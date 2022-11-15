Read full article on original website
Pitt Players Mull Decision Over Whether to Continue their Collegiate Careers or Not
PITTSBURGH — Pitt defeated Duke on Saturday, 28-26, on Senior Day at Acrisure Stadium. The game marks the final time that many Panthers will take to their home turf in their collegiate careers. 30 seniors either chose to walk or not to walk for their final game at Acrisure Stadium, but many are still mulling the decision.
Recruits Making Unofficial Visits For Pitt’s Final Home Game of 2022
The Pitt Panthers will close out the home portion of their 2022 home schedule tomorrow afternoon as they host Duke on Senior Day at Acrisure Stadium. With North Carolina having already clinched the ACC Coastal Division, Pat Narduzzi’s team is playing for pride, player development and to stack as many as wins as possible.
Pitt Loses Commitment From 2023 3-Star WR Zion Fowler
Zion Fowler and Kenny Minchey were Pitt’s first two commits in the class of 2023, an athletic three-star wide receiver and a rising four-star quarterback, but now both have officially decommitted from the university. Minchey announced his decommitment earlier this week, much to the chagrin of Pitt fans, and...
Pitt’s Habakkuk Baldonado Not Warming Up, Likely Out Against Duke
PITTSBURGH — Habakkuk Baldonado picked up an injury late against Virginia last week, and it does not appear he will be playing against Duke today. As Pitt warmed up at Acrisure Stadium today, with John Morgan, SirVocea Dennis and David Green braving the below-freezing weather to warmup shirtless, Baldonado walked amongst his teammates in street clothes — a very nice tan jacket no less.
Pitt Senior Day: Which Seniors Walked and Which Didn’t
PITTSBURGH — The Senior Day festivities at a cold, windy Acrisure Stadium were short and quick, with families quickly hurrying out onto the field to stand with their sons, and there are some notable names who did and didn’t walk. The implications of who walks and who doesn’t...
Starting Lineup: Drexel Back in Lineup, Baldonado Out of Lineup
PITTSBURGH — Owen Drexel dressed against Syracuse and Virginia, getting some snaps last week in Charlottesville, and he’s officially back into the lineup against Duke. The offensive line combo favored by Pitt against Duke is Matt Goncalves, Marcus Minor, Drexel, Jake Kradel and Gabe Houy. Kradel had started...
Quinton Martin Looking to Help Change the Narrative for Belle Vernon in Title Game
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Friday night showcased one of the WPIAL’s top players in Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin where he faced off against Freeport in a semifinal matchup. Belle Vernon was able to pitch a shutout of Freeport 42-0. In the matchup, the Leopards ran all over Freeport’s defense, which helped control the game. The Leopards saw three different players record multiple touchdowns with quarterback Braden Laux rushing for two, and running backs Quinton Martin and Jake Gedekoh each recording a pair of their own.
Pitt Pulls Away To Best Duquesne In WBB City Game, 61-45
For the second consecutive season, the women’s basketball version of the City Game went Pitt’s way as it bested Duquesne 61-45 Saturday night at the Petersen Events Center. Liatu King paced Pitt (4-0) with career high of 25 points. King’s 11 rebounds gave her a second double double...
Pitt and Duquesne Face Off in the 40th edition of the “City Game”
Pitt and Duquesne face off yet again in the annual “City Game” rivalry on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Petersen Events Center. The rivalry pits the two Division I basketball programs in the city against each other, with Pitt representing the Oakland area and Duquesne sitting up on the Bluff, hence the rivalry’s name.
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 18
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
Slippery Rock Looks to Rekindle Playoff Success at Assumption
Following a 9-2 regular season, Slippery Rock will make its fourth consecutive playoff appearance when it travels north to take on No. 3 seed Assumption (Mass.). With another opportunity to compete in the Division II playoffs, Slippery Rock is not taking it for granted. “Our goal in this program is...
Duquesne Smashes Wagner on Senior Day, 33-0
PITTSBURGH — Duquesne ended the 2022 season on a high note, as the Dukes dominated Wagner, 33-0, on Saturday afternoon at Arthur J. Rooney Field. The Dukes finished the year with a 4-7 record, which marks their first losing season since 2012. It’s also only the fifth losing season by Duquesne over the last 30 years.
Central Valley’s Jayvin Thompson Showcases Do-It-All D-I Talent
WEXFORD Pa. — Central Valley wide receiver/safety Jayvin Thompson had a hand in all three of Central Valley’s touchdowns in the Warriors’ 19-0 win over Thomas Jefferson in the WPIAL Class-4A semifinal on Friday night. Thompson got things started with a 12-yard touchdown reception on Central Valley’s...
North Allegheny Outlasts Central Catholic for WPIAL Title, 35-21
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — With two big-time high school programs meeting in the WPIAL 6A championship, many expected a heavyweight fight. Central Catholic (7-4) and North Allegheny (10-1) threw haymakers all night and eventually the Tigers knocked out the Vikings, 35-21, winning NA’s first WPIAL Class-6A football championship.
Duquesne With Impressive 85-80 Win Over Colgate
Once again, Duquesne Men’s Basketball Coach Keith Dambrot made his annual trip to Akron and the team emerged victorious besting Colgate 85-80 Friday evening at LeBron James Arena. “That finish got a little wild there,” associate head coach Dru Joyce III told the Duquesne radio broadcast following the win....
Quips Pounce on Mistakes, Rout McKeesport, 42-7
CANONSBURG, Pa. — With a team like Aliquippa (11-0), you cannot make mistakes and expect to win, especially in the playoffs. The McKeesport Tigers (11-2) saw that first-hand as they turned the ball over four times in the first half, and added a safety as they allowed the Quips to get out to a big lead and run into the WPIAL 4A Finals with a 42-7 semifinal win.
Carnegie Mellon Sets Eyes on D-3 Tournament, DePauw
After completing a perfect regular season, Carnegie Mellon now shifts its focus towards the first round of the Division III NCAA Tournament and the DePauw Tigers (Ind.). In his first year with the program, head coach Ryan Larsen was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Coach of the Year after guiding the Tartans to an 8-0 mark in conference play.
Belle Vernon Dominates Freeport 42-0 for WPIAL Final Bid
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Belle Vernon and Freeport met for a Class-3A semifinals matchup at Antimarino Stadium on Friday night. The teams are similarly built, both featuring a dominant rushing attack, but Belle Vernon easily handled Freeport by the score of 42-0. Belle Vernon opened the game with an impressive 8-play touchdown drive that ended with junior quarterback Braden Laux running in a 16-yard touchdown.
Jayvin Thompson Stars as Central Valley Blanks TJ
WEXFORD Pa. — Central Valley wide receiver/safety Jayvin Thompson’s standout performance led Central Valley to a 19-0 win over Thomas Jefferson (8-4) in the WPIAL Class-4A semifinal on Friday night at Newman Stadium. Thompson essentially accounted for 12 of the Warriors’ 19 points. He didn’t score on his...
