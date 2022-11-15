Read full article on original website
Jameis Winston: I just know that I’m ready to go
Jameis Winston has not played since the third week of the season and he’s set to miss another game this weekend after the Saints chose to stick with Andy Dalton as their starter against the Rams. On Friday, Winston shared how he feels about his extended time on the...
Linval Joseph explains why he was so excited to join Eagles
Linval Joseph was out of the league for the first couple months of this season but he wasn’t done with it. The 34-year-old nose tackle spent the first 10 weeks of the 2022 season back in Minnesota working out, staying ready and keeping tabs on some teams he’d be interested in joining.
Eagles agree to deal with Ndamukong Suh
The Eagles’ talks with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh went well. According to multiple reports, the NFC East leaders have agreed to terms with Suh on a one-year deal. A report on Thursday revealed that the team has been in talks with the veteran about joining their defensive line. Suh...
Eagles add another name to lengthy injury report
The Eagles injury report got a little longer on Thursday, when they added veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the list. Quinn missed Thursday’s practice with a “back, rest” designation. Quinn has been quiet in his three games with the Eagles since the trade from Chicago. After...
Carson Wentz trade gives Commanders incentive to start Taylor Heinicke at least two more games
Taylor Heinicke will remain the Commanders’ starting quarterback for at least one more game. The terms of the Commanders’ trade with the Colts give the Commanders a strong incentive to keep Heinicke under center for at least two more games. If Wentz plays at least 70 percent of...
The Bills have made it to the team facility
Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, all Bills players have made it to the team facility. Next, they’ll go to the airport for a 4:00 p.m. ET flight to Detroit. A massive snowstorm prompted the league to move the Browns-Bills game from Buffalo to Detroit. The Bills play the Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving.
Scott Milanovich turned down Jeff Saturday’s offer to be Colts’ play caller
When the Colts made the shocking decision to name Jeff Saturday their interim head coach, one of the first questions was who Saturday would make the offensive play caller. As it turns out, Saturday’s first choice turned the job down. Colts quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich said today that Saturday...
Rams inactives: A'Shawn Robinson active, John Wolford out vs. Saints
The Rams are in New Orleans today for their Week 11 matchup against the Saints, a game both teams desperately need to win. The Rams are once again thin along the offensive line and will also be without Cooper Kupp for the next six-plus weeks, but at least they’ve gotten Matthew Stafford back from the concussion protocol.
Breer: Why a Bill O'Brien return to Patriots 'could be in play'
A reunion between Bill O'Brien and the New England Patriots wasn't in the cards in 2022. Could 2023 be a different story?. The Patriots' offense has sputtered this season under offensive play-caller Matt Patricia, who was tabbed to replace departing offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this offseason despite having no prior experience calling offensive plays.
Cardinals' WR A.J. Green reemerged from the shadows and may need to do it again vs. 49ers
Wouldn’t it be remarkable if in the Arizona Cardinals’ most critical game of the regular season to date, Monday night in Mexico City against the San Francisco 49ers, in a contest that could vault the team squarely back into serious playoff contention, a potential playmaker reemerged from the shadows and into the spotlight? ...
Commanders disciplined players for consuming alcohol on team plane, satisfying the NFL
Members of the 1972 Dolphins popped the cork on champagne bottles Monday night after the Commanders defeated the NFL’s final undefeated team. Every team now has a loss after the Eagles were upset, assuring the Dolphins’ perfect season remains the only perfect season in the Super Bowl era.
MetLife Stadium replacing field in offseason but not with grass
MetLife Stadium, home of the Giants and Jets, will get a new field in 2023. But it won’t be grass. Officials are reviewing proposals to replace the current FieldTurf with a new synthetic surface, ESPN reports. MetLife is one of six NFL stadiums with a slit-film surface that the NFLPA has waged war against, citing higher injury numbers.
Bills, fans mobilize to get players to airport
The Bills will be playing tomorrow’s home game in Detroit. If they can get from their homes to Detroit. “We are doing everything we possibly can to pull this off and get to the airport and get to Detroit this afternoon,” Bills COO Ron Raccuia said, via Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com. “Every aspect of the organization is a part of this effort.”
Relocation of Browns-Bills brings out the nutty conspiracy theories
The NFL moved Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills from Buffalo to Detroit, due to a snowstorm resulting in amounts measured in feet, not inches. Some Browns fans are crying foul. As the argument goes, playing in the snow benefits the Browns and their run-heavy offense. Thus, the NFL decided to “help” Buffalo end a two-game losing streak by moving the game to a dome, where Bills quarterback Josh Allen will operate the offense far more effectively.
Titans are “gathering additional information” regarding Todd Downing
Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for DUI early Friday. The team has issued a statement regarding the situation. “We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information,” the team said. The reports are based on objective fact. He...
What Kittle sees as biggest factor in Jimmy G's consistency
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Perhaps, you did not know this fact about Jimmy Garoppolo: He ranks No. 5 all-time in the NFL with a career passer rating of 99.0. So it is not such an obvious statement to conclude Garoppolo currently is playing his best football as a member of the 49ers.
Pursuit of Sean Payton looms, if it hasn’t already started
In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there...
Chase Young may not play Sunday after all
Despite a report early this week that Commanders pass rusher Chase Young would be activated for Sunday’s game against the Texans, and despite coach Ron Rivera saying Young is trending in the right direction, Young may not play Sunday after all. The Commanders now think it may be too...
Jets' Zach Wilson gets snippy over criticism from Patriots loss
Zach Wilson deserved plenty of blame after the New York Jets' Week 8 loss to the New England Patriots. The second-year quarterback threw three interceptions, including two in the second half that effectively squashed any chance of a Jets comeback. Wilson was visibly frustrated after that performance, and as New...
NFL has contacted Titans, will review Todd Downing situation
The timeline doesn’t look good. The NFL is looking into it. With Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing arrested early Friday for DUI, it’s possible that Downing was drinking on the team plane back from Green Bay. “There is a policy that prohibits alcohol on team planes or buses,”...
