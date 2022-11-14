Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested the idea of beating Lionel Messi in a World Cup final is “too good”.The football icon was presented the scenario by Piers Morgan as he discussed his rivalry with the Argentine.“You get to the final, Portugal vs Argentina. You score two, Messi scores two. It’s the 94th minute, you score a third for your hat-trick and you win the World Cup. Is that your dream?” Morgan asked.“It’s too good, I don’t expect that. It’s too good,” Ronaldo replied, adding that he would “finish football” if it happened.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Piers Morgan to join Rupert Murdoch’s new TV channel TalkTVPiers Morgan claims next TV job is ‘bigger than Good Morning Britain’ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over Meghan

5 HOURS AGO