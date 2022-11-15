While the BA.5 COVID variant was the nation's dominant strain for months, that's not the case any longer. Subvariants BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 have since taken over, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, which showed the two account for approximately 44% of new COVID infections, NBC News reported. BA.5 was responsible for approximately 30% of all cases, according to the most recent data.

