Detroit, MI

legalnews.com

Dare to dream: Law student has a background in law enforcement

Law student Zahara Madahah aims to one day be a Supreme Court Justice. Many of Zahara Madahah’s adult choices have been rooted in her childhood and experiences growing into womanhood. Always wanting to serve the community, she bcame an officer with the Detroit Police Department. “I was able to...
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

Student strives to promote housing justice efforts

Law student Cassie Weck Wun found her passion for the legal world sparked while working and living at Jerusalem Farm, a Catholic, intentional community and urban farm in northeast Kansas City, Mo. “Like any small nonprofit, I had many roles there, but three of my main roles were to coordinate...
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

Former Wayne County deputy court administrator to receive Wright Award for service to Michigan children, families

Richard Smart, former deputy court administrator, Wayne County Circuit Court - Juvenile Division, will be presented with the Daniel J. Wright Lifetime Achievement Award for Exemplary Service to Michigan’s Families and Children during the Michigan Supreme Court Adoption Day ceremony Tuesday, November 22, at the Michigan Hall of Justice in Lansing.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Metro Detroit personal injury attorney convicted of tax fraud

A Metro Detroit attorney largely known for his 855-CAR-HIT-YOU billboards has been convicted of committing tax fraud, failing to report millions of dollars in income, federal officials said. A federal jury on Wednesday found Carl Collins III had willfully submitted six false tax returns for 2012, 2015 and 2018. In...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
legalnews.com

Winners named in 2022 Wayne Law Jaffe Transactional Law Competition

Wayne Law Professor Eric Zacks (far left) and Jaffe attorney Justin Hanna (far right) posed with competition winners (l-r) Connor Schram, Danny Harwood, Camran Astani, Ameera Hashwi, Margaret Reaume, and Celina Grimes. Photo courtesy of Wayne Law. Twenty-five Wayne State University Law School Students participated in the 9th annual 2022...
DETROIT, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Detroit families wait-listed for ‘maxed out’ after school program

An after school enrichment program for Detroit students has a waitlist larger than its enrollment leaving the city on the hunt for more funding support and sites to expand. Get On And Learn – or GOAL Line – launched in 2018 as a pilot morning and afternoon bus loop to ease transportation burdens for families of K-8 students, both public and private, on the city’s northwest side. After parent feedback, the morning bus route was discontinued to focus solely on getting students from school and to the Northwest Activities Center for exercise, homework help, cooking lessons and other extracurricular activities.
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

Bias Awareness Reception

The Washtenaw County Bar Association, Vanzetti M. Hamilton Bar Association, and Women Lawyers Association of Michigan, Washtenaw Region held its 31st Annual Bias Awareness & Inclusion Week Reception on Oct. 20. –––––––––––––––––––– — Subscribe to the Legal News!...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
legalnews.com

Labor �market �liberty: Where do Michigan cities rank?

Grand Rapids-Wyoming ranks third among Michigan’s 14 metro areas in a new index of economic freedom, suggesting a bullish future for the region’s business and employment growth. Our new study objectively scores economic freedom at the local level across Michigan and the United States. We find high degrees...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Ridership reports of $147.5M taxpayer-funded suburban Detroit transit agency kept from public

(The Center Square) – SMART officials in suburban Detroit say they won't release ridership figures for the $147.5 million taxpayer-funded bus operation for fear of misinterpretation. "We are currently operating at 65% service levels and ridership is trending back to approximately 70%," said Brandon Adolph, the acting assistant vice president of marketing and communications for Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation. "Thus, any ridership data wouldn’t be accurate due to the fact we aren’t at our 100% levels prior to the pandemic." ...
DETROIT, MI
abandonedway.com

Abandoned Lee Plaza Hotel

Lee Plaza Hotel is an abandoned 16-story apartment building located at 2240 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, Michigan. Lee Plaza was built by Ralph T. Lee, a real estate developer who had built and sold over $10 million dollars of apartments and homes. Lee Plaza closed permanently in 1997, and the building was abandoned.
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

Daily Briefs

Self-proclaimed sovereign citizen pleads guilty to writing fake checks. A Macomb County man who attempted to pay the Michigan Department of Treasury (Treasury) with fraudulent checks pled guilty to felony charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. This matter was referred to the Department of Attorney General’s Financial Crimes...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

