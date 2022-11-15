Vera Schneider Obituary
Vera Schneider, 87, of Greenfield passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. Funeral services are pending at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
