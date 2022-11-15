Fortnite's got a new crossover event in the latest update

Fortnite's latest patch adds it a long-awaited crossover event, bringing an exciting new vehicle to the game

Now the end for not just this season, but Fortnite Chapter 3 as a whole is in sight after the Fortnite Fracture event’s announcement , things are ramping up to a bit of a climax, although you probably wouldn’t know it from this update. While things are sure to feel a bit more climactic soon enough, this update adds a couple of cool new features that will keep you going until it’s time for Chapter 4 to begin.

If you're looking for more Fortnite goodies then check out our guide on the best Fortnite skins .

Fortnite skins: 10 iconic outfits to show off your style (; 2:35)

Rocket League Octane - Fortnite

It was only a matter of time until this happened with both games sitting happily under the Epic Games umbrella, and Rocket League’s Octane has finally made their way into the battle royale. This is quite a powerful vehicle, as it can do just about everything you’d expect it to. Extremely high speed, double jump, driving on walls – it can do it all.

Grapple Glider - Fortnite

The Grapple Glove has always been a fun weapon that lets you swing around like Spider-Man, but this new weapon, the Grapple Glider, is making it a much more viable getaway weapon. You can shoot this up at any high surface and it will fling you into the air, at which point you’ll be able to deploy your glider and land wherever you want. Flying so conspicuously in the sky might put a target on your back, but it’ll get you out of a tight spot on the ground.

Big Battle LTM - Fortnite

In this new limited-time mode, you’ll be going to war with two teams of 40 taking to the island, fighting for dominance. This is designed to be a fast-paced mode, so the game will start with the first already in its first phase, and the two teams will be quickly pushed together. Loot is much better too, with everything dropped guaranteed to be at rare tier or higher.

Battle Royale Island in Creative - Fortnite

The full map for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is officially being released for Fortnite Creative, letting you explore it and play around with it to your heart’s content. There’s a tonne of potential for cool creations in this varied map, but it will only be around until the v23.00 update, happening on December 3.