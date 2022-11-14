ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo says dream of beating Lionel Messi in World Cup final is ‘too good’

Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested the idea of beating Lionel Messi in a World Cup final is “too good”.The football icon was presented the scenario by Piers Morgan as he discussed his rivalry with the Argentine.“You get to the final, Portugal vs Argentina. You score two, Messi scores two. It’s the 94th minute, you score a third for your hat-trick and you win the World Cup. Is that your dream?” Morgan asked.“It’s too good, I don’t expect that. It’s too good,” Ronaldo replied, adding that he would “finish football” if it happened.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Piers Morgan to join Rupert Murdoch’s new TV channel TalkTVPiers Morgan claims next TV job is ‘bigger than Good Morning Britain’ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over Meghan
SkySports

James Maddison: Leicester midfielder insists he will be fit and ready to be called upon for England at Qatar World Cup

James Maddison insists he will be fit and ready to be called upon for England after shaking off an injury scare on the eve of the World Cup. The midfielder, having scored in Leicester's 2-0 win over West Ham in the final game before the tournament, was forced off with a knee problem just two days after being named in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad.
The Associated Press

Ronaldo delivers scathing criticism of United in interview

Hours before Cristiano Ronaldo’s highly anticipated tell-all interview with Piers Morgan was finally broadcast, Manchester United was pulling down a giant mural outside Old Trafford containing an image of the Portugal superstar. Surely they knew what was coming. Few at United were spared in a scathing condemnation of the club that Ronaldo delivered in the first part of a 90-minute interview that went out on TalkTV on Wednesday. Past and present teammates. Former managers. The people who run the club. They all got a blast from the one of the world’s biggest sporting superstars, whose days at United are now surely numbered.
SkySports

World Cup 2022: Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester City dominate squads in Qatar

A tournament-topping 163 English-based players will be representing their nations at the World Cup in Qatar - but which domestic teams dominate and which nations have the most experience?. The English tally represents one-fifth of World Cup squads and is 77 more than any other country, with 86 players from...
SkySports

Stripping of Cristiano Ronaldo mural at Old Trafford a coincidence

A mural of Cristiano Ronaldo and other players outside Old Trafford has been taken down. The club have confirmed that branding surrounding the stadium needs to be changed ahead of the Rugby League World Cup final that takes place on Saturday.
ESPN

World Cup Stock Watch: Ansu Fati, Gareth Bale rise; Ronaldo, Sadio Mane fall

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar starts in just five days, when the host nation kicks it all off on Nov. 20 when they take on Ecuador. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) All 32 finalists have made their squad announcements, hoping that star players don't get...
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: United could end Ronaldo's contract

Manchester United may end 37-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, but they will wait until they have seen his full interview with Piers Morgan before making a decision. (Telegraph - subscription, external) Ronaldo and his agent held talks with Bayern Munich last week. (Mail), external. The 37-year-old could go to...
SkySports

Sebastian Vettel: Lewis Hamilton expects to see rival return to F1 after retirement

Four-time world champion Vettel is set to compete in his final grand prix in Abu Dhabi this weekend, after a hugely-decorated, 16-year F1 career which has featured 53 race victories. Vettel, 35, has in recent years developed a reputation for holding interests outside of F1, and pursuing those - along...

