MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Friday night showcased one of the WPIAL’s top players in Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin where he faced off against Freeport in a semifinal matchup. Belle Vernon was able to pitch a shutout of Freeport 42-0. In the matchup, the Leopards ran all over Freeport’s defense, which helped control the game. The Leopards saw three different players record multiple touchdowns with quarterback Braden Laux rushing for two, and running backs Quinton Martin and Jake Gedekoh each recording a pair of their own.

BELLE VERNON, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO