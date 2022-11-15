ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taliban to Impose Strict Sharia Law in Afghanistan

The Taliban will stick to their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, a spokesman said Thursday, underscoring the group's intention to continue hard-line policies implemented since they took over the country more than a year ago. During their previous years in power in the late 1990s, the Taliban carried...
House GOP Pushes Hunter Biden Probe Despite Thin Majority

Even with their threadbare House majority, Republicans doubled down this week on using their new power next year to investigate the Biden administration and, in particular, the president’s son. But the midterm results have emboldened a White House that has long prepared for this moment. Republicans secured much smaller...
Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant

KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — Powerful explosions shook Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, the global nuclear watchdog said Sunday, calling for “urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident” in the Russian-occupied facility. Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said two explosions — one […]
New Global Climate Deal Struck at Conference in Egypt

The two-week-long COP27 climate summit took place in Egypt's Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh against a backdrop of increasing extreme weather events, geopolitical conflicts and a deepening energy crisis. Delegates at the world's biggest climate-related conference struggled to build consensus on an array of issues. A flurry of...
Why the U.S. Trails China in Phone Manufacturing

In 2021, China controlled 30.5% of global manufacturing output, ahead of the U.S. at 16.8%. Mobile phones are the most commonly used device in America, yet none of the Big Tech companies manufacture smartphones in the U.S. Purism is the only American-based company to produce a smartphone with the "Made...
UN Climate Deal: Calamity Cash, But No New Emissions Cuts

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — For the first time, the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage an overheating world is inflicting on poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday without further addressing the root cause of those disasters — the burning of fossil fuels.
As 2 Subvariants Surpass BA.5, Concerns Emerge About Another New COVID Strain BN.1

While the BA.5 COVID variant was the nation's dominant strain for months, that's not the case any longer. Subvariants BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 have since taken over, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, which showed the two account for approximately 44% of new COVID infections, NBC News reported. BA.5 was responsible for approximately 30% of all cases, according to the most recent data.
