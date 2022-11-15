ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, IA

Vera Schneider Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
Vera Schneider, 87, of Greenfield passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. Funeral services are pending at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.

Barb Sisler Obituary

Barb Sisler, 80, of Atlantic, Iowa, and formerly of Anita, died Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Barb’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
ATLANTIC, IA
Denise Seibert Obituary

Funeral services for 61-year-old Denise Seibert, of Des Moines, formerly of Atlantic, will be held on Tuesday, November 22, at Noon at Hamilton’s Southtown Funeral Home, at 5400 SW. 9th Street in Des Moines. Burial will be at the Gosport Cemetery in Columbia, Iowa. The family will greet friends before the service from 10:00 a.m. to Noon at the Funeral Home.
DES MOINES, IA
Phillip Chance Obituary

Phillip Chance, 81, of Menlo, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Greenfield Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Per Phillip’s wishes, no visitation and services will be held at this time. Private family services will be held at a later date. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional services.
MENLO, IA
DAISY Award Presented to Brooke Dreager, RN

(Atlantic) Cass Health proudly announces that Brooke Dreager, RN was honored with the DAISY Award this week. Dreager has worked at Cass Health since September 2014. Initially a nurse on the Inpatient Services team, she transitioned to the Obstetrics Unit in January 2015. “When I was doing my clinicals in...
ATLANTIC, IA
Robert “Bob” Carr Obituary

Robert “Bob” Dean Carr, 76, of Brayton, Iowa, formerly of Anita, Iowa, died Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care. Bob was born to Eugene and Delores (Wohlleber) Carr in Atlantic, Iowa, on October 7, 1946. He was raised on a farm south of Wiota before moving to Anita and attending Country School. After moving to Casey for a short time, his family relocated to South Des Moines where Bob was an avid go cart racer while attending and eventually graduating from Des Moines Tech in 1964. After high school Bob met and married Deborah Hoksbergen on August 7, 1965 and moved to Council Bluffs, Iowa. Shortly thereafter they moved to Beech, Iowa, where Bob worked at Armstrong Tire and Rubber near the State Fairgrounds for over 18 years. He and Deborah were blessed with two children, Deanne and Denise. During these years, Bob especially enjoyed being part of a pit crew for sprint car races in Knoxville, Iowa, and fishing and camping with his family.
BRAYTON, IA
Elk’s Lodge seeking deer hide donations

(Area) Donations of deer hides are being accepted through the Elk’s Lodge. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR says Cass County locations include Wiota, Atlantic, and Griswold. deer hides “The Elk’s collect deer hides which are then used to make leather goods for veterans in wheelchairs.”. Hayes...
ATLANTIC, IA
Atlantic Library Director’s Reports Recent Activity to City Council

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Public Library updated its mission statement this past year and set a new strategic plan. Library Director Michelle Andersen appearing at the Atlantic City Council meeting on Wednesday evening, says the new mission statement is used as the framework of services the Library offered this past year. “The first part of that mission statement is we connect the community with information,” said Andersen. “We have public WIFI, computers, tablets, and informational databases.”
ATLANTIC, IA
John Burns Obituary

John Dean Burns, the son of Howard and Geraldine (Nelson) Burns was born April 12, 1955 in Lake City, Iowa and died November 16, 2022, at the Lakeside Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska at the age of 67 years, 7 months, and 4 days. When John was young his mother died and John was raised by Richard and Lela Gleason.
AUDUBON, IA
Two Vehicle Crash in Cass County

(Lewis) Rescue Crews responded to a two-vehicle personal injury accident at 550th and Nishna Valley Road north of Griswold. One person is reported to be trapped in their vehicle, and another is said to be injured. Updated: Lifeflight transported one of the victims from the accident scene to a trauma...
CASS COUNTY, IA
$53,150 Granted to Audubon County Community Projects

(Audubon) The Audubon County Community Foundation awarded $53,150 to Audubon County nonprofit organizations and community projects during its Fall 2022 Grant Cycle. Including these most recent grants, the Audubon County Community Foundation has distributed more than $2.8 million in grants and scholarships over the last. 25 years. The following organizations...
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
$36,600 Granted to Cass County Community Projects

(Atlantic) The Cass County Community Foundation awarded $36,600 to Cass County nonprofit organizations and community projects during its Fall 2022 Grant Cycle. Including these most recent grants, the Cass County Community Foundation has distributed more than $2.6 million in grants and scholarships over the past 24. years. The following organizations...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Updated: Three People Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash West of Lewis

(Lewis) Three people suffered injuries in a head-on collision west of Lewis. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at 550th Street and Nishna Valley Road. Authorities identified the injured persons as 24-year-old Shane D. Dunkeson of Elliott, 19-year-old Trinity Ericksen of Lewis, and 18-year-old Ty W. Eblen of Cumberland.
LEWIS, IA
One person injured in a Polaris Ranger vs Ford Ranger accident in Griswold

(Griswold) A Griswold man was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and area first responders were called to the intersection of Highway 48 and Whitney Street at 10:35 a.m. Responding units found that a Polaris Ranger being operated by James Reynolds, of Griswold, was traveling east on Whitney Street and pulled out in front of a Ford Ranger being operated by Raymond Buckley, of Griswold, whom was traveling south on Highway 48. The Ford Ranger struck the rear driver’s side area of the Polaris Ranger.
GRISWOLD, IA
Atlantic School Board Honored by Iowa School Board Association

(Atlantic) The Iowa School Board Association honored the Atlantic School Board with the annual “Better Boardsmanship Award.” The award is given each year to board members, board teams, and superintendents/AEA chief administrators who dedicated time and effort to learning, advocacy, leadership, and service projects to expand their knowledge and skills for better governance. Applicants must accumulate a specific number of credits to earn these awards.
ATLANTIC, IA
Fire Destroys Storage Shed North of Atlantic

(Atlantic) Atlantic firefighters responded to a shed fire between 2:30 and 2:40 this (Wednesday) morning at 635th Street north of Atlantic on Olive Street. Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel said the structure was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene. He says the property owner had a camera inside the building.
ATLANTIC, IA
Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Clinics Receives Performance Leadership Award for Quality from Chartis Center for Rural Health

(Audubon) The Audubon Hospital received a performance leadership award. The Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Clinics announced on Wednesday that they had been recognized with a 2022 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in quality compiled by the Chartis Center for Rural Health. The award honors performances among rural hospitals in Quality, Outcomes, and Patient Perspective.
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Audubon City Councilman Nick Weihs resigns

(Audubon) There is a vacancy to fill on the Audubon City Council. Councilman Nick Weihs will be moving out of city limits and announced his resignation at Monday’s meeting. City Clerk Joe Foran indicates the council will likely fill the vacancy by appointment. “It was suggested by the Mayor that the council start thinking about people and talking to people. What they most likely will do is go through the appointment idea where you appoint somebody to fill the vacancy until the next election comes up.”
AUDUBON, IA
One Arrested After Traffic Stop

(Montgomery County) This morning Deputies with the Mongomery county Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on 100th St. and O Avenue. During the investigation 43year-old Joshua James Mullen of Corning was placed under arrest for Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd Offense, a D Felony, and Interference with Official Acts, a simple misdemeanor. Joshua was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he is being held on 5000 dollars bond. The Red Oak police department and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the traffic stop.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Ankeny Man Pleads Guilty In Daughter’s Death

(Ankeny, IA) — An Ankeny man pleads guilty in the accidental shooting death of his 4-year-old daughter. Police say Akeem Holmes left a handgun on a couch when he answered the front door earlier this year, and his daughter shot herself with it. He faces multiple charges connected to the incident.
ANKENY, IA
