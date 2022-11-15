Juanita Young Obituary

Juanita Ruby Young died on November 12, 2022, in Atlantic, Iowa at the age of 93 years, 3 months and 17 days. She was born in Missouri on July 26, 1929, the daughter of Pearly Lee and Zelda Bell (Snyder) Clay. She was married to Lloyd Allen Logue in 1950. Lloyd died in the Korean War and was never recovered. On October 7, 1952, she married Paul Laverne Young in Anchorage, Alaska where Paul was stationed at Fort Richardson Army base. After Paul’s discharge from the army, they farmed near Hancock until 1954 when they purchased a farm between Griswold and Carson.

While Juanita worked side by side with Paul in their grain and hog farming operation, she insisted on having a herd of cows because she enjoyed the spring calving season. In addition, she reupholstered furniture for many years before retiring and moving to Carson. Juanita was known for her strong work ethic.

Juanita was an active member of the Legion Auxiliary and enjoyed quilting and playing cards or dominos with friends and family.

Juanita leaves behind to celebrate her life: a brother Gerald (Jill) Clay of Oklahoma; her daughters Debra Cruzan and husband Ron of Hersey, Michigan, and Barbara Clark and husband Marvin of Oakland, Iowa; her son Melvin of Griswold, Iowa; her grandchildren: Shawn (Chris) Ward, Cory (Brandi) Ward, Darin (Ruby) Beilfuss and Rachel (James) Clark-Sindler; her great grandchildren: Devin Ward, Parker Ward, Patrick Sindler, Ethan Sindler, Charlie Sindler, Oliver Ward, Leo Chavez and Ivan Beilfuss.

Preceding Juanita in death were her husbands Lloyd Logue and Paul Young; three brothers who died in infancy, her sisters Edan Viola Clay and Darlene Clay; her brothers William Harold Clay, Carol Lee Clay; her great granddaughter Pyper Grace Ward; and her special friend Lloyd Peck.

A visitation will be Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Carson Community Building, from 12:00 to 2:30 pm. There will be a light lunch served. Memorials shall be given to the Carson Fire and Rescue and American Cancer Society. Rieken Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.