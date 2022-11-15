Boys Soccer Semifinal Preview: Frontier, South Hadley to face off in D-IV, Belchertown aims for D-III finals berth

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
No. 1 Frontier sweeps No. 3 Mount Greylock in Div. V girls volleyball state championship
WORCESTER — No. 1 Frontier defeated No. 3 Mount Greylock in the Division V girls volleyball state championship on Saturday night, 3-0 (25-13, 25-22, 25-19) at Worcester State University.
Lenox, Mount Greylock boys cross country take top two spots in Division III State Championship
AYER — When the Lenox boys cross country team held up its Division III State Championship trophy, it was celebrating the long journey that got it there.
Charlie Anischik’s hat trick leads No. 1 South Hadley boys soccer to first ever state title in win over No. 6 Blackstone Valley Tech
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. LEOMINSTER ― The No. 1 South Hadley boys soccer fell behind twice Saturday, but came back to defeat No. 6 Blackstone Valley Tech, 5-2, in the Division IV state championship to claim its first ever state title.
‘It’s a storybook ending’: Longmeadow field hockey wins their first state title in coach Ann Simons’ final season
WESTBOROUGH — As Longmeadow ran to the net to celebrate after the final whistle blew, Riley Harrington turned and made her way toward coach Ann Simons. Nodding her head and pointing to her as she ran closer to her coach, the two embraced in a moment that captured the feeling of the game.
No. 1 Monson falls short against No. 3 Sutton in girls soccer Division V Statewide Tournament
LEOMINSTER — No. 1 Monson girls soccer could not hold off No. 3 Sutton’s offense as the Mustangs fell in the Division V statewide tournament, 3-2.
Defense, second half push leads No. 4 Springfield Central past No. 8 Methuen, into Div. I state championship
SHREWSBURY — Double-digit penalties and dropped passes kept No. 4 Springfield Central from putting together four quarters of total domination, but the Golden Eagles did enough to get past No. 8 Methuen, 54-14, in the Division I state semifinals on Friday night.
Springfield Central vs. Methuen: Keys, prediction for the Div. I football state semifinal
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 4 Springfield Central is one win away from getting itself back into the state championship at Gillette Stadium. All that stands in the program’s way is No. 8 Methuen.
Girls Soccer Championship Preview: No. 1 Monson to face familiar No. 2 Sutton for Division V finals
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Behind five combined points between Emmy Finnegan (three) and Hannah Murphy (two), the Monson girl’s soccer team defeated Whitinsville Christian on Wednesday, punching its ticket into the Division V state championship. After falling to Sutton during last year’s state semifinal round, the Mustangs will seek revenge against the Suzies as they look to claim their first state crown since 2015.
Noah Fernandes’ buzzer-beater puts UMass in Myrtle Beach Tourney final
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Noah Fernandes made a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer to send UMass past Murray State 71-69 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday. Trailing 69-68, UMass inbounded it with seven seconds left, Fernandes dribbled past a double team down the right side of the floor, and he got the shot off with a defender in front and one behind attempting to block the shot in front of the UMass bench.
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Nov. 13 to Nov. 19
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Nov 13 to Nov 19. There were 67 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,399-square-foot home on Northampton Street in Holyoke that sold for $286,000.
Springfield Thunderbirds fall to Charlotte on Hockey Fights Cancer Night (13 photos)
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Thunderbirds took on the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday for the team’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night inside the MassMutual Center. The Thunderbirds couldn’t find a win in front of the packed home crowd, losing 4-1 to the Checkers. “I was happy with the effort,...
Toy for Joy team is ready to help Western Massachusetts families for the 100th year
Every year of Toy for Joy is as memorable for those who donate as for the thousands of children in Western Massachustts who receive toys and books through the generosity of the region’s residents, school children, civic groups, businesses and others. This year takes on added historic significance. It’s...
Collin Adams’ scores overtime goal as Worcester Railers defeat Greenville Swamp Rabbits
WORCESTER – They are both worth two points, but overtime victories seem a lot more satisfying than shootouts in the splendid world of professional hockey. The Railers are 3-0 in OTs this season, one of the triumphs coming via a shootout, the other two via Collin Adams. He got his second overtime goal of the season Friday night in Worcester’s dramatic 3-2 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 20, 2022 edition
Ellen M. Kupiec to Ashley B. Stewart and William C. Stewart Jr., 61 Carmen Ave., $485,000. Gina M. Hodovanec, representative, Louis Michael DeChristopher, estate, and Louis M. DeChristopher , estate, to Lyudmila Bienvenue, Lyudmila N. Bienvenue and Jonathan D. Bienvenue, 30 Beech Hill Road, $283,000.
Florence Pie Bar in Northampton named one of New England’s top pie shops
The Florence Pie Bar, a favorite of Northampton locals, has earned distinction as one of the region’s best places for a slice of pie. Yankee Magazine, the New Hampshire-based publication covering all things New England travel and culture, named the pie shop one of the region’s best. The...
Nonprofit organizations and foodbanks across in the Greater Springfield area prepare for Thanksgiving
With Thanksgiving coming, several outreach efforts are underway to ensure families in need of help putting a meal together are taken care of. For example, the Hampden District Turkey Drive has grown to support more families in Springfield. The turkey drive, co-sponsored by elected local politicians and local small companies, is expected to feed 500 families and runs until Nov. 21.
Four-bedroom home sells for $480,000 in East Longmeadow
Michael Greene and Sophia Greene bought the property at 16 Senator Drive, East Longmeadow, from Anthony C Chapdelaine and Jill C Chapdelaine on Nov. 2, 2022. The $480,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $225. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms sits on a 25,050-square-foot lot.
10 most expensive homes sold in Hampshire County Nov. 13-19
A house in South Hadley that sold for $805,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hampshire County between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 20 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $448,065, $245 per square foot.
Connie Francis Rogers of Shelburne Falls killed in crash caused by black ice, police say
A 48-year-old Shelburne Falls woman was killed in a Thursday morning Greenfield crash on Route 2 near a Home Depot store, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office. Connie Francis Rogers, 48-year-old Shelburne Falls woman, was identified as the victim in the Greenfield crash, officials said. On Thursday at...
Worcester Canal District closures a ‘microcosm’ of factors playing out across the state, city manager says
Worcester’s Canal District looks a lot different in recent years and city officials say that could be part of the reason for a spate of restaurant closures in the area. Smokestack Urban Barbecue on Green Street and Maddi’s Cookery and Taphouse on Water Street announced they would be closing their doors Nov. 19. Buck’s Whiskey and Burger Bar will also close after this weekend, and The Hangover Pub closed abruptly in September.
