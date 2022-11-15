People are like crows; we like to collect shiny things, even if they hold little meaning or add no real value to our lives. In the automotive world, this relates to many things such as alloy pedals, chrome exterior trim, shiny alloy wheels, and for some reason, flashy watches. We've covered numerous stories related to limited edition watches manufactured for exotic and high-end luxury cars, but this watch pays tribute to something much smaller in the form of the Abarth 695 Tributo 131 Rally, a sporty hatch based on the Fiat 500 - and also one of the few tiny hot hatches besides fast versions of the Mini Cooper.

1 DAY AGO