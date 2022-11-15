New Brazilian steakhouse to open in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a unique dining experience, you won’t want to miss a new Brazilian Steakhouse in Oklahoma City.

Rodizio Grill is opening to the public on Nov. 16 at 217 E. Sheridan Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Organizers say the steakhouse will offer guests an authentic and abundant Brazilian dining experience.

Guests can enjoy over a dozen rotisserie-grilled meats that are carved tableside, authentic Brazilian side dishes, and endless trips to the gourmet salad bar.

The restaurant is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday, and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.