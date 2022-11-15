Read full article on original website
‘Following Presidential Orders': Man Who Blamed Trump for Jan. 6 Riot Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison
A federal judge on Friday sentenced an Ohio man who claimed he was only “following presidential orders” from Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol to 3 years in prison. Dustin Byron Thompson was convicted in April by a jury that took less than three hours to...
Turkey strikes in Syria, Iraq a week after Istanbul bombing
The Turkish Defense Ministry says it has launched airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq, targeting Kurdish groups Ankara holds responsible for last week's bomb attack in Istanbul
White House on Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Debacle: Capitalism Without Competition Is Exploitation
Ticketmaster, part of Live Nation, is facing scrutiny for its roll out of Taylor Swift concert tickets. The New York Times reported Friday the Justice Department had opened an antitrust probe into Live Nation after the fiasco. The company has previously found itself under pressure from regulators for monopolistic practices.
Taliban to Impose Strict Sharia Law in Afghanistan
The Taliban will stick to their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, a spokesman said Thursday, underscoring the group's intention to continue hard-line policies implemented since they took over the country more than a year ago. During their previous years in power in the late 1990s, the Taliban carried...
House GOP Pushes Hunter Biden Probe Despite Thin Majority
Even with their threadbare House majority, Republicans doubled down this week on using their new power next year to investigate the Biden administration and, in particular, the president’s son. But the midterm results have emboldened a White House that has long prepared for this moment. Republicans secured much smaller...
Supreme Court Leaked Landmark Case Years Before Roe Was Overturned, Ex-Abortion Activist Says in New Report
A former anti-abortion leader claims he was told the outcome of a 2014 case weeks before it was announced publicly, according to a report published Saturday in The New York Times. The decision was a victory for conservatives, much like the Supreme Court's recent 5-4 decision to overturn Roe v....
Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant
KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — Powerful explosions shook Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, the global nuclear watchdog said Sunday, calling for “urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident” in the Russian-occupied facility. Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said two explosions — one […]
Starwood's Barry Sternlicht Says What the Fed Is Doing to the Economy Is ‘Suicide'
The Federal Reserve's moves in 2022 to aggressively raise interest rates to cool down inflation will inflict greater harm to the economy than expected, according to Barry Sternlicht, chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group. "It's not sustainable," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Thursday. "What they want to do...
New Global Climate Deal Struck at Conference in Egypt
The two-week-long COP27 climate summit took place in Egypt's Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh against a backdrop of increasing extreme weather events, geopolitical conflicts and a deepening energy crisis. Delegates at the world's biggest climate-related conference struggled to build consensus on an array of issues. A flurry of...
Why the U.S. Trails China in Phone Manufacturing
In 2021, China controlled 30.5% of global manufacturing output, ahead of the U.S. at 16.8%. Mobile phones are the most commonly used device in America, yet none of the Big Tech companies manufacture smartphones in the U.S. Purism is the only American-based company to produce a smartphone with the "Made...
Pfizer Says Omicron Booster Is Better Against New Subvariants Like BQ.1.1 Than Old Shots
Pfizer said the booster triggered more antibodies against omicron BQ.1.1, BA.4.6, BA.2.75.2 and XBB.1 in adults older than 55 compared with a fourth dose of the original vaccines. Pfizer developed its booster against omicron BA.5 , but that subvariant now only makes up 25% new infections in the U.S. BQ.1.1...
UN Climate Deal: Calamity Cash, But No New Emissions Cuts
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — For the first time, the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage an overheating world is inflicting on poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday without further addressing the root cause of those disasters — the burning of fossil fuels.
As 2 Subvariants Surpass BA.5, Concerns Emerge About Another New COVID Strain BN.1
While the BA.5 COVID variant was the nation's dominant strain for months, that's not the case any longer. Subvariants BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 have since taken over, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, which showed the two account for approximately 44% of new COVID infections, NBC News reported. BA.5 was responsible for approximately 30% of all cases, according to the most recent data.
