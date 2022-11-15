ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham County, VT

Richard Davis: Please, U.S. senators, help solve the heating problem

By Commentary
VTDigger
VTDigger
 5 days ago

This commentary is by Richard Davis, secretary/treasurer of the Windham County Heat Fund. He is a semiretired registered nurse and was a weekly columnist for the Brattleboro Reformer for 25 years. He now writes a weekly blog.

I am sending the following letter to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. A similar letter will be sent to Sen.-elect Peter Welch. If they receive more letters it might help push the issue.

Dear Senator Sanders:

I am writing to you because fuel prices are so high that it will become a life-and-death matter this winter. I know you are well aware of this problem, but I am hoping that there is something more that can be done by the United States to at least bring prices down a little. It is clearly a very complicated issue.

In 2005, you attended the first fundraising event that the newly created Windham County Heat Fund held. Daryl Pillsbury and I started the fund with the expectation that it would be a short-term endeavor because fuel prices spiked back then.

Almost 18 years later, we are still at it. We have raised over $750,000 over the years. We help about 100 families/individuals a year and receive donations from 80 to 100 local donors, organizations, corporations and churches. The community support has been unwavering and solid.

We have learned that, although the price of fuel is a burden when it is high, no matter the price, paying for fuel on a low or fixed income is always difficult. Fuel gets kicked to the bottom of the priority list after rent, food and medicine during a New England winter.

We hear stories of many people who seal off their homes and live in the kitchen in the winter, using the stove to minimize fuel costs while sleeping in a recliner next to the stove. This seems to be the case for a number of elderly people. Most of them will not talk about their situation and they are often too proud to ask for help.

Once in a while we get a call from a neighbor who knows of someone who needs help and we arrange for an anonymous delivery of oil or kerosene. No one refuses a delivery when the truck pulls up.

There are other situations that are also becoming more and more common as prices rise to the currently obscene levels. We are now hearing from people who work two or three jobs and bring in yearly incomes of $50,000 to $60,000 for a family of four who just don’t have the money to fill their fuel tank.

The fuel market is so volatile, it is making our job of helping people difficult. When we call a fuel dealer, they often tell us that, even though we are paying for 125 gallons of oil at today’s price, when they deliver the oil the price may change. That means that a person may not get the 125 gallons we thought we paid for.

To make sure of our commitment to people we help, we have worked out an agreement with one local company that will deliver fuel we ask for and then tell us how much it costs when they deliver it. It should not have to be so complicated.

A week ago Friday, the price of a gallon of oil was $5.58. The next Monday it was $5.83 and on Tuesday it was $5.95. The day I am writing to you, kerosene is $7.30 a gallon. We paid for 125 gallons of kerosene for someone who lives in a local trailer park for $913.63.

Most people who live in mobile homes in trailer parks use kerosene. They are generally people who are living on low or fixed incomes. I cannot imagine what they will have to go through this winter. Many buy 5 gallons of diesel fuel at a gas station and try to be as frugal with the heat as they can.

Elderly people who try to keep the thermostat at 58 degrees put themselves at high risk for hypothermia. Metabolism lowers as we age and older people need more heat just to maintain a healthy body temperature. You can only put on so many extra layers before pneumonia and other diseases take hold. Covid only makes things worse and the flu season is predicted to be severe this winter.

We also hear from people who have lost their jobs and their insurance because of a cancer diagnosis or other life-threatening illness. There are other issues at play here, but high fuel costs only make matters worse.

The Windham County Heat Fund will do its best to ease some of the pain this winter, but unless our government finds a way to more aggressively attack this problem at multiple levels, a lot of Vermonters will suffer and die this winter.

I am begging you to work with your colleagues to do more than just increase LIHEAP funding. It does not address the problem and we need more systemic fixes.

If there is anything we can do down here in Windham County to help fuel this effort, please let me know. I hope to hear from you on this matter.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Richard Davis: Please, U.S. senators, help solve the heating problem .

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

As they celebrate their blowout victories, Welch and Balint remain grimly concerned over the future of American democracy

The Vermont Democrats won big in Tuesday’s midterms for the U.S. Senate and House. But their election night celebrations were tinged by an underlying fear for the future of the GOP and American democracy. Read the story on VTDigger here: As they celebrate their blowout victories, Welch and Balint remain grimly concerned over the future of American democracy.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Becca Balint and Peter Welch to donate contributions from crypto exec Sam Bankman-Fried to charity

U.S. Rep.-elect Becca Balint and U.S. Sen.-elect Peter Welch are donating to charity the $2,900 campaign contributions they each received from cryptocurrency executive Sam Bankman-Fried, according to the Vermont Democrats’ campaigns. Bankman-Fried, a 30-year-old billionaire and celebrity of the crypto world, found himself in hot water as the cryptocurrency...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Bernie Sanders in line to chair influential Senate committee on health, education and labor

“As chairman of the committee, he will focus on universal health care, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, increasing access to higher education, and protecting workers’ rights on the job,” Mike Casca, a spokesperson for Sanders, said in a statement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bernie Sanders in line to chair influential Senate committee on health, education and labor.
VERMONT STATE
Cheddar News

President Biden Announces $10k Student Debt Cancellation

Today, President Biden announced that he would cancel $10,000 per student borrower making under $125k per year and extend the due date for payment to the end of the year due to COVID setbacks. Will Sealy, the co-founder and CEO of financial planner Summer, and a student loan policy expert joined Cheddar News to break down today’s announcement. "This is more debt that's going to be canceled than any other initiative the president has taken in this administration or previous administrations," he noted.
VTDigger

Where was VTDigger in the primary?

VTDigger is now reporting on the massive amount of dark money Becca Balint received in the latter stages of the primary congressional campaign. As we now know, a young cryptocurrency billionaire in California donated over $1 million to Balint’s campaign under the auspices of a LGBQT Super-Pac. Ms. Balint used this gusher of money to flood Vermont’s television, radio and newspapers with her political ads, and also blanketed the state with thousands of yard signs.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

In Randolph, a young entrepreneur steps back from business to teach the next generation of manufacturing students

Brian Kippen of Tunbridge founded KAD Models and Prototypes in California before expanding the advanced manufacturing business to Randolph. Now, he’s teaching manufacturing and fabrication at the Randolph Technical Career Center, hoping to encourage young people to enter the field. Read the story on VTDigger here: In Randolph, a young entrepreneur steps back from business to teach the next generation of manufacturing students.
RANDOLPH, VT
VTDigger

Social Security percentage increases add to inequity

With the new year fast approaching, it always amazes me that Social Security and salary increases always go up by percentage points. This year, Social Security increases are rising by 8.07% across the board. If we as a society are trying to make life more equitable, how does this method increase equity?
VTDigger

We need to bring the two sides together

Columnist Bob Stannard goes to great lengths to point out everything that is wrong with a distinct minority in the GOP base. And much of it is accurate. As center-leaning comic Bill Maher says, “You can hate Trump, but you can’t hate every Trump voter.” Without offering any solutions on how to help bring the two sides together, Mr. Stannard is just another part of the problem. Not helpful.
GEORGIA STATE
VTDigger

We should be trying to lower the world’s population

It's currently 21 degrees out, 65 degrees in, and the six-year-old furnace is running. I'm in sweatpants and a sweatshirt with heavy socks on, a hot cup of coffee by my side. I'm thinking of turning it down to 62 or 63 along with shutting off the upstairs and living on the first floor.
VTDigger

George Plumb: Today, the world’s population has hit 8 billion

Earth Overshoot Day marks the date that all of humanity has used more from nature than our planet can regenerate in the entire year. Earth Overshoot Day has moved from late September in 2000 to July 28 in 2022. Read the story on VTDigger here: George Plumb: Today, the world’s population has hit 8 billion.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Patrick Flood’s health care commentary

Hey, everything you say is true. The problem: we live in a capitalist, profit-driven economic system. That's all. Unless you take capital out of the conversation, it cannot and never will change. Spending less money on health won't make anyone more money — hard stop right there. As you...
NEW YORK STATE
VTDigger

Bob Stannard: What happened to America?

Has America devolved to a place where people would rather believe in QAnon, the National Enquirer and Fox News over credible news sources? Apparently the answer is yes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bob Stannard: What happened to America?.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy