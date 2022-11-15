Read full article on original website
NEXT Weather: Winter cold, bluster make their way into Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS – While it's still technically fall, winter cold has arrived, more or less officially.There remains a chance of light snow in northern Minnesota Friday, according to WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor. Because of that, the NEXT Weather Tower remains green, despite the plunge in temperatures.Also, as far as the morning commute is concerned, side roads and even some main roads are still slick from evening snow showers last night.It will stay windy as well on Friday, and coupled with high temperatures stalling out in the upper teens, it's going to feel quite brisk indeed.An even colder day is expected Saturday. We'll start in the single digits and only warm to the teens. It will feel below zero for many, with the wind staying strong. We'll start to recover Sunday, which will have a high in the upper 20s and be less windy.We'll warm to the low 30s next week, which is still below average. Some models are hinting at a Thanksgiving Day burst of snow to the tune of a half-foot of accumulation, but it's still too far out to be certain.
Welcome to winter! An early-week snow event brought a dose of snow to the Minnesota portion Northland, and then Wisconsin and Michigan got their dose of snow to end the week. While parts of the region saw pretty minimal amounts, Lake Superior did its part to provide an extra heavy coating of the white stuff along the North and South Shores.
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Get used to the cold and snow. Of course, we haven't even started winter yet, but it has already felt like it over the past week. The long-range forecast indicates colder and snowier conditions might be the trend over the next three months. The Climate Prediction...
Earlier this week I wrote about an Airbnb in southeast Minnesota (I'll add the photos of the place at the bottom of this post) when I came across something really strange. The host of this Airbnb said in the listing that the town it's in is considered the 'Miami of Minnesota'. What the heck? I had never heard that before. So I had to do some digging.
I can't quite put my finger on when it became such a priority to research and find out where it's safest to live. I've lived in a few big cities and safety really was never an issue. I'll amend that with, until I had kids. Things changed. The last decade...
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Here comes the cold. It'll feel more like January this weekend than mid-November, with wind chills hovering around zero for much of Minnesota as arctic air makes its way into the region. Thursday started with another round of light flakes, leading to slick spots on the...
You have to admit, there is so much to see in Minnesota. The abundance of beautiful lakes, beautiful Lake Superior, Paul Bunyan Statue, the world famous Mall of America, Target Field, US Bank Stadium and isn't the famous giant ball of twine somewhere in Minnesota? So much to see, it's difficult to choose.
(Robert Kennedy, WRN/WTAQ) As winter snow arrives across Wisconsin, and snowplows share the road with the rest of us, you may notice a new addition to their lighting. Thanks to a newly-passed law in Wisconsin, motorists could see green lights added to county and municipal highway snowplows this winter. The green lights are intended to make roads safer for workers who are trying to clear the roads.
Light snow showers and flurries continue with heavier snow showers along the North Shore into Friday. Wednesday will be milder in the 30s but still below normal before colder air arrives Thursday. Subzero wind chills are possible for many by Friday morning. Snow so far. The prolonged snowfall since Monday...
Cold weather and snow are expected to give more opportunities for hunters heading out to the woods this weekend as Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer season begins Saturday. "Everyone’s looking forward to that, but probably the main factor that can make or break the success of opening weekend is wind speed," said Jeff Pritzl, state deer program specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Pritzl said wind could affect deer movement, making it potentially more challenging for hunters.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a tradition unlike any other. Wisconsin’s nine-day gun-deer hunt starts Saturday, Nov. 19. More than half a million hunters will take to the woods and fields of Wisconsin, and there are some promising signs ahead of this year’s hunt. Here are...
It seems we have entered into winter weather, the last few nights and days have been colder than average, and at times it has felt like we've been living in a real-life snow globe with all of the snow flurries we have been getting. If you are like many other Minnesotans this transition from fall to winter can be tough as it seems like you are always chilly. If you plan on countering your chills with some warmth from a space heater, you should know one important piece of information before you start using it.
Here is reason 1066 to love Minnesota: We take our bars out onto the ice during winter. And on not just ANY lake, you can not only drop in a line, you can also crack open a cold one with friends at the bar. Some call it LOW, others may refer to it by it's first letters, L-O-T-W, me I just call it paradise during the winter. Lake Of The Woods. It's not like I need to tell you where to ice fish, that's none of my business, but if you are looking for some fun during the middle of winter, drop in a line, then head out to the bar.
So we are on day 3 of snow falling here in Central Minnesota. We've seen the temps fall below freezing during the nights, and with not much salt and sand on the roads, compared to later in the season I'm thinking we are going to have overconfident drivers hitting the roads today.
Doesn't every parent want to be a "Rockstar" at some point to their kid? Now we have your chance to be just that!. MIX 94-9 and Rockstar Energy Drink want to help you kick the holidays off into high gear! Here's your chance at winning an Xbox gaming packaging, that includes an Xbox Series S 512 GB All digital console and an Xbox game pass ultimate 3-month membership all valued at $350!
The 100 Mile Garage Sale is returning to Minnesota in 2023, and dates have already been announced. The event has been happening once a year since 1980 and has always gone on rain or shine from Hastings, MN south on Hwy 61 to Winona, MN, across the river to Fountain City, WI and North on Hwy 35 to Prescott, WI.
Winter enthusiasts get ready, because your time is almost here! We've actually been receiving snow around Minnesota since the end of last week. Which for those that have been anticipating starting their winter activities, I've got good news. It's almost time to hit the slopes here in Minnesota. Skiing is...
DULUTH (WJON News) -- Here in St. Cloud we've had about 4.1 inches of snow so far this week, according to the weather department over at St. Cloud State University. If you are heading up to the north shore of Lake Superior you will find a lot more than that. The National Weather Service says Finland has had 21 inches of snow already this week. Hovland is at 19.7 inches and Grand Marais is at 16.5 inches as of Wednesday morning.
RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County. Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
Prior to 2020, frac sand mining had been a declining industry in the Badger State. Wisconsin’s coveted northern white sand was proving too expensive to transport to sites across the country. Many companies migrated to Texas, closer to fracking operations that extract oil and gas. But one Texas-based company, Smart Sand Inc., is making a comeback in Wisconsin.
