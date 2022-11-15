Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Related
nwahomepage.com
Hogs take down No. 14 Ole Miss 42-27, now bowl eligible
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas took control of the game early against No. 14 Ole Miss and won 42-27 before 71,365 fans at Razorback Stadium on senior night to become bowl eligible before facing Missouri on Friday. The Hogs led 35-6 at halftime and then scored on the second play of...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas HC Sam Pittman talks about beating Ole Miss, becoming bowl eligible
Arkansas HC Sam Pittman talks about beating Ole Miss, becoming bowl eligible. Arkansas HC Sam Pittman talks about beating Ole Miss, …. Arkansas HC Sam Pittman talks about beating Ole Miss, becoming bowl eligible. Eagle 5k/Fun Run raises funds for NWACC sports team. Eagle 5k/Fun Run raises funds for NWACC...
nwahomepage.com
Five keys for Arkansas to defeat Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday night with a chance to get bowl eligible. The Hogs are 5-5 and have dropped their last three outings in Razorback Stadium. Ole Miss is 8-2 and third in the SEC West with its only losses to LSU and Alabama.
nwahomepage.com
Donovan Whitten talks UA offer, plans to visit Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkadelphia Class of 2023 quarterback Donovan Whitten has been given a preferred walk-on offer to Arkansas to play linebacker. Whitten, 6-3, 220, has gained recruiting attention while leading the Badgers to an undefeated season so far in hopes of winning the Class 4A state championship. Whitten and Arkadelphia (9-0) will host Ozark (8-3) tonight in the second round of the state playoffs. On Thursday night, Whitten talked about what the offer to the Razorbacks means to him.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Mike Neighbors and players recap win over Kent State
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – The Razorbacks women’s basketball team moves to 4-0 on the season after a dominant performance against Kent State at home. Following the game, we heard from head coach Mike Neighbors, who got his 100th win as a Razorback on Thursday. We also heard from...
nwahomepage.com
PTN Faceoff: Best Arkansas tradition?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Since it’s senior night, this week’s PTN Faceoff topic is best Arkansas tradition. Our KNWA evening co-anchors Chad Mira and Chelsea Helms shares what they think is the best tradition at Arkansas. To vote on who won the Faceoff, head to the link...
nwahomepage.com
ArkansasBlue Welcome Centers are for YOU!
The hotline, Arkansas 211, is reporting an increase in calls for assistance this holiday season. Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff flips the switch at …. Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff flips the switch at Lights of the Ozarks. Former Beyond Meat COO pleads not guilty. Former Beyond Meat COO pleads not guilty.
nwahomepage.com
When did Thanksgiving start? Celebrity Historian Raffi Andonian explains
When did Thanksgiving start? Celebrity Historian Raffi Andonian explains. When did Thanksgiving start? Celebrity Historian …. When did Thanksgiving start? Celebrity Historian Raffi Andonian explains. Thanksgiving assistance need increases in 2022. The hotline, Arkansas 211, is reporting an increase in calls for assistance this holiday season. Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff...
nwahomepage.com
Newsweek ranks UA 20th in the nation in colleges that offer online degrees
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— The University of Arkansas ranked 20th in the nation and also earned a 5-star rating in Newsweek’s 2022 student-focused ranking of colleges and universities that offer degree programs online. According to a press release from the university, Newsweek and Statistica, a market and consumer data...
nwahomepage.com
Fayetteville police looking for woman in connection with apartment burglary
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department needs help identifying a woman in reference to a commercial burglary. According to a social media post, the woman pictured is wanted in connection with an apartment burglary on October 9. If you have any information about this person, please contact...
Comments / 0