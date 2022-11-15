ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Juanita Young Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago

Juanita Ruby Young died on November 12, 2022, in Atlantic, Iowa at the age of 93 years, 3 months and 17 days. She was born in Missouri on July 26, 1929, the daughter of Pearly Lee and Zelda Bell (Snyder) Clay. She was married to Lloyd Allen Logue in 1950. Lloyd died in the Korean War and was never recovered. On October 7, 1952, she married Paul Laverne Young in Anchorage, Alaska where Paul was stationed at Fort Richardson Army base. After Paul’s discharge from the army, they farmed near Hancock until 1954 when they purchased a farm between Griswold and Carson.

While Juanita worked side by side with Paul in their grain and hog farming operation, she insisted on having a herd of cows because she enjoyed the spring calving season. In addition, she reupholstered furniture for many years before retiring and moving to Carson. Juanita was known for her strong work ethic.

Juanita was an active member of the Legion Auxiliary and enjoyed quilting and playing cards or dominos with friends and family.

Juanita leaves behind to celebrate her life: a brother Gerald (Jill) Clay of Oklahoma; her daughters Debra Cruzan and husband Ron of Hersey, Michigan, and Barbara Clark and husband Marvin of Oakland, Iowa; her son Melvin of Griswold, Iowa; her grandchildren: Shawn (Chris) Ward, Cory (Brandi) Ward, Darin (Ruby) Beilfuss and Rachel (James) Clark-Sindler; her great grandchildren: Devin Ward, Parker Ward, Patrick Sindler, Ethan Sindler, Charlie Sindler, Oliver Ward, Leo Chavez and Ivan Beilfuss.

Preceding Juanita in death were her husbands Lloyd Logue and Paul Young; three brothers who died in infancy, her sisters Edan Viola Clay and Darlene Clay; her brothers William Harold Clay, Carol Lee Clay; her great granddaughter Pyper Grace Ward; and her special friend Lloyd Peck.

A visitation will be Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Carson Community Building, from 12:00 to 2:30 pm. There will be a light lunch served. Memorials shall be given to the Carson Fire and Rescue and American Cancer Society. Rieken Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Barb Sisler Obituary

Barb Sisler, 80, of Atlantic, Iowa, and formerly of Anita, died Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Barb’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Elk’s Lodge seeking deer hide donations

(Area) Donations of deer hides are being accepted through the Elk’s Lodge. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR says Cass County locations include Wiota, Atlantic, and Griswold. deer hides “The Elk’s collect deer hides which are then used to make leather goods for veterans in wheelchairs.”. Hayes...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Robert “Bob” Carr Obituary

Robert “Bob” Dean Carr, 76, of Brayton, Iowa, formerly of Anita, Iowa, died Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care. Bob was born to Eugene and Delores (Wohlleber) Carr in Atlantic, Iowa, on October 7, 1946. He was raised on a farm south of Wiota before moving to Anita and attending Country School. After moving to Casey for a short time, his family relocated to South Des Moines where Bob was an avid go cart racer while attending and eventually graduating from Des Moines Tech in 1964. After high school Bob met and married Deborah Hoksbergen on August 7, 1965 and moved to Council Bluffs, Iowa. Shortly thereafter they moved to Beech, Iowa, where Bob worked at Armstrong Tire and Rubber near the State Fairgrounds for over 18 years. He and Deborah were blessed with two children, Deanne and Denise. During these years, Bob especially enjoyed being part of a pit crew for sprint car races in Knoxville, Iowa, and fishing and camping with his family.
BRAYTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Phillip Chance Obituary

Phillip Chance, 81, of Menlo, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Greenfield Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Per Phillip’s wishes, no visitation and services will be held at this time. Private family services will be held at a later date. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional services.
MENLO, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic School Board Honored by Iowa School Board Association

(Atlantic) The Iowa School Board Association honored the Atlantic School Board with the annual “Better Boardsmanship Award.” The award is given each year to board members, board teams, and superintendents/AEA chief administrators who dedicated time and effort to learning, advocacy, leadership, and service projects to expand their knowledge and skills for better governance. Applicants must accumulate a specific number of credits to earn these awards.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Library Director’s Reports Recent Activity to City Council

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Public Library updated its mission statement this past year and set a new strategic plan. Library Director Michelle Andersen appearing at the Atlantic City Council meeting on Wednesday evening, says the new mission statement is used as the framework of services the Library offered this past year. “The first part of that mission statement is we connect the community with information,” said Andersen. “We have public WIFI, computers, tablets, and informational databases.”
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

The Atlantic Police Department and Police Reserves “Family Dreams Christmas.” Donations and Applications are now being Accepted

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department and Atlantic Police Reserves will hold their annual Christmas Programs on December 17th and 18th. According to the press release, the Atlantic Police Reserves’ “Family Dreams Christmas” program is available to Cass County residents and consists of taking the entire family shopping locally in the Atlantic; families are paired up with the Atlantic Police Reserves and taken around town to purchase items of need and a few things on their wish list.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

$36,600 Granted to Cass County Community Projects

(Atlantic) The Cass County Community Foundation awarded $36,600 to Cass County nonprofit organizations and community projects during its Fall 2022 Grant Cycle. Including these most recent grants, the Cass County Community Foundation has distributed more than $2.6 million in grants and scholarships over the past 24. years. The following organizations...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Nodaway Valley/O-M boys basketball has plenty of reasons for optimism

(Greenfield) Six of Nodaway Valley’s eight wins in boys basketball last season came in the month of January. The Wolverines will try to carry over some momentum in year two under coach Jeremy Blake. Coach Blake says communication and working together as one have taken big steps forward. “That’s really been exciting. Guys are understanding the drills we are trying to do and our leadership has been huge.” Blake says, “That helps out a lot.”
GREENFIELD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Harlan comes back from 16-point 2nd half deficit to defend 3A state title

(Cedar Falls) For the 14th time in school history Harlan is a state football champion. The #1 Cyclones edged #2 Mount Vernon 30-23 in comeback fashion Friday afternoon. Harlan finishes the season with a 12-game win streak. Mount Vernon lost for the first time since Week 6 of the 2021 campaign. Defense carried the Cyclones for much of the game. They held a short handed Mustang squad to 64-yards passing and 42 rushing yards. Mount Vernon was without starting quarterback Joey Rohmberg. The junior, who passed for 2,543 yards on the year, was sidelined with an injury sustained late in their 14-6 semifinal win.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Two Vehicle Crash in Cass County

(Lewis) Rescue Crews responded to a two-vehicle personal injury accident at 550th and Nishna Valley Road north of Griswold. One person is reported to be trapped in their vehicle, and another is said to be injured. Updated: Lifeflight transported one of the victims from the accident scene to a trauma...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon City Councilman Nick Weihs resigns

(Audubon) There is a vacancy to fill on the Audubon City Council. Councilman Nick Weihs will be moving out of city limits and announced his resignation at Monday’s meeting. City Clerk Joe Foran indicates the council will likely fill the vacancy by appointment. “It was suggested by the Mayor that the council start thinking about people and talking to people. What they most likely will do is go through the appointment idea where you appoint somebody to fill the vacancy until the next election comes up.”
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Updated: Three People Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash West of Lewis

(Lewis) Three people suffered injuries in a head-on collision west of Lewis. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at 550th Street and Nishna Valley Road. Authorities identified the injured persons as 24-year-old Shane D. Dunkeson of Elliott, 19-year-old Trinity Ericksen of Lewis, and 18-year-old Ty W. Eblen of Cumberland.
LEWIS, IA
Western Iowa Today

One person injured in a Polaris Ranger vs Ford Ranger accident in Griswold

(Griswold) A Griswold man was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and area first responders were called to the intersection of Highway 48 and Whitney Street at 10:35 a.m. Responding units found that a Polaris Ranger being operated by James Reynolds, of Griswold, was traveling east on Whitney Street and pulled out in front of a Ford Ranger being operated by Raymond Buckley, of Griswold, whom was traveling south on Highway 48. The Ford Ranger struck the rear driver’s side area of the Polaris Ranger.
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) Two people were arrested on drug charges in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Derek Laclair Cotter, 33, of Shenandoah, was arrested November 8th for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Contraband in a Correctional Facility. Bond was set at $6,000. Raymond Lamar Greene, 59,...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy