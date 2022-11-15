Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
legalnews.com
Dare to dream: Law student has a background in law enforcement
Law student Zahara Madahah aims to one day be a Supreme Court Justice. Many of Zahara Madahah’s adult choices have been rooted in her childhood and experiences growing into womanhood. Always wanting to serve the community, she bcame an officer with the Detroit Police Department. “I was able to...
legalnews.com
Student strives to promote housing justice efforts
Law student Cassie Weck Wun found her passion for the legal world sparked while working and living at Jerusalem Farm, a Catholic, intentional community and urban farm in northeast Kansas City, Mo. “Like any small nonprofit, I had many roles there, but three of my main roles were to coordinate...
legalnews.com
Former Wayne County deputy court administrator to receive Wright Award for service to Michigan children, families
Richard Smart, former deputy court administrator, Wayne County Circuit Court - Juvenile Division, will be presented with the Daniel J. Wright Lifetime Achievement Award for Exemplary Service to Michigan’s Families and Children during the Michigan Supreme Court Adoption Day ceremony Tuesday, November 22, at the Michigan Hall of Justice in Lansing.
Detroit News
Metro Detroit personal injury attorney convicted of tax fraud
A Metro Detroit attorney largely known for his 855-CAR-HIT-YOU billboards has been convicted of committing tax fraud, failing to report millions of dollars in income, federal officials said. A federal jury on Wednesday found Carl Collins III had willfully submitted six false tax returns for 2012, 2015 and 2018. In...
legalnews.com
Winners named in 2022 Wayne Law Jaffe Transactional Law Competition
Wayne Law Professor Eric Zacks (far left) and Jaffe attorney Justin Hanna (far right) posed with competition winners (l-r) Connor Schram, Danny Harwood, Camran Astani, Ameera Hashwi, Margaret Reaume, and Celina Grimes. Photo courtesy of Wayne Law. Twenty-five Wayne State University Law School Students participated in the 9th annual 2022...
bridgedetroit.com
Detroit families wait-listed for ‘maxed out’ after school program
An after school enrichment program for Detroit students has a waitlist larger than its enrollment leaving the city on the hunt for more funding support and sites to expand. Get On And Learn – or GOAL Line – launched in 2018 as a pilot morning and afternoon bus loop to ease transportation burdens for families of K-8 students, both public and private, on the city’s northwest side. After parent feedback, the morning bus route was discontinued to focus solely on getting students from school and to the Northwest Activities Center for exercise, homework help, cooking lessons and other extracurricular activities.
These DPD police officers abused women, kids & citizens — and kept their badges
Since 2016, at least 151 Detroit police officers have faced criminal charges, from assault and battery to drunk driving and bribery, just to name a few.
Feds bust 2 doctors, 4 others accused of running $2.6 million illegal opioid distribution ring in Metro Detroit
A total of six suspects, including two doctors and operators of three pain clinics in Metro Detroit, were charged with conspiring to illegally distribute over 500,000 opioid pills worth millions of dollars, federal agents announced Friday.
votebeat.org
After Michigan students clog campus polling places, university and election officials look for a better way
The onslaught of first-time student voters who overwhelmed polling places at Michigan’s two largest universities on Election Day has officials looking for ways to avoid such severe backups in future elections. An unprecedented hundreds of students at the University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus and at Michigan State University...
legalnews.com
Bias Awareness Reception
The Washtenaw County Bar Association, Vanzetti M. Hamilton Bar Association, and Women Lawyers Association of Michigan, Washtenaw Region held its 31st Annual Bias Awareness & Inclusion Week Reception on Oct. 20. –––––––––––––––––––– — Subscribe to the Legal News!...
The DIA collects hundreds of millions from taxpayers. What do residents get back?
At the halfway point and almost $300 million into the Detroit Institute of Arts’ tax millage from residents in the tri-county area, concerned members of Detroit’s art scene are questioning whether citizens have gotten their money’s worth. Voters in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties agreed to a levy — initially proposed as a...
legalnews.com
Labor �market �liberty: Where do Michigan cities rank?
Grand Rapids-Wyoming ranks third among Michigan’s 14 metro areas in a new index of economic freedom, suggesting a bullish future for the region’s business and employment growth. Our new study objectively scores economic freedom at the local level across Michigan and the United States. We find high degrees...
Ridership reports of $147.5M taxpayer-funded suburban Detroit transit agency kept from public
(The Center Square) – SMART officials in suburban Detroit say they won't release ridership figures for the $147.5 million taxpayer-funded bus operation for fear of misinterpretation. "We are currently operating at 65% service levels and ridership is trending back to approximately 70%," said Brandon Adolph, the acting assistant vice president of marketing and communications for Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation. "Thus, any ridership data wouldn’t be accurate due to the fact we aren’t at our 100% levels prior to the pandemic." ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teenager shot near tree lighting in Downtown Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot near Campus Martius tree lighting in Downtown Detroit. A teenager was shot near the Campus Martius tree lighting in Downtown Detroit. The incident...
MLive.com
Catholic High School League and Archdiocese of Detroit sued over sports transfer policy
A lawsuit has been filed against the Catholic High School League (CHSL) and the Archdiocese of Detroit (AOD), claiming an “overtly discriminatory policy” involving transfer students that would prevent them from participating in sports at the school. The Detroit Free Press reported on Wednesday that the lawsuit was...
abandonedway.com
Abandoned Lee Plaza Hotel
Lee Plaza Hotel is an abandoned 16-story apartment building located at 2240 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, Michigan. Lee Plaza was built by Ralph T. Lee, a real estate developer who had built and sold over $10 million dollars of apartments and homes. Lee Plaza closed permanently in 1997, and the building was abandoned.
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn resident donates $2,500 for police K-9s after department doesn't win grant
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - The Dearborn Police Department was in a contest for a grant that would support its K-9 department but unfortunately did not win. While the contest was ongoing, the department said a resident, Ahmad Nehme, reached out and said he would donate $2,500 if the department didn't receive the grant.
Investigation into local hockey doctor grows after 33 additional tips received
Farmington Hills police say they have been "inundated" with calls on their tipline after a local hockey doctor was first arrested and charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct.
legalnews.com
Daily Briefs
Self-proclaimed sovereign citizen pleads guilty to writing fake checks. A Macomb County man who attempted to pay the Michigan Department of Treasury (Treasury) with fraudulent checks pled guilty to felony charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. This matter was referred to the Department of Attorney General’s Financial Crimes...
Violence erupts near downtown Detroit's Campus Martius as pair of shootings sends 2 to hospital
A couple of shootings occurred after holiday celebrations in downtown Detroit Friday evening sent two victims, including a 15-year-old boy, to the hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.
