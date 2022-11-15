The Game Awards 2022 nominees announced
The nominees for this year's Game Awards have been revealed and God of War Ragnarök is leading the list.
The Game Awards creator and host Geoff Keighley announced on Monday the complete list of nominees for this year's awards show in a 10-minute Nomination Special broadcast.
God of War Ragnarök has been out for less than a week, but that didn't stop it from leading the list by snatching 10 nominations, including Game of the Year.
The latest adventures of Kratos and Atreus are followed closely by Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West, with seven nominations each. Both games came out in February this year and while Elden Ring managed to overshadow most games around its release, it is nice to see that Forbidden West also made it to the list.
Stray is the pleasant surprise among this year's nominees. The game in which you play as a curious cat in a cyberpunk city received six nominations, including Game of the Year, an unusual feat for an indie game.
The other two Game of the Year nominees are Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and A Plague Tale: Requiem.
Popular games like Bayonetta 3, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and Triangle Strategy received just one nomination each, while Overwatch 2 is nominated in the Best Multiplayer category despite a rocky launch.
A new Best Adaptation award has been added for this year's event, recognizing adaptations of video game material into other popular media, such as movies, TV shows, novels and more. The inaugural nominees in this category are three Netflix series, Arcane: League of Legends, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and The Cuphead Show!, and two movies, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, and Uncharted.
Fans can now vote for their favorite games in all categories on the show's official website .
The awards ceremony is taking place on December 8, with a live event at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. It will be streamed across all major platforms starting at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET.
Here's the full list of nominees across all 31 categories:
Game of the Year
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Game Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Stray
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
Best Art Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Scorn
- Stray
Best Score and Music
- Olivier Deriviere for A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Tsukasa Saitoh for Elden Ring
- Bear McCreary for God of War Ragnarök
- Two Feathers for Metal: Hellsinger
- Yasunori Mitsuda for Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
Best Performance
- Ashly Burch for Horizon Forbidden West
- Charlotte McBurney for A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Christopher Judge for God of War Ragnarök
- Manon Gage for Immortality
- Sunny Suljic for God of War Ragnarök
Games for Impact
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling – Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Indie Game
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Stray
- Tunic
Best Debut Indie
- Neon White
- Norco
- Stray
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Best Mobile Game
- Apex Legends Mobile
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel Snap
- Tower of Fantasy
Best VR/AR Game
- After the Fall
- Among Us VR
- Bonelab
- Moss: Book II
- Red Matter 2
Best Action Game
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Best Action Adventure Game
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Tunic
Best Role-Playing Game
- Elden Ring
- Live a Live
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Fighting Game
- DNF Duel
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
- The King of Fighters XV
- MultiVersus
- Sifu
Best Family Game
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Total War: Warhammer III
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3
Best Sports/Racing Game
- F1 22
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
Best Multiplayer Game
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- MultiVersus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Most Anticipated Game
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Content Creator of the Year
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
Best Adaptation
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show!
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
Innovation in Accessibility
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War Ragnarök
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Last Of Us Part I
- The Quarry
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Rocket League
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, League of Legends)
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, League of Legends)
- Finn “karrigan” Andersen (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
- Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)
Best Esports Team
- DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
- FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
- Loud (Valorant)
Best Esports Coach
- Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
- Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (Loud, Valorant)
- Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, Valorant)
- Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)
- Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, League of Legends)
