Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
IPS board approves 'Rebuilding Stronger' plan
INDIANAPOLIS — Big changes are coming for your child's education, with the IPS school board voting Thursday night to unanimously approve a massive reorganization plan known as "Rebuilding Stronger." Through this plan, IPS will pivot away from neighborhood schools with K-8 students and move toward dedicated elementary and middle...
Apprenticeship puts Indianapolis preschool teachers in classroom as they work toward required credentials
INDIANAPOLIS — Right now, there is a great need — and great opportunity — for preschool teachers in the Head Start program in Indianapolis. People willing to work with young children in poverty can be paid like a credentialed teacher while they work toward the required certification.
Inflation among things challenging IndyGo's Blue Line project; Mayor Hogsett weighs In
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive infrastructure project in Indianapolis that would run along East Washington Street to the Indianapolis International Airport continues to face challenges. . Inflation, increased pricing and change in stormwater requirements has severely impacted progress of IndyGo's Blue Line. According to IndyGo, their...
'It is daunting' | Office of Public Health and Safety confident their strategy is working to curb city's violence
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Office of Public Health and Safety director announced three recipients of this year’s community-based violence prevention partnership grant. The grant is designed to support local community organizations in new efforts to address the city’s ongoing violence. Each group received...
IPS redistricting proposal would increase equity in math, music
INDIANAPOLIS — In just two days, the Indianapolis Public Schools board will vote on a plan to reorganize central Indiana's largest school district. Dubbed Rebuilding Stronger, the proposal would give a total overhaul to IPS programs while tackling racial and district inequities in education. "Rebuilding Stronger is really equalizing...
Member of Exonerated Five shares his story at Indianapolis event
INDIANAPOLIS — The power of words was on full display Saturday at the Central Library in downtown Indianapolis. The library hosted a competition where young people used poetry to express themselves and overcome. No one knows what it means to overcome more than Kevin Richardson. He's a member of...
How Marion County could close the racial achievement gap for students
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County has a significant achievement gap between white students and students of color. The Fairbanks Foundation has released a report with five ways to help fix that problem. According to SAT data this year, white high school juniors are four times more likely to be proficient...
WTHR
Mayor Hogsett on stopping violent crime in Indianapolis
Violent crime is a major issue plaguing the city of Indianapolis. Karen Campbell spoke with Mayor Joe Hogsett on the topic.
Indianapolis leaders working to curb city's violence streak
INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis Friday afternoon. According to Indianapolis police, the teen was found outside of an apartment complex near Meridian Street and Epler Avenue and later died at a hospital. Police responded to three shootings Friday...
Brownsburg Schools responds to high school threat and fake alerts
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Brownsburg Community School Corporation is responding to a threat and then a fake response to the threat made to look like it came from the district. On Thursday afternoon, a Brownsburg High School student made a threat. By Thursday evening, the school district's police and local law enforcement found the threat was not credible.
WTHR
Community Health Network notifying patients about data breach
INDIANAPOLIS — Community Health Network is notifying patients of a possible data breach. The hospital system discovered third-party tracking technologies on some of its websites, including the MyChart patient portal, and on some of its appointment scheduling sites. Community claims it immediately began working with its service providers to...
Mrs Brinker: Teaching kids how to be grateful
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Thanksgiving is almost here and signals our time to reflect, give thanks and be grateful. Parents may face the challenge of helping children understand how to be grateful, but 13News Education Expert Jennifer Brinker - the assistant principal at Greenwood Middle School - shared ways to talk with your children on how to be happy and grateful.
Hogsett announces plan to seek reelection as Indianapolis mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has announced plans to run for re-election next year. He has held the office since 2016 and said he's looking forward to "a third and final term." During a speech Tuesday, Hogsett addressed the ongoing issues with violence in Indianapolis and what's next...
Lift Indy picks East 38th Street Corridor for $3.5 million investment
INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis is investing in underfunded and underserved communities to improve their quality of life. The life expectancy in Fishers is 84. That drops all the way down to 68 if you live on the near east side of Indianapolis. East 38th Street and North...
Gas odor at Western Boone Junior-Senior High School leads to early dismissal
THORNTOWN, Ind. — Western Boone Junior-Senior High School students dismissed early Thursday after a pesticide spill. School officials said the pesticide was accidentally knocked off a shelf in a storage area adjacent to a shop garage in the southwestern corner of the school. The result of the spill was...
AED use increasing among Indiana law enforcement, saving lives
LAWRENCE, Indiana — "Without the AED, my heart rhythm wouldn't have been restored. It made all the difference," said Kristin Toussing, a sudden cardiac arrest survivor. Kristin and her husband, Justin, have learned to cherish every day with one another and their three kids after a typical September day in 2017 nearly became Kristin's last.
Indy Parks holding drive-thru turkey giveaways
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is providing a community service Saturday by giving away free turkeys in drive-thru lines at two different parks at two separate times. People are encouraged to line up early at Watkins Park on the northwest side Saturday morning or Frederick Douglass Park on the northeast side Saturday afternoon. Supplies are limited and turkey distribution will begin at the designated event start times.
Hoosier siblings fight for citizenship
INDIANAPOLIS — Khushi and Lay Patel are in a race to save their lives. "I think kicking us out or having us deport, leave the country, just goes against that value of being American," said Khushi Patel, a sophomore at Indiana University. The Patels are Documented Dreamers, brought to...
Huge demand has Gleaners returning to drive-thru food distribution
INDIANAPOLIS — Gleaners Food Bank is reinstating drive-thru distribution, and is saying it is the result of "substantial, sustained increased need." Gleaners said the number of people being served is up 50% from the start of the year. In fact, the levels are nearly what they were at the height of the pandemic.
WTHR
Operation Football: Center Grove 33, Cathedral 10
INDIANAPOLIS — Center Grove scored 33 unanswered points to punch their ticket to a fourth-straight state championship game. After falling behind Cathedral 10-0 after the first quarter, the Trojans came to life to claim a 33-10 victory in a Class 6A semi-state game. Micah Coyle scored four touchdowns, including...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0