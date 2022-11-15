Read full article on original website
Cramer’s week ahead: Markets will do ‘much better’ during the next four weeks
CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors on Friday that after a turbulent week of trading, he believes stocks will perform better going forward. "You've got to adjust your mindset to a world where the bears are finally in retreat, because I'm betting the next four weeks will be much better than what we've come to be used to," he said.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Ross Stores, Carvana, Coinbase, Rent the Runway and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Ross Stores jumped 10% after a quarterly beat on earnings and revenue. The company was also named by Credit Suisse as its top pick in the off-price retail sector. Analyst Michael Binetti boosted his price target to $123 from $99. On Thursday, Ross Stores reported third-quarter earnings-per-share of $1.00, versus a Refinitiv estimate of 81 cents.
Cryptocurrency investor says he saw serious 'red flags' with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
In 2018, Dragonfly Capital was in discussions with Sam Bankman-Fried to invest millions in his quant trading firm, Alameda Research. Alex Pack, now managing partner of Hack VC, says he saw obvious "red flags" after conducting a due diligence review. The deal didn't go through and Pack says his experience foreshadowed recent revelations about Bankman-Fried.
'There is no such thing as a free lunch.' 4 lessons for crypto investors from the FTX collapse
There are key lessons for digital currency investors after the downfall of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, financial experts say. "The FTX collapse provides harsh reminders that 'there is no such thing as a free lunch' when trying to make a quick buck in a still fairly new, unregulated financial industry," said Jon Ulin, CEO of Ulin & Co. Wealth Management.
Jim Cramer says ‘exhausted’ sellers are behind the market’s strength
CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Thursday that stocks have largely stayed resilient lately because the investors remaining in the market are there to stay. "The sellers are exhausted. The remaining shareholders, they may just be in it for the long haul. That's why so much money's in index funds. People don't want to trade. They just want to own and own and own some more," he said.
FTX suggests Sam Bankman-Fried transferred assets to Bahamas government custody after bankruptcy: Filing
FTX in a bombshell emergency court filing Thursday said evidence suggests Bahamian regulators directed former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to gain "unauthorized access" to FTX systems to obtain digital assets belonging to the company after it had filed for bankruptcy protection. The filing said that Bankman-Fried transferred those assets to the...
Jeff Bezos says 'it's really hard' to give away money, while MacKenzie Scott announces $2 billion in donations
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos told CNN on Monday that he plans to give away the majority of his $119.5 billion fortune in his lifetime, saying that "it's really hard" to give away large sums of money in effective ways. The same day, his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott published a Medium blog...
Treasury yields rise Friday as worries over higher Fed rates simmer
U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Friday as Federal Reserve officials suggested interest rates would go higher still, after recent economic data had given investors hope about inflation easing. related investing news. Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. The moves came as...
How to play tech now, with the 'Halftime Report' investment committee
The traders discuss the best way to play tech stocks right now. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' investment committee, Bryn Talkington, Josh Brown, Jim Lebenthal and Michael Farr.
FTX will sell or restructure global empire, CEO says
FTX's new CEO said on Saturday that the bankrupt crypto exchange is looking to sell or restructure its global empire. "Based on our review over the past week, we are pleased to learn that many regulated or licensed subsidiaries of FTX, within and outside of the United States, have solvent balance sheets, responsible management and valuable franchises," FTX chief John Ray, said in a statement.
With U.S. economy at risk, here's how a national rail strike could start in December
Railroads and logistics firms face two potential dates for the start of a rail strike, with a decision by the Signalmen's Union key to when preparations throughout the economy would need to begin. Currently, BRS is not aligned with a possible strike date of two big unions, BLET and SMART-TD,...
Holiday shoppers aren’t in a rush. What that means for retail stocks
It's 'early innings' in the fertility market. Here's how to play the booming business with under-the-radar names.
Insana: The ‘7% solution’ on interest rates could come back to haunt the Federal Reserve
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard suggested on Thursday that the central bank might have to raise short-term interest rates as high as 7% to ensure that inflation goes away. Once again, Bullard and other Fed officials say that the central bank cannot repeat the policy errors of the...
Mark Cuban still believes in crypto despite FTX collapse—here’s why
Although the implosion of one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges has left many investors shaken, billionaire Mark Cuban still believes in crypto. Cuban has remained invested in crypto because he believes in smart contracts, one of the key underlying technologies that allow crypto transactions to be made, he explained on Twitter on Nov. 13.
Crypto firm Multicoin expects contagion from FTX to wipe out many trading firms in coming weeks
Multicoin Capital, one of the top crypto venture firms, told investors in a letter on Thursday that FTX's collapse will cause additional failures. "Many trading firms will be wiped out and shut down," the letter said. Because of its writedown of assets on FTX and the broader drop in crypto,...
Trump's former Treasury secretary calls G-7 Russian oil price cap ‘the most ridiculous idea I’ve ever heard’
"The market is going to set the price so if you put sanctions on at higher prices, in a way you're just making the situation worse, in my opinion," Mnuchin told CNBC's Hadley Gamble. G-7 nations are set to announce a fixed price cap on Russian oil that is exported...
Emoji for expenses, penthouses and slipshod accounting: The most damning details from new FTX CEO's report
Earlier Thursday, FTX CEO John Ray III filed a declaration with the United States Bankruptcy Court for Delaware, the latest in the implosion of one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Ray, who helped shepherd Enron through its own bankruptcy, minced no words about the state of the company or...
New FTX CEO scorches SBF in bankruptcy filing, and celebrities sued over FTX ads: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Stéphane Ouellette, the CEO of FRNT Financial, discusses the potential contagion risks following FTX's collapse.
60% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck heading into the peak shopping season
With persistent inflation eroding wage gains, more Americans are struggling financially just as the peak shopping season kicks into high gear. Holiday spending could come at a high cost if it means tacking on additional credit card debt just as interest rates rise. Just as the holiday shopping season gets...
The crude oil crumble
Crude oil takes a hit. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Dennis Davitt.
