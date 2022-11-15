ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Public meeting scheduled to discuss Somerset County projects

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Fwd5_0jBKzTq500

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will conduct an Open House and Plans Display meeting to inform the public of the proposed safety Improvement projects.

The projects are scheduled to take place in Hooversville and Benson Boroughs and Shade, Quemahoning, and Conemaugh Townships in Somerset County.

The projects will take place on PA 403 – U.S. 219 to PA 985. The meeting is set to take place on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Conemaugh Township Municipal Building.

PennDOT give winter driving reminders ahead of season

This is a follow up meeting to a previous public meeting that was conducted on Thursday, September 22. The intent of this meeting is to update the community on the project schedule and the approach controlling traffic during construction.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public with an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project.

The comments of all individuals, groups or organizations are welcome. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should attend the meeting.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities. Any person requiring special aid or additional information regarding the meeting may contact the project manager, Jaclyn Himmelwright, by phone at 814-696-7171 or by e-mail at jhimmelwri@pa.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
abc23.com

Somerset County Road Closure

Penndot announced an emergency road closure in Somerset County. Due to a safety concern. Stutzmantown Road is closed between Sheep Ridge Drive and sand Rock Road in Stonycreek Township. Penndot tells us a detour is in place. No other informtion has been given at this time.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Cambria County Gas Leak Update

It’s been more than a week since the sounds of a large natural gas leak began roaring across the Greater Johnstown area causing concern. Officials say thousands of pounds of gas began leaking from a pipe at Equitran’s Rager Mountain storage field in Jackson Township November 6th. Some...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
garrettcounty.org

GC Government - Surplus Vehicles & Equipment Auction

Garrett County Government – Surplus Vehicles & Equipment Auction. The Board of County Commissioners of Garrett County will be auctioning surplus vehicles and equipment utilizing an online government auction service known as GovDeals. Bidders can register to participate in the auction free of charge at www.govdeals.com. Please click on...
WTAJ

Cambria County treatment center celebrates 20 years

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pinnacle Treatment Centers is celebrating twenty years of treating patients with addiction disorders. Local and state officials recognized them at Alliance Medical Services on Tuesday, Nov. 15. “The fact that we were able to bring an evidence-based, medication-focused treatment service to this community from the very beginning was really important,” […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Organic Snack Company broke ground on 30,000 sq ft facility

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Organic Snack Company is expanding its facility after opening just under three years ago. The Acting Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development, Neil Weaver, company and town officials broke ground on the new expansion Wednesday, Nov. 16. This 30,000-square-foot building will be next to their current facility […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Williamsburg gets a new bank after a year of waiting

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Williamsburg residents no longer have to travel out of town to do their banking. PennCrest Bank held its grand opening for its new Williamsburg branch Wednesday afternoon with a ribbon cutting along with borough leaders and the Blair Chamber of Commerce. It’s the town’s first and only bank since last […]
WILLIAMSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Fiore Toyota donates $12,500 to local backpack programs

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Fiore Toyota awarded $12,500 to local schools’ Backpack Programs to help feed children on Wednesday. Fiore Toyota, of Hollidaysburg, showed support for the programs by giving $2,500 checks to five Blair County school districts. Recipients included Altoona, Spring Cove, Hollidaysburg, Tyrone and Bellwood school districts. The Backpack Programs help support children […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Driver killed in Bedford County during snowstorm

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 70-year-old Maryland man was killed following a crash in Londonderry Township after losing control on a heavily snow-covered roadway Tuesday. The crash happened as the driver was heading south at the 3000 block of SR 96, Hyndman Road, around 3 p.m. Nov. 15 and lost control of their 2013 […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Free program to introduce teens to law enforcement

HERSHEY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Bureau of Training and Education announced expanded opportunities in law enforcement education for children between the ages of 15 and 18.  Applications are now being accepted for The Hill Impact Program, which has expanded to three locations in Pennsylvania. The 14-week program will run simultaneously at […]
HERSHEY, PA
Government Technology

Pittsburgh Area Town May Have Region’s Slowest Internet

(TNS) — In heavily wooded Cook Township, 50 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, the average internet speed is so slow that it barely qualifies as broadband, according to the new federal minimum standard. In fact, a new survey in Westmoreland County found that the average internet speed in Cook was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

PA troopers urge drivers to slow down, keep safe distance in winter weather

GREENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are reminding motorists of safe driving practices when traveling in winter weather conditions. Troopers ask drivers to slow down and increase following distances to avoid a crash. There are also several safety tips state police offer for residents. Check your vehicle’s tire tread depth, lights, and fluid levels […]
GREENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County Library wants your opinion for new book mural

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Cambria County Library has announced its plan to introduce a new, vibrant look to the exterior of the library. The project features a patio, a water feature and a large-scale mural that will span the length of the library on the sides facing Main and Walnut Street. To complete […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
pmg-va.com

Election draws high turnout in Bedford County

Bedford County’s voter turnout, typically at 52% of registered voters, was once again above state average. In spite of the good turnout, most polling places avoided long lines. Barbara Gunter, the county’s registrar, said Boonsboro had a 10 minute wait at times. Forest area polling places also had a wait, but for the most part the flow was good.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy