This is the best Vel 46 SMG build in COD: MW2

By Dave Aubrey
 5 days ago

If you want a powerful SMG in MW2, this is the build you need to use

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is a solid online shooter – when it works. When you’re not experiencing any lag or rubber banding, it’s a great time, and when on those smaller maps few things are more satisfying than a sharp and speedy SMG.

Sub-machine guns spit out bullets rapidly and can take down foes in seconds, as long as your aim is true. The Vel 46 is one of the best SMGs in the game, and with the right attachments you can make it excellent in the heat of battle, shredding through health bars in a fraction of a clip. For everything you need to get the best Vel 46 loadout, just looking through our attachment selection below. Any further weapon tuning can be down to your personal preference.

Best Vel 46 Attachments - COD: MW2

Best Vel 46 Barrel – MW2

For our choice of barrel, we’re going with the Lachmann Dart 165mm. This will increase bullet velocity and reduce recoil, making it easier to operate in fast-paced engagements.

Best Vel 46 Optic – MW2

There’s absolutely nothing special about this optic choice – it’s the Cronen Mini Red Dot. This is the basic optic, but is ideal for the Vel 46. These attachments will make it a bit more usable at range, but still definitely isn’t good or stable enough to use with a zoomed scope of any kind. Plus, while something better than iron sights is ideal, it’s best not to lose too much ADS speed.

If you’re comfortable with the iron sights on this weapon – which aren’t exactly awful – then you could use this attachment slot for something else, depending on your playstyle. A laser is great for enhancing your hip-fire accuracy with this weapon, but lasers are visible to other players, and could make you known to players before walking around corners.

Best Vel 46 Underbarrel – MW2

For the underbarrel we’re opting for the classic VX Pineapple. This will reduce your walk speed a bit, while boosting your recoil control and hip-fire accuracy massively, without the downsides of using a laser.

Best Vel 46 Magazine – MW2

The Vel 46 shoots fast, and therefore chews through ammo. If you’re facing off against multiple opponents, reloading after getting through a magazine could be a deadly mistake. Therefore, a few extra shots help, and we run with the 50 Round Mag.

Best Vel 46 Ammunition – MW2

SMGs are great for running, gunning, and hunting down your foes, which is why we’re upgrading the ammo for 4.6mm Frangible ammo. This will harm damage range and bullet penetration, but since you should be as close as possible when using this weapon, that shouldn’t matter too much. Frangible ammo delays healing, which means if you just get a couple of shots before a foe moves around a corner, you should be healed up and ready to chase before they are. Since enemies remain low on health for longer, it’ll also give you more assists than you might be used to.

