The Game Awards 2022 nominees announced

The nominees for this year's Game Awards have been revealed and God of War Ragnarök is leading the list.

The Game Awards creator and host Geoff Keighley announced on Monday the complete list of nominees for this year's awards show in a 10-minute Nomination Special broadcast.

God of War Ragnarök has been out for less than a week, but that didn't stop it from leading the list by snatching 10 nominations, including Game of the Year.

The latest adventures of Kratos and Atreus are followed closely by Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West, with seven nominations each. Both games came out in February this year and while Elden Ring managed to overshadow most games around its release, it is nice to see that Forbidden West also made it to the list.

Stray is the pleasant surprise among this year's nominees. The game in which you play as a curious cat in a cyberpunk city received six nominations, including Game of the Year, an unusual feat for an indie game.

The other two Game of the Year nominees are Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Popular games like Bayonetta 3, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and Triangle Strategy received just one nomination each, while Overwatch 2 is nominated in the Best Multiplayer category despite a rocky launch.

A new Best Adaptation award has been added for this year's event, recognizing adaptations of video game material into other popular media, such as movies, TV shows, novels and more. The inaugural nominees in this category are three Netflix series, Arcane: League of Legends, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and The Cuphead Show!, and two movies, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, and Uncharted.

Fans can now vote for their favorite games in all categories on the show's official website .

The awards ceremony is taking place on December 8, with a live event at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. It will be streamed across all major platforms starting at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET.

Here's the full list of nominees across all 31 categories:

Game of the Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Game Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Best Art Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

Best Score and Music

Olivier Deriviere for A Plague Tale: Requiem

Tsukasa Saitoh for Elden Ring

Bear McCreary for God of War Ragnarök

Two Feathers for Metal: Hellsinger

Yasunori Mitsuda for Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Best Performance

Ashly Burch for Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney for A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge for God of War Ragnarök

Manon Gage for Immortality

Sunny Suljic for God of War Ragnarök

Games for Impact

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleeper

Endling – Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie Game

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

Stray

Tunic

Best Debut Indie

Neon White

Norco

Stray

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Best Mobile Game

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

Marvel Snap

Tower of Fantasy

Best VR/AR Game

After the Fall

Among Us VR

Bonelab

Moss: Book II

Red Matter 2

Best Action Game

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Neon White

Sifu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Action Adventure Game

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Tunic

Best Role-Playing Game

Elden Ring

Live a Live

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Fighting Game

DNF Duel

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

The King of Fighters XV

MultiVersus

Sifu

Best Family Game

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Total War: Warhammer III

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

Best Sports/Racing Game

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

MultiVersus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy XVI

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Content Creator of the Year

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

Best Adaptation

Arcane: League of Legends

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

Innovation in Accessibility

As Dusk Falls

God of War Ragnarök

Return to Monkey Island

The Last Of Us Part I

The Quarry

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, League of Legends)

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, League of Legends)

Finn “karrigan” Andersen (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

Best Esports Team

DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)

FaZe Clan (CS:GO)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

Loud (Valorant)

Best Esports Coach