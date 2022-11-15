Read full article on original website
Swiss Technology Firm Claims The Ability To Recharge An EV Battery To 80% In Just 72 Seconds
The Swiss technology company Morand has invented a new battery technology that claims the ability to recharge an electric car's battery to 80% in just 72 seconds. This could not only revolutionize the automotive industry but most likely every sector that will need batteries in the future. The tech is...
Delayed: VW's Top Secret Tesla-Fighting Trinity EV Project
Volkswagen Group's top secret Project Trinity, an advanced EV flagship with equally impressive autonomous driving technologies, will reportedly not debut in 2026 as originally planned. The news comes from German language publication Manager Magazin via Reuters. Newly installed VW Group CEO Oliver Blume decided to delay the project because the new software will not be ready for the original launch date.
Facelifted 2023 Lexus LS 500 Pricing Starts At A Reasonable $77,535
Lexus has announced pricing for the 2023 LS and some critical changes to the model range, including the death of a much-lamented feature. We're, of course, talking about the brand's trackpad infotainment system, which has now been replaced with a new 12.3-inch unit. If ever there was a singular feature that came close to ruining a car, the trackpad was it.
You Won't Believe What One Mercedes Dealer Is Charging For An AMG GT Black Series
A Mercedes dealership in New York is charging nearly $700,000 for a Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, representing a "market adjustment" (markup) of $336,840. Sure, this is one of the greatest creations ever to leave Affalterbach. Just 1,700 examples were produced with an eye-watering base price of $325,000, which is a small price to pay for a highly collectible supercar. But would collectors be prepared to pay more than double the original MSRP?
Tech Genius Behind Volvo EX90 LiDAR Says Tesla FSD Is Not Credible
Luminar CEO Austin Russell has taken aim at Tesla in an interview with Top Gear, saying that the company "has no clear or even remotely credible path" to true full self-driving. Luminar is a company specializing in autonomous driving technology. The firm supplies the LiDAR sensor that sits on the roof of the recently revealed Volvo EX90, as just one part of that vehicle's safety systems. Radar and camera systems are also featured here.
Ford's New Tennessee Plant Is Rubbing Retirees The Wrong Way
Ford has officially started to break ground on its all-new production facility near Stranton, Tennessee, which will be called BlueOval City. According to Bloomberg, the construction has resulted in a financial boom for the small southern town, but some people don't necessarily see this as a good thing. Stranton is...
Tesla Semis Will Need More Electricity Than A Small Town To Charge
Right now, barring the sudden and unexpected production of the Cybertruck, the Semi is the only industrial truck made by Tesla. The brand's freight rigs are much larger and thirstier than the elusive Cybertruck, and a new study says that may be a problem, elusive Cybertruck, and a new study says that may be part of a problem, and not just for Tesla.
Volkswagen Dealers Won't Be Getting The Truck They Desperately Want
The long-running conversation regarding the possibility of a Volkswagen pickup truck for the US continues. Speaking to Automotive News, Thomas Schafer, global head of the VW brand, not only dashed hopes for a VW-branded truck but confirmed once and for all the German automaker has no plans to utilize the EV platform being developed for the reborn Scout brand.
Drako Dragon SUV Has 2,000 HP And Can Do A Quarter-Mile In 9 Seconds
Drako Motors, a luxury sports car manufacturer based in San Jose, California, has just revealed its long-awaited Dragon all-electric super SUV, and it makes the Tesla Model X Plaid look utterly dull. Described by the company as "the most powerful, quickest, and fastest production hyper-luxury SUV in history," the Dragon is here to take luxury electric mobility to new heights.
Ford's EVs Require 40% Less Labor To Manufacture
Ford CEO Jim Farley made a rather shocking announcement this week. According to Farley, producing electric vehicles requires less labor than ICE cars. The figure he gave is about 40%. The reason is relatively simple if you look at the standard EV construction used in Ford models like the Mustang...
Aston Martin Needs More Cash Or New Partner To Survive
Aston Martin needs to do one of two things to become a profitable automaker once again: raise more cash or secure a business partner. Despite the successful launch and sales of the Aston Martin DBX SUV, the legendary UK-based automaker is still struggling financially even though it managed to raise $776 million last summer thanks to an investment from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
Volkswagen Has Delivered Half A Million Electric Vehicles Across The World
Volkswagen is celebrating a massive milestone, announcing that it has officially delivered 500,000 ID. models across the globe. While that pales in comparison with Tesla's numbers - the Fremont factory recently reached the two million milestone- the German automaker has only recently thrown its weight behind the EV movement. "Delivery...
OFFICIAL: Next-Generation Volkswagen Golf Is Going Electric
The Volkswagen Golf will be renewed for a ninth generation, according to Thomas Schafer, CEO of VW Passenger Cars, who told Autocar at the 2022 LA Auto Show that the iconic nameplate will be fully electrified. "We have iconic brand names, Golf and GTI," he said. "It would be crazy...
Fiat 500e EV Teased For North American Introduction
The Fiat 500e may be making its official entry into the local market in the coming days as the brand teased the reveal of the local spec model via its social media channels and on its website. The images used depict the European-specific model, so the model we'll see tomorrow...
Hyundai Ioniq 6 US Specs Finalized With 340-Mile Range
Final US specifications have been revealed for the Hyundai Ioniq 6 at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week. As we discovered during the car's initial Korean debut, there will be three configurations available Stateside. Despite that Hyundai still won't give us all the details. Its entry-level Standard Range model...
Fisker Ocean Electric SUV Begins Production In Austria
We've lost count of the number of cars that have been delayed over the last two years. Fisker is happy to report that the Ocean SUV isn't one of them. Today, the brand began production with its partner Magna in Graz, Austria. However, the brand has also said some cars will ship without certain safety features.
Limited-Edition Abarth Hot Hatch Inspires New Timepiece
People are like crows; we like to collect shiny things, even if they hold little meaning or add no real value to our lives. In the automotive world, this relates to many things such as alloy pedals, chrome exterior trim, shiny alloy wheels, and for some reason, flashy watches. We've covered numerous stories related to limited edition watches manufactured for exotic and high-end luxury cars, but this watch pays tribute to something much smaller in the form of the Abarth 695 Tributo 131 Rally, a sporty hatch based on the Fiat 500 - and also one of the few tiny hot hatches besides fast versions of the Mini Cooper.
Fiat Reveals Three Designer 500e Concepts Ahead Of The Tiny EVs Local Debut In 2024
As previously teased by Fiat USA, the all-electric 500e will be making its official introduction into the North American market. The Fiat 500e was revealed to the world four years ago, but Stellantis decided to hold the local introduction back, leaving the Fiat 500X to fight it out in the competitive crossover market all on its own.
If You Want A New Audi R8 You Better Act Fast
Audi has just revealed the 2023 R8 GT as a send-off to the second-generation supercar and the V10 engine, but the brand has told CarBuzz that there will not be an R8 GT Spyder for this generation. Nils Fischer, Technical Project Manager of the Audi R8, at the international launch...
Hyundai Invents New System To Sanitize The Trunk And Its Luggage
CarBuzz has discovered a Hyundai patent filed with the USPTO that describes a cargo cleaning innovation that sanitizes the luggage area and its contents. The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has prompted many manufacturers to invest in virus-proofing their cars' interiors, with all manner of techniques employed to remove pathogens from the cabin air and even new interior materials that actively kill viruses. PM2.5 filters, activated carbon filters, and air ionization systems are becoming commonplace in the luxury market, and much of this technology will soon trickle down to lower-end cars as well.
