Riverside City Council Work Session Recap
The Riverside City Council met in a work session Monday, November 14th. The council met with a building inspector during the work session. Changes to building inspection fees, procedures, and nuisances were proposed. It was also discussed whether or not residential codes pertaining to noise, pools, weeds, sidewalks, unused cars, campers, trailers, and storage containers should be reviewed for at a later meeting.
Washington and Area Musicians in Ames For All-State Festival This Weekend
Fine arts talent will be flowing in central Iowa this weekend when Ames hosts the 76th annual Iowa All-State Music Festival. Several local musicians will be on the state-wide stage. Washington High School has five selections joining the all-state band this weekend including Bailey Rees on clarinet, Claire Wubbena on trombone, Teague Mayer on tuba, Kevin Flannery as a tuba alternate and Mikaila Matheson as a flute alternate.
Leyden to Fill Board of Health Vacancy
At their Thursday meeting, the Washington County Board of Health choose to move forward to fill an upcoming vacancy. Dr. Chris Grier will be resigning his position on the board as of January 1st, 2023. After receiving interest from five possible candidates, four of whom chose to participate in official interviews for the position, the board has selected Andrea Leyden to succeed Grier.
Fairfield Family Physician Receives Lifetime Achievement Award
Last month, Fairfield resident Dr. Jim Buck was awarded the 2022 Lifetime Achievement award from the Iowa Academy of Family Physicians (IAFP). Dr. Buck, the current Medical Director at Jefferson County Health Center, has been practicing medicine since he graduated from medical school at the University of Minnesota in 1979. He received his pre-med education from Harvard.
Hospice of Washington County Marks National Hospice and Palliative Care Month in November
November has been designated National Hospice and Palliative Care Month by the National Association for Home Care and Hospice. Hospice of Washington County serves the community with a staff of 13, seven contracted staff members and around 20 volunteers. Patients who have a life limiting illness of six months or less are eligible to receive care in the form of social workers, RNs, CNAs, music therapists, massage therapists, family grief support and more. Hospice Office Administrator Tiffany Crawford spoke this week with KCII News about the definitions of care and the ribbon campaign this month to highlight the observance. “The color purple stands for Hospice of Washington County. During November the home care and hospice community honor the millions of nurses, CNAs, therapists and social workers who make a difference for the patients and families that they serve. Hospice care is to provide comfort for individuals facing terminal illness, palliative care is the same where patients pursue some treatment. (The goal of Hospice of Washington County) is to provide comfort for those facing terminal illness. (The ribbons) signify awareness for Hospice of Washington County. They are located around the downtown areas of Washington, Kalona and Wayland. The goal for the campaign is to bring awareness about hospice, so a lot of the ribbons have cards on them that give fun facts about hospice that you may not know.”
Main Street Washington Encourages Supporting Small Businesses With Pink Event Friday
Main Street Washington is reminding residents to shop small first today. Main Street is partnering with local businesses for the Pink Friday Event. Businesses around the city of Washington will sport pink bows Friday to show that they have special deals for shoppers. Washington Chamber of Commerce Director Michelle Redlinger spoke with KCII News about how shopping local helps the community. “You realize how much it keeps the community alive. Our businesses are helping the local athletic teams, and the schools, they’re donating to different non-profits. They are taking a portion of their proceeds and investing it and the taxes they pay get invested back in the community. The effort you make to get out and shop local, you find products that you know the quality, and if there’s ever a problem, you’ve got great customer service. I just think it feels good. It feels good to know that you’re part of this community and your choices are not only helping this business owner but, you’re helping the kids, you’re helping these non-profits and it all circles around.”
Supervisors Talk Transport Specifics at Tuesday Meetings
The Washington County Board of Supervisors took time recently to address public concerns voiced to them regarding the Washington County Ambulance D3 Truck and Basic Life Support Service (BLS). The county entity was discussed and incorporated into operation at the November 16th, 2021 meeting of the Supervisors with a plan proposed to add a pair of full time employees to Ambulance Service staff and use one of the third or fourth crew ambulance trucks to handle transports. The proposal described the BLS service as used to transport patients to hospitals without requiring a paramedic onboard, with the idea that it would average roughly 20 calls per week, bring in revenue and put another truck on the street to help with call volume.
HALCYON HOUSE WASHINGTON PAGE WITH TIFFANY CRAWFORD
On today’s program we are talking with Tiffany Crawford, office administrator for Hospice of Washington County about November as Hospice and Palliative Care month and their purple ribbon campaign.
Scout Troop 235 Finishes Brad Walker Memorial Walkway
Troop 235 of the Boy Scouts of America recently completed an addition to the Brad Walker Memorial in Riverside. Brad Walker was an active member of Scout Troop 235 in Riverside until his death in 1996. It was later decided to honor him by establishing a bench near the end of the walking trail east of Riverside. They were able to add a bench to commemorate Walker after receiving city approval and a donation.
Jingle Bell Fun Run Rings in Holiday Season
The sights and sounds of the holiday season come running into Washington one week from today when the square hosts the annual Jingle Bell 5K Fun Run. Saturday, participants are invited to take part in a one mile walk or run around the square or a 5K course that weaves through Washington’s streets including downtown and Sunset Park, beginning at Jps 207 on Main Street. Cost is $25 for those 10 and older, $10 for those under 10. Early registration participants will receive jingle bells and a t-shirt. Pets are welcome and encouraged, as are costumes, themes and a good time. Registration information is available on the event’s Facebook page and can also be done the morning of the race at Jps 207 beginning at 8a.m. Awards and prizes will follow inside. Event organizer, Washington boys track and field coach Steve Roth, talked with KCII News about putting the run together, sponsors that help make the event possible, where the proceeds go, and what he looks forward to each year. “We wanted to do something for the community. Being a track guy, I thought it would be a great idea. As you know we’re festive. All of the decorations at my house. We love the animals that do it. We have lots and lots of prizes. Hy-Vee has given me four, $25 gift certificates, those usually go to the best costumes, which is great. Brown’s Shoes donated a pair of shoes which is outstanding. The people that sponsor me, I go to the restaurants and establishments and get gift certificates to give away. The Y has graciously given us 40 day passes. There’s a lot of people involved in it. We don’t make a lot of money off the runners, we make it off our sponsors, and our sponsors are fantastic. We give our money to the Washington Chamber Tour of Homes, Paws and More Animal Shelter, and my track kids wanted new uniform tops. We always have some fantastic costumes. We encourage animals. Dress them up and bring them too! Afterward we have a little celebration at JPs. We really enjoy it!”
WMU Girls’ Hoops Has the Firepower for Continued Excellence
The rich history of Winfield-Mount Union girls’ basketball is expected to continue, even with some changes in the program. The Winfield-Mount Union Wolves open a new season by playing back-to-back nights starting tonight. WMU alum Mendy McCreight takes over for the legendary Mitch Wachs as head coach and will...
Phyllis M. Zahradnek
A graveside service for 90-year-old Phyllis M. Zahradnek of Kalona will be Monday, November 21st at 2p.m. at Memory Gardens in Iowa City. A memorial fund has been established for the Kalona 1st Responders. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Warriors Host Hawks in Girls Achieve Scrimmage
A pair of area girls basketball teams will have their final tune-up before the new season when the WACO Warriors host the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks tonight in an Achieve scrimmage. Mid-Prairie was in action earlier this week at the Pekin jamboree where they met the Panthers in Packwood Monday. This will be the first live event for the WACO girls this year. The game will be two quarters in length and will not count on either team’s record. Achieve scrimmages are earned by teams doing service projects to qualify. The Warriors have their season opener Tuesday when they host Pekin and Mid-Prairie begins the year at Fairfield Tuesday.
WACO Falls in Football State Title Game
The WACO Warriors’ perfect season came to an end with a 38-16 loss to Remsen-St. Mary’s in the 8-man football state championship game yesterday. St. Mary’s scored a touchdown on their opening drive, but the Hawks would truly put WACO in a bind by taking advantage of some uncharacteristic Warrior mistakes. A WACO fumble inside their own five-yard line was returned for a TD, and both a botched snap on a punt and a blocked punt gave the Hawks short fields that they turned into scores. WACO trailed 24-0 and would be down by as much as 29 before getting a 25-yard touchdown pass from Isaac Oswald to Colton Leichty and a TD run from Simeon Reichenbach in the second half.
WACO Football Falls Just Short Of Title
The 2022 football season was one for the record books for the WACO Warriors. That ride came to an end Thursday morning in the 8-man state championship game. The Warriors fell to top-ranked Remsen St. Mary’s 38-16. A few costly turnovers put WACO in an early hole that they were unable to recover from. For the Hawks, it is their second championship and perfect season in the last three years.
Sigourney Seeking Out More Growth in Girls’ Hoops
The Sigourney Savages are one of the area’s youngest girls’ basketball teams, but sometimes youthful ignorance is bliss. Sigourney shrugged off some of the concerns a young team would have, but first-year head coach Schay Moore knows there’s plenty of ways to build on going 12-12. Junior Carly Goodwin took a big leap and became the team’s leading scorer last season, averaging better than 10 points and two steals per game. Sophomore Josephine Moore is back after becoming a formidable post presence with better than eight points and seven rebounds a game in her debut season. And junior point guard Rain Barthelman returns to show off her all-around game after averaging almost five-and-a-half points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. The entire starting lineup is back for Coach Moore, who tells KCII Sports that a year older is a year wiser for her girls.
Ravens Travel to Tri-County For Season Opener
It’s go time for the Hillcrest Academy Raven girls basketball team tonight when they travel to Thornburg to meet the Tri-County Trojans to start 2022. Hillcrest finished last season at 1-19 overall and 0-14 in Supeconference play. Hillcrest’s lone win came December 11th when they took down Rivermont Collegiate 64-15. The Ravens scored 30 points per game last year while giving up 50. They shot 27% from the floor, 23% from downtown, and 59% at the line with 23 rebounds, four assists, five steals and 14 turnovers per game. The Ravens had three players recognized as all-conference a year ago, two of whom they have to replace in graduated seniors Esther Hughes and Leah Bontrager. Hughes led Hillcrest scoring 15 points per game, pulling in six rebounds, picking two steals per night and shooting 37% from the floor. Bontrager posted two points and three boards per game, shooting 27% from the floor. The all-conference performer that is returning is Malia Yoder. As a freshman, Yoder led the Ravens averaging two assists per night to go along with six points, three boards, and a steal, shooting 25% from the floor.
Ravens Topped By Trojans in Season Opener
The new girls basketball season got underway for Hillcrest Academy Friday as they Ravens traveled to Tri-County to meet the Trojans. Hillcrest fell by a 45-30 score. Trailing 13-5 after the first eight minutes, the Ravens made their move in the second quarter, keyed by a 9-0 run that a four point play and personal 7-0 run for Malia Yoder to leave the score at 19-16 at the break. In the third, Tri-County rolled out of the locker room with a 10-0 run, putting the Ravens through a five minute drought to push the lead as high as 13, before finishing down the stretch. After the contest, Raven head coach Mitchell Drey talked about his team’s solid second quarter, individual standouts and his takeaways. “We got some young girls and it looked like they were having fun, both on offense and defense. That’s going to be the biggest things for us, having those runs and stretching them out. Turning four minutes into five minutes, into a quarter. We know we’re going to have those growing pains. That nine point run was huge for us. Malia (Yoder) did a great job. I knew that she could do this. She was capable last year a couple of times and we have to keep this going. She’s the returning starter from last year and she handled the pressure. We knew going in it was going to be a tough thing for her. She has to kind of hold that mantle of the other four that we lost (to graduation). Claire (Withrow) comes in, she knows the game of basketball inside and out. She had a couple of turnovers here and there but, again, she’s a freshman. I watched the same thing last year with Malia against this Tri-County team and by the end of the year I was trusting her as much as I was trusting the other starters who had been in the program for three years. So I’m expecting Claire to have that same kind of growth this season. It’s going to be awesome to see those two work.”
Safe Travel Stressed This Holiday Season
As Thanksgiving approaches, many Iowans will be hitting the road, and law enforcement will be out to ensure the safety of all travelers. Earlier this week, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office implemented additional patrol on the roadways that will continue through November 25. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration...
