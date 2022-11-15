Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rock Island-Milan School District looking for education support professionals
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island-Milan School District #41 is seeing applicant numbers drop for education support professionals. The district is looking to hire multiple support staff members, including custodial and maintenance, as well as paraprofessionals and food services. Assistant Superintendent of the district, Egan Colbrese said it is difficult hiring for certain positions.
977wmoi.com
Carl Sandburg College Scholarship Applications Now Open
Carl Sandburg College Foundation Scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 academic year as well as the Sampson Promise and now open. Chief Advancement Officer Eric Johnson explains changes to the Sampson Promise scholarship will begin next school year for those eligible students:. “A couple of things to note for this year...
iheart.com
Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
iheart.com
Rock Island-Milan School District Looking For More Full, Part-Time Staff
(Rock Island, IL) -- The Rock Island-Milan School District is looking for more education support staff. The district has several full-time and part-time openings. They're looking to hire paraeducators and food services, as well as custodial and maintenance staff. The district says the number of applicants for openings is down...
977wmoi.com
Warren County Board Passes $17 Million Budget
The Warren County Board has approved their $17 million budget for 2023, explains board member Dave Jenks:. “We have a total budget of around $17 million, which is a large number, but we have a lot of things that the money goes to and runs the county and also some other committees. We have a General budget of almost $4 million. We are getting along real good on money right now. As you know with inflation and where it is at 8 percent or more, that raises prices on everything and right along with that it raises the tax on everything. Our taxes coming into the county through the Replacement Tax, Income Tax, Supplemental Sales Tax, have been going up and so right now we have a surplus in our General Fund.”
977wmoi.com
Marilyn Ann Evans
Marilyn Ann Evans, age 90, formerly of Monmouth, Illinois passed away in the early morning hours of Friday November 11, 2022 at the Accent Care Hospice in Largo, Florida. Marilyn was born on December 13, 1931 in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of William and Rhoda Wolford. Marilyn was raised in Biggsville and later in Monmouth where she attended local schools and graduated from Monmouth High School in the class of 1949. She then attended Monmouth College. Marilyn married Richard Eugene “Shorty” Evans on December 17, 1950 in Monmouth. He preceded her in death on September 30, 2019. Marilyn was the Warren County Schools Director of Food Services for 14 years. She and her husband were members of First United Methodist Church in Monmouth. Marilyn was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the Monmouth Hospital Auxiliary, a girl scout in her younger years, and a great Mom. Surviving her is her daughter, Deborah (Terry) Sterling of Seminole, Florida and three sons, Michael (Carol) Evans of Girard, Kansas, Patrick (Nina) Evans of Henderson Nevada, and Scott (Tari) Evans of Normal, Illinois, nine grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard “Shorty” Evans, her sister Barbara Hensley, several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and three great grandchildren.
tspr.org
Student detained in stabbing at Monmouth-Roseville High School
Police were called to Monmouth-Roseville High School, 200 S. B St. in Monmouth, around noon today, according to a statement released by the school district. They arrested a student who school officials believe stabbed another student, who was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The student accused...
osfhealthcare.org
OSF Saint Luke welcomes new general surgeon
OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center is pleased to add a new general surgeon to better serve the community of Kewanee and surrounding areas. The addition of Calvin Atwell, MD, will ensure increased access for patients in need of general surgery at the OSF Medical Group office at 1051 W. South St.
977wmoi.com
November is Diabetes Awareness Month
November is Diabetes Awareness month. Labs and tests are conducted daily at the Warren County Health Department with discounted labs offered in April and October yearly, says Administrator Jenna Link:. “April and October we always do our lab specials and an A1c, which is an easy screening for diabetes. You...
977wmoi.com
Manufacturing Company Opening in Galesburg will Create 100 Full-Time Jobs
A new manufacturing company, FCA Packaging, will be opening in Galesburg, creating 100 full-time jobs, shares Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer:. “A company called FCA Packaging; this is a project that is going to create 100 new full-time jobs and will invest a little over $2 million. If you are not familiar with FCA they build packaging solutions for customers in manufacturing, aerospace defense industry, they basically supply crates and packaging to a whole host of other companies around the United States. They have I think 35 locations in 17 states, pretty big deal. Really glad to have them join the Knox County community and we are thankful to the City of Galesburg that stepped up and assisted with $2,000 per job incentives that helped us land the deal.”
977wmoi.com
Roger Lee Barron
Roger Lee Barron, 73, of Monmouth, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, IL. He was born August 26, 1949 in Galesburg, the son of Martin and Shirley (Gillette) Barron. He was raised and educated in Monmouth. He married Evelyn Payne on December...
Midwest river towns seek answers after 3M factory taints water with PFAS
By Bennet Goldstein Wisconsin Watch and Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco WNIJ Northern Public Radio This fall, the towns and rural farmsteads along the Mississippi River received alarming news about their drinking water. Chemicals from a large 3M factory north of Cordova, Illinois found a way into the river and their wells. The facility employs about 500 people and makes the adhesives used...
advantagenews.com
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
977wmoi.com
Sherrard Volunteer Fire Fighter Receives Fop Award for Response to Incident That Killed Knox County Deputy
On Tuesday evening, November 15 Spoon River Valley Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 427 presented Sherrard Volunteer Fighter/EMR Donovan Swartz with the Illinois FOP Back the Blue Award. Donovan was in his work truck on the morning of April 29, 2022 and observed Knox County Deputy Nick Weist get...
1 Illinois hospital gets 'F' grade, here's how your hospital ranked
MOLINE, Ill. — According to Leapfrog, hospital safety grades are given to nearly 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the country twice each year. Hospitals are measured by more than 30 different national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the leapfrog hospital survey and from other sources, according to Leapfrog.
Knox County property transfers for Nov. 10-16, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 10-16, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
tspr.org
Guilty verdict in downtown Macomb stabbing death
A jury early Thursday evening found a McDonough County man guilty of a stabbing death in downtown Macomb. Brandon Whiteman, 21, of Bardolph was convicted of second degree murder after a four day trial. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced early next year. Prosecutors...
Iowa nursing-home director allegedly stole opioids from resident
An affidavit alleges Entsminger on or about July 15, 2022 to Aug. 8, 2022, obtained or tried to obtain a prescription drug by "engaging in fraud, deceit, misrepresentation or subterfuge, to wit: Between 7/15/22 and 8/8/22
Stabbing between 2 juveniles in Monmouth-Roseville High School leaves one hospitalized
MONMOUTH, Ill. — A juvenile is in the hospital after a stabbing was reported at Monmouth-Roseville, High School on Wednesday, according to the Monmouth Police Department. At approximately 11:56 a.m. on Nov. 16, officers responded to a call about a stabbing in the parking lot at Monmouth-Roseville High School.
977wmoi.com
Bardolph Man Found Guilty of Second Degree Murder
A McDonough County Jury found Brandon A. Whiteman, 21, guilty of Second Degree Murder on Thursday night following a four day jury trial in Macomb. The McDonough County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Whiteman following the murder of Dalton R. Rose of Keokuk, IA, 21, after Whiteman stabbed Rose in the neck with a knife while on the north side of the Courthouse Square in Macomb in the early morning hours of July 24, 2022.
Comments / 0