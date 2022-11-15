ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IPS board approves 'Rebuilding Stronger' plan

INDIANAPOLIS — Big changes are coming for your child's education, with the IPS school board voting Thursday night to unanimously approve a massive reorganization plan known as "Rebuilding Stronger." Through this plan, IPS will pivot away from neighborhood schools with K-8 students and move toward dedicated elementary and middle...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IPS redistricting proposal would increase equity in math, music

INDIANAPOLIS — In just two days, the Indianapolis Public Schools board will vote on a plan to reorganize central Indiana's largest school district. Dubbed Rebuilding Stronger, the proposal would give a total overhaul to IPS programs while tackling racial and district inequities in education. "Rebuilding Stronger is really equalizing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis leaders working to curb city's violence streak

INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis Friday afternoon. According to Indianapolis police, the teen was found outside of an apartment complex near Meridian Street and Epler Avenue and later died at a hospital. Police responded to three shootings Friday...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Brownsburg Schools responds to high school threat and fake alerts

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Brownsburg Community School Corporation is responding to a threat and then a fake response to the threat made to look like it came from the district. On Thursday afternoon, a Brownsburg High School student made a threat. By Thursday evening, the school district's police and local law enforcement found the threat was not credible.
BROWNSBURG, IN
Community Health Network notifying patients about data breach

INDIANAPOLIS — Community Health Network is notifying patients of a possible data breach. The hospital system discovered third-party tracking technologies on some of its websites, including the MyChart patient portal, and on some of its appointment scheduling sites. Community claims it immediately began working with its service providers to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Mrs Brinker: Teaching kids how to be grateful

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Thanksgiving is almost here and signals our time to reflect, give thanks and be grateful. Parents may face the challenge of helping children understand how to be grateful, but 13News Education Expert Jennifer Brinker - the assistant principal at Greenwood Middle School - shared ways to talk with your children on how to be happy and grateful.
GREENWOOD, IN
AED use increasing among Indiana law enforcement, saving lives

LAWRENCE, Indiana — "Without the AED, my heart rhythm wouldn't have been restored. It made all the difference," said Kristin Toussing, a sudden cardiac arrest survivor. Kristin and her husband, Justin, have learned to cherish every day with one another and their three kids after a typical September day in 2017 nearly became Kristin's last.
INDIANA STATE
Indy Parks holding drive-thru turkey giveaways

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is providing a community service Saturday by giving away free turkeys in drive-thru lines at two different parks at two separate times. People are encouraged to line up early at Watkins Park on the northwest side Saturday morning or Frederick Douglass Park on the northeast side Saturday afternoon. Supplies are limited and turkey distribution will begin at the designated event start times.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Hoosier siblings fight for citizenship

INDIANAPOLIS — Khushi and Lay Patel are in a race to save their lives. "I think kicking us out or having us deport, leave the country, just goes against that value of being American," said Khushi Patel, a sophomore at Indiana University. The Patels are Documented Dreamers, brought to...
INDIANA STATE
Operation Football: Center Grove 33, Cathedral 10

INDIANAPOLIS — Center Grove scored 33 unanswered points to punch their ticket to a fourth-straight state championship game. After falling behind Cathedral 10-0 after the first quarter, the Trojans came to life to claim a 33-10 victory in a Class 6A semi-state game. Micah Coyle scored four touchdowns, including...
GREENWOOD, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis local news

