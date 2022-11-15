Vera Schneider Obituary

Robert “Bob” Dean Carr, 76, of Brayton, Iowa, formerly of Anita, Iowa, died Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care. Bob was born to Eugene and Delores (Wohlleber) Carr in Atlantic, Iowa, on October 7, 1946. He was raised on a farm south of Wiota before moving to Anita and attending Country School. After moving to Casey for a short time, his family relocated to South Des Moines where Bob was an avid go cart racer while attending and eventually graduating from Des Moines Tech in 1964. After high school Bob met and married Deborah Hoksbergen on August 7, 1965 and moved to Council Bluffs, Iowa. Shortly thereafter they moved to Beech, Iowa, where Bob worked at Armstrong Tire and Rubber near the State Fairgrounds for over 18 years. He and Deborah were blessed with two children, Deanne and Denise. During these years, Bob especially enjoyed being part of a pit crew for sprint car races in Knoxville, Iowa, and fishing and camping with his family.

