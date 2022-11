As expected, the Gilmer Buckeyes took care of business Friday night at Mesquite Memorial Stadium, defeating the Gainesville Leopards by the score of 60-20. Ashton Haynes score 4 rushing TDs on the night and Will Henderson added to TDs via the running game. The win moves Gilmer to 11-0 on the season and the loss ends the Leopards season with a 5-7 record. The Buckeyes will now move on to face 12-0 Carthage, a 61-20 winner over Van Alstyne in their Area contest. The game will be played Friday, November 25th at 6 PM at Lobo Stadium in Longview and Gilmer will be the home team. Without a doubt, the team that wins this game will be highly favored to win the Class 4A DII State Championship three weeks later.

GILMER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO