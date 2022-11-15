This is the best Vel 46 SMG build in COD: MW2

If you want a powerful SMG in MW2, this is the build you need to use
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is a solid online shooter – when it works. When you’re not experiencing any lag or rubber banding, it’s a great time, and when on those smaller maps few things are more satisfying than a sharp and speedy SMG.
Sub-machine guns spit out bullets rapidly and can take down foes in seconds, as long as your aim is true. The Vel 46 is one of the best SMGs in the game, and with the right attachments you can make it excellent in the heat of battle, shredding through health bars in a fraction of a clip. For everything you need to get the best Vel 46 loadout, just looking through our attachment selection below. Any further weapon tuning can be down to your personal preference.
