Georgia State

Wales vs Georgia: Josh Macleod in for debut; Josh Adams, Owen Watkin, Rhys Priestland, Ben Carter, Jac Morgan start

By Michael Cantillon
SkySports
 3 days ago
SkySports

Autumn Nations Series: Jack Dempsey set for first Scotland start in Argentina clash

Jack Dempsey will make his first start for Scotland as Gregor Townsend’s side face Argentina in their Autumn Nations Series finale on Saturday. The Glasgow Warriors back row has featured off the bench in all three of Scotland's matches so far this autumn, making his debut in the narrow defeat to the nation of his birth Australia, and will now get an opportunity to show what he can do from the start against the Pumas.
SkySports

Jon Lewis named new England Women's head coach after departure of Lisa Keightley

Former Gloucestershire and England seamer Jon Lewis has been appointed England Women's new head coach. The 47-year-old succeeds Lisa Keightley after she stepped down from the role to move back to Australia this summer, having led the team since 2019. Lewis represented Gloucestershire, Surrey, Sussex and England's Young Lions across...
SkySports

Jos Buttler: England's ODI series vs Australia will get 'competitive juices' going

Jos Buttler recognises the difficulty of England playing so soon after their T20 World Cup triumph but is sure an ODI series against Australia will get the "competitive juices" going. Only four days separate England becoming the first men's side to unify the limited-overs World Cups, beating Pakistan in the...
SkySports

England's men and women set for France double-header in April 2023

England have received confirmation that France will be their next opponents in April, by which time officials promise to have finalised an end-of-season international programme. Shaun Wane's men will have just five months to wait before they can start to make up for the disappointment of missing out on the...
SkySports

James Maddison: Leicester midfielder insists he will be fit and ready to be called upon for England at Qatar World Cup

James Maddison insists he will be fit and ready to be called upon for England after shaking off an injury scare on the eve of the World Cup. The midfielder, having scored in Leicester's 2-0 win over West Ham in the final game before the tournament, was forced off with a knee problem just two days after being named in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad.
SkySports

World Cup 2022: England beat France in final as Sky Sports readers predict every match in Qatar

It's coming home! That's the verdict of Sky Sports' readers, who have voted England as the winners of the 2022 World Cup. In an online poll on Thursday in which the public were able to predict the score in every match scheduled to be held in Qatar, Gareth Southgate's side made it all the way to the final at the Lusail Stadium on December 18, where they recorded a 2-1 victory over reigning champions France.
SkySports

Inside The WSL: Why are ACL injuries so common in women's football?

Female footballers are up to six times more likely to suffer an ACL injury than their male counterparts, and Inside the WSL sat down with players, physios and doctors to try and find out why. Unfortunately, it's not an uncommon sight to see a women's club announce a player will...
SkySports

Jude Bellingham top-valued player at World Cup | England top squad value

The England World Cup squad is valued at a tournament-topping £1.31bn and Jude Bellingham is the top-valued player, according to a study by the CIES Football Observatory. England's estimated combined price tags weigh in ahead of favourites Brazil (£1.27bn), France (£1.17bn) and Spain (£1.05bn). Fellow European...

