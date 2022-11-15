Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kciiradio.com
Fire Claims Local Landmark
Wednesday morning at around 4:30a.m. local fire crews responded to a call to the Skunk River Lodge on Highway 1 north of Brighton. Brighton Fire Chief Bill Farmer tells KCII News, that when his department arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed and nearly burned up. Brighton Fire, Washington Fire, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Alliant Energy spent roughly two hours on scene. The building was deemed a total loss. At the time of the blaze, power was not connected, no one was in the building and the cause remains unknown. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
KBUR
Two people injured in Henry County crash
Winfield, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says two people sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Henry County. According to a news release, on Wednesday, November 16th at about 6:54 AM, Henry County Deputies received a report of a single-vehicle accident in the 1200 grid of US Highway 34 near mile marker 227 just west of Rome, Iowa.
KCJJ
CR man arrested after early morning police chase in IC
A Cedar Rapids man is behind bars after Iowa City Police say he led them on a brief chase early Saturday morning. Arrest records indicate officers attempted to pull over a 2011 Chevy Camero near Highway 1 and Riverside Drive just before 2am. The vehicle reportedly failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens, and fled at speeds up to 90 miles per hour in a 50 mile per hour zone toward Orchard Street.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect had heroin, meth, packaging, police allege
A 38-year-old Davenport man faces drug-related charges after police allege they found methamphetamine, heroin and packaging material in his residence. Paul Parrow Jr., whose address also is listed as Rock Island, faces three felony charges of controlled substance violation and three felony charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, court records say.
ktvo.com
Trial date set for 1 of 2 southeast Iowa teens charged with murder
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A trial date has now been set for the second of two southeast Iowa teens charged with murdering their high school Spanish teacher. A pretrial conference has been scheduled for Jeremy Goodale, of Fairfield, at 11 a.m. on May 4, 2023, at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield.
kciiradio.com
Scout Troop 235 Finishes Brad Walker Memorial Walkway
Troop 235 of the Boy Scouts of America recently completed an addition to the Brad Walker Memorial in Riverside. Brad Walker was an active member of Scout Troop 235 in Riverside until his death in 1996. It was later decided to honor him by establishing a bench near the end of the walking trail east of Riverside. They were able to add a bench to commemorate Walker after receiving city approval and a donation.
Beloved Longtime Benton County Business Owner is Selling
A business that's served an eastern Iowa community for four decades will be changing ownership, but that's not all. Two facets of the business will be closing, very soon. John Ketchen has proudly owned John's Qwik Stop in Vinton for a very long time. For him, it's always been about community. Ketchen told Vinton Today,
kciiradio.com
Riverside City Council Work Session Recap
The Riverside City Council met in a work session Monday, November 14th. The council met with a building inspector during the work session. Changes to building inspection fees, procedures, and nuisances were proposed. It was also discussed whether or not residential codes pertaining to noise, pools, weeds, sidewalks, unused cars, campers, trailers, and storage containers should be reviewed for at a later meeting.
iheart.com
One Person In The Hospital After Two-Vehicle Crash In Linn County
(Linn County, IA) -- One person is in the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday near Marion. The driver of a Lexus, Denise Nichols, was first in a line of vehicles traveling eastbound on the 1500 block of Country Home Road. They were following farm machinery when 56-year-old Trent Bendixen attempted to pass all the cars. He collided with Nichols as she also attempted to pull out and pass. Emergency responders arrived transported Nichols to a nearby hospital with no serious injuries. Bendixen was not injured and got a ticket for unsafe passing.
iheart.com
Mahaska County Man Killed in Tuesday Morning Crash
(Mahaska County, IA) -- A Mahaska County mean is dead after a crash Tuesday morning. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 5:30am Tuesday in the 3000 block of Highway 23. Investigators say 22 year-old Morgan Sanders lost control of his car due to snow-covered roads and slid into the path of an oncoming pickup. The two vehicles crashed, and Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup, 29 year-old Ethan VanDeKieft, was not hurt in the crash.
ourquadcities.com
Parents seek help to find missing Muscatine man
The parents of Trevor Wixom ask for help to find their 21-year-old son, according to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network and Muscatine Police. He is 5’9” tall, 140 pounds, with blond hair. He has a scar on his chest from open-heart surgery and small scars from chest tube sites.
ourquadcities.com
Police allege woman led chase with baby, marijuana in car
A 26-year-old Davenport suspect faces multiple charges after Iowa State Troopers allege she led a pursuit with an infant and marijuana in the car. Laryn Ingram-Williams faces a felony charge of eluding – injury, OWI, or participation in felony; aggravated misdemeanor charges of driving while barred and child endangerment; and a serious misdemeanor charge of controlled substance – marijuana – second offense; according to court records.
kciiradio.com
HALCYON HOUSE WASHINGTON PAGE WITH TIFFANY CRAWFORD
On today’s program we are talking with Tiffany Crawford, office administrator for Hospice of Washington County about November as Hospice and Palliative Care month and their purple ribbon campaign.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. GREGORY GRAY, 42, 6’5”, 210 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Scott County for two counts of...
KCRG.com
Man convicted in killing of Chris Bagley now sentenced for attack of inmate
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the men convicted for his involvement in the killing of Chris Bagley in 2018 has been sentenced after attacking another inmate. Johnny Church, who changed his name from Drew Blahnik, was sentenced to 57 years in prison in December 2021. He will now get another 10 years for Willful Injury Resulting in Serious Injury and Tampering with a Witness or Juror.
kciiradio.com
Hospice of Washington County Marks National Hospice and Palliative Care Month in November
November has been designated National Hospice and Palliative Care Month by the National Association for Home Care and Hospice. Hospice of Washington County serves the community with a staff of 13, seven contracted staff members and around 20 volunteers. Patients who have a life limiting illness of six months or less are eligible to receive care in the form of social workers, RNs, CNAs, music therapists, massage therapists, family grief support and more. Hospice Office Administrator Tiffany Crawford spoke this week with KCII News about the definitions of care and the ribbon campaign this month to highlight the observance. “The color purple stands for Hospice of Washington County. During November the home care and hospice community honor the millions of nurses, CNAs, therapists and social workers who make a difference for the patients and families that they serve. Hospice care is to provide comfort for individuals facing terminal illness, palliative care is the same where patients pursue some treatment. (The goal of Hospice of Washington County) is to provide comfort for those facing terminal illness. (The ribbons) signify awareness for Hospice of Washington County. They are located around the downtown areas of Washington, Kalona and Wayland. The goal for the campaign is to bring awareness about hospice, so a lot of the ribbons have cards on them that give fun facts about hospice that you may not know.”
KCJJ
IC man accused of shoplifting hundreds of dollars in merchandise over the course of two months from downtown department store
An Iowa City man faces charges that he stole hundreds of dollars in merchandise from a downtown Iowa City department store over the course of two months. 27-year-old Amos Gotoe Lavela of the Town & Campus Apartments on Arthur Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 5:45 Wednesday night. Iowa City Police say Lavela entered the Washington Street Target on 26 different occasions between September 20th and November 9th, stealing $517.76 worth of merchandise. Lavela also allegedly attempted to steal another $109.96 in items in that same time frame.
I-80 crash blocked traffic for hours and left 1 dead
Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said a mechanical error with a tire on a Chevy pickup truck caused the vehicle to hit the cable barriers.
kciiradio.com
Phyllis M. Zahradnek
A graveside service for 90-year-old Phyllis M. Zahradnek of Kalona will be Monday, November 21st at 2p.m. at Memory Gardens in Iowa City. A memorial fund has been established for the Kalona 1st Responders. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
KGLO News
Worth County man accused of Mason City standoff pleads guilty
MASON CITY — One of two men arrested after a standoff with police in a downtown Mason City neighborhood back in the spring has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors. 27-year-old Cody Dakin of Manly and 27-year-old Michael Dalluge of Ottumwa were taken into custody on May 6th....
Comments / 0