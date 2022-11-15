Stimulus Update: Will You Receive an $800 Tax Rebate in 2022 If You Live in South Carolina?

Some South Carolinians will get a nice holiday boost this year in the form of an $800 rebate payment. The payments are currently being issued by the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

In an announcement this week, the agency said it is sending the payments to eligible taxpayers who filed a 2021 SC Individual Income Tax Return ( SC1040 )​ by Oct. 17​, 2022. Rebates are being issued by direct deposit or mailed paper checks.

If you filed your return by Oct. 17, you can check the status of your rebate online by visiting the MyDORWAY site and either logging in with your account information or signing up for an account. You will need to provide your Social Security number or individual taxpayer identification number as well as the amount shown on line 10 of your 2021 return.

Your rebate amount is calculated according to your tax liability, up to $800 maximum. Those who filed their returns by Oct. 17 should receive their rebates by the end of the year.

If you haven’t filed your return, you can still do so and qualify for the $800 rebate. For those who file their returns from Oct. 18, 2022 through Feb. 15, 2023, rebates will be issued in March 2023.

If you received your 2021 refund by direct deposit, the SCDOR will use the same bank account to issue your rebate by direct deposit unless you notified the agency of a change in banking information by Nov. 1, 2022.

Paper checks will be issued in the following cases:

You notified the SCDOR of a change in banking information by Nov. 1.

You received your 2021 refund by debit card or paper check.

You received your 2021 refund by direct deposit to a prepaid or pay-as-you-go debit card.

You had a balance due and did not receive a refund.

You received your 2021 refund using a tax preparer’s account.

Qualifying taxpayers whose mailing addresses or banking information have not changed since they filed their 2021 South Carolina state tax returns don’t need to take any additional action to receive their rebate.

If you’re expecting your rebate to be mailed to you with a paper check, and your mailing address has changed since you received your individual tax refund from the SCDOR, you’ll need to update your address. Here are a couple ways to do so:

​​Log in to MyDORWAY​​ and click the “More “ tab. Next, under “Names and Addresses,” click “Manage Names & Addresses.​”

tab. Next, under “Names and Addresses,” click “Manage Names & Addresses.​” Download form SC8822I ​​ ​and email the completed form to TaxSupport@dor.sc.gov​​.​

​The SCDOR said you might experience a delay receiving your rebate if you did not update your mailing address by Nov. 1, 2022 using form SC5000.

One thing to note: Rebates are issued per return, not per person. Married taxpayers who filed jointly will receive only one rebate. The rebate will be issued based on the 2021 return, either as a direct deposit using the account on the original return​ or as a paper check in the name of both spouses. The rebate cap is not higher for joint returns.

For more information, visit the SCDOR site .

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Stimulus Update: Will You Receive an $800 Tax Rebate in 2022 If You Live in South Carolina?