considering a dog's breed, factors such as a dog's size, age, and sex are associated with the likelihood that it will bite other dogs. The sex of a dog predicts the seriousness of the dog bite and which part of the victim's body is targeted. Whether a dog is...
Dogs Biting Dogs: Who and Where
Without considering a dog's breed, factors such as a dog's size, age, and sex are associated with the likelihood that it will bite other dogs. The sex of a dog predicts the seriousness of the dog bite and which part of the victim's body is targeted. Whether a dog is...
Chihuahua and Kitten 'Absolutely in Love' Melt Hearts Online
A Chihuahua's love for her new feline companion has melted hearts online after a video captured a moment of play. Shared on Reddit on Wednesday, Jamie J. from Arizona posted a video of her 6-year-old dog and new kitten, footage that has delighted animal lovers. Six-year-old Muffin the dog is...
Video of Corgi Owner Hiding From Her Dogs Is Just Too Cute
It would appear that corgis are having a moment. Perhaps it’s because the dog breed was a favorite of the late Queen Elizabeth, but there have never been more cute corgis in the public eye than there are now. In this hilarious video from @DobyandBlue, we see the corgis’...
