Read full article on original website
Related
Portugal Drama: Bruno Fernandes Snubs Cristiano Ronaldo After Brutal Manchester United Interview
Cristiano Ronaldo taking aim at Manchester United ahead of the 2022 World Cup could have an adverse affect on the Portugal National Team. The post Portugal Drama: Bruno Fernandes Snubs Cristiano Ronaldo After Brutal Manchester United Interview appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
World Cup 2022: Portugal's Bernardo Silva backs Cristiano Ronaldo after explosive interview
There are a lot of polarizing opinions across the greater soccer landscape when it comes to Cristiano Ronaldo, especially after the bombshell interview he just did with Piers Morgan. But his fellow countrymen appear to still have his back, as Portugal national football team midfielder Bernardo Silva expressed ahead of...
SkySports
World Cup 2022: Argentina's Lionel Messi says France, Brazil and England are among favourites to win in Qatar
Lionel Messi says Brazil, France and England are the biggest threats to his dream of finally getting a World Cup winners' medal with Argentina. The 35-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward will again shoulder Argentina's hopes in Qatar as they bid to deliver the South American country's third world title but first since 1986.
SkySports
Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo out of Man Utd with Kylian Mbappe lined up as his replacement - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... Erik ten Hag does not want Cristiano Ronaldo to play for Manchester United again with club chiefs agreeing that the team are better without him. Novak Djokovic will be able to compete at January's Australian Open after his three-year visa...
Cristiano Ronaldo says dream of beating Lionel Messi in World Cup final is ‘too good’
Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested the idea of beating Lionel Messi in a World Cup final is “too good”.The football icon was presented the scenario by Piers Morgan as he discussed his rivalry with the Argentine.“You get to the final, Portugal vs Argentina. You score two, Messi scores two. It’s the 94th minute, you score a third for your hat-trick and you win the World Cup. Is that your dream?” Morgan asked.“It’s too good, I don’t expect that. It’s too good,” Ronaldo replied, adding that he would “finish football” if it happened.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Piers Morgan to join Rupert Murdoch’s new TV channel TalkTVPiers Morgan claims next TV job is ‘bigger than Good Morning Britain’ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over Meghan
Yardbarker
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo involved in bizarre training ground incident with Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo were involved in a bizarre training ground incident after linking up with Portugal for the World Cup. After recent events, you could forgive any Manchester United players for being a little hostile with Ronaldo, but you wouldn’t expect a player from rivals Manchester City to behave in this way.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United players disappointed with behaviour as club takes legal advice
Manchester United players are disappointed with the way Cristiano Ronaldo has behaved, but they want to focus on football and not get involved in off-the-pitch issues. Ronaldo's bombshell interview with TalkTV, published by The Sun on Sunday evening, saw the 37-year-old criticise the club and manager Erik ten Hag, who the player says he has "no respect" for.
SkySports
Croatia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar: Andrej Kramaric and how football helped to define this country in the wake of war
When Luka Modric was named FIFA footballer of the year for 2018 following his Golden Ball win at that summer's World Cup, he dedicated the award to Zvonimir Boban. "This trophy is not just mine," said Modric. "I would like to mention my footballing idol, the captain of Croatia from...
SkySports
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race live on Sky Sports F1
The thrilling 2022 F1 season comes to a close at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton seeking a first win of the year and Max Verstappen looking for a record 15th, at the scene of their epic 2021 battle. While Verstappen has already wrapped up his second successive...
Brazil’s full World Cup team in training as Marquinhos joins
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Brazil coach Tite had all 26 of his players available for training for the first time in the team’s preparations for the World Cup after defender Marquinhos joined in Wednesday’s session. Marquinhos had arrived to the training camp with a minor muscle problem...
SkySports
James Maddison: Leicester midfielder insists he will be fit and ready to be called upon for England at Qatar World Cup
James Maddison insists he will be fit and ready to be called upon for England after shaking off an injury scare on the eve of the World Cup. The midfielder, having scored in Leicester's 2-0 win over West Ham in the final game before the tournament, was forced off with a knee problem just two days after being named in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad.
Ronaldo delivers scathing criticism of United in interview
Hours before Cristiano Ronaldo’s highly anticipated tell-all interview with Piers Morgan was finally broadcast, Manchester United was pulling down a giant mural outside Old Trafford containing an image of the Portugal superstar. Surely they knew what was coming. Few at United were spared in a scathing condemnation of the club that Ronaldo delivered in the first part of a 90-minute interview that went out on TalkTV on Wednesday. Past and present teammates. Former managers. The people who run the club. They all got a blast from the one of the world’s biggest sporting superstars, whose days at United are now surely numbered.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo interview: Manchester United star questions future at the club and reveals he felt 'provoked' by Erik ten Hag
Cristiano Ronaldo says he felt "provoked" by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after he refused to come on last month against Tottenham and left Old Trafford before the full-time whistle. Ronaldo said he believes Ten Hag "does not respect" him in the way he "deserves", although he had "regret"...
SkySports
World Cup 2022: Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester City dominate squads in Qatar
A tournament-topping 163 English-based players will be representing their nations at the World Cup in Qatar - but which domestic teams dominate and which nations have the most experience?. The English tally represents one-fifth of World Cup squads and is 77 more than any other country, with 86 players from...
SkySports
Stripping of Cristiano Ronaldo mural at Old Trafford a coincidence
A mural of Cristiano Ronaldo and other players outside Old Trafford has been taken down. The club have confirmed that branding surrounding the stadium needs to be changed ahead of the Rugby League World Cup final that takes place on Saturday.
ESPN
World Cup Stock Watch: Ansu Fati, Gareth Bale rise; Ronaldo, Sadio Mane fall
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar starts in just five days, when the host nation kicks it all off on Nov. 20 when they take on Ecuador. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) All 32 finalists have made their squad announcements, hoping that star players don't get...
BBC
Transfer news: United could end Ronaldo's contract
Manchester United may end 37-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, but they will wait until they have seen his full interview with Piers Morgan before making a decision. (Telegraph - subscription, external) Ronaldo and his agent held talks with Bayern Munich last week. (Mail), external. The 37-year-old could go to...
SkySports
Sebastian Vettel: Lewis Hamilton expects to see rival return to F1 after retirement
Four-time world champion Vettel is set to compete in his final grand prix in Abu Dhabi this weekend, after a hugely-decorated, 16-year F1 career which has featured 53 race victories. Vettel, 35, has in recent years developed a reputation for holding interests outside of F1, and pursuing those - along...
SkySports
Live on Sky Sports: Arsenal vs Man Utd and Tottenham vs Arsenal selected for January TV coverage
Arsenal vs Manchester United and the North London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal are both among the January selections for live Sky Sports coverage. The Gunners head into the Christmas break top of their Premier League table, with both of their January fixtures live on Sky Sports potentially crucial for their title challenge.
Comments / 0