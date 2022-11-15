Read full article on original website
Early Dismissals and Cancellations for Friday, November 18, 2022
Early Dismissals and Cancellations as of 11:40 A.M. Howard G. Sackett BOCES: Closing early; no afternoon BOCES. Lewis County Public Transportation/Birnie Bus Service: JCC Connector Route and Fort Drum Circuit Route are both CANCELLED. Lowville Academy: Dismissing early at 12:35 p.m. There will be NO AFTERNOON BOCES at the Howard...
Lake Effect Snow Warning for Lewis, N.Oneida, and N. Herkimer Counties beginning 4AM Sunday-Update
For Lewis Co...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 feet in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Governor Hochul to declare State of Emergency with first snow blitz of the season
WATERTOWN- Western New York and the North Country are in the crosshairs for a significant lake effect snow blitz through early Saturday and Governor Hochul says she will declare a State of Emergency. "My team and I are deploying emergency response assets ahead of the storm, remain in constant contact...
Lake Effect Snow WARNING for Lewis and Northern Oneida Counties-Winter Storm Watch for Adirondacks
For Lewis Co...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet in the most persistent lake snows. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.
Lewis County Planning Department: Reduce Utility Debt for Income Eligible Residential Customers
Electric utilities in New York are offering an opportunity for income-eligible residential customers to have all utility debt prior to May 1, 2022 erased. Please help spread the word to National Grid or NYSEG customers who could benefit from the Electric and Gas Bill Relief Program. The deadline to enroll...
Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Thursday, November 17, 2022
Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of 5:54 A.M. Adirondack CSD: 2-hour-delay; no morning BOCES and will have no after school activities. Rome City School District: 2-hour-delay. Lewis County Public Transportation will have now P.M. Utica connector route today. Lewis County Government image.
NWS UPDATE: Lake Effect Snow WARNINGS for Lewis and Oneida Counties
LEWIS COUNTY: LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2022. * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Snow will occur across southwestern Lewis county, especially across the Tug Hill through this morning. Snow accumulations will range from 8 to 14 inches through today. Expect the bands to then shift to far northern Lewis county tonight into Friday night. Expected snow accumulations over far northern Lewis county Thursday night through Friday night will range from 8 to 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph with produce patchy blowing snow.
NWS: Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Western Adirondacks through early Friday
OLD FORGE/WESTERN ADIRONDACKS: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2022. * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Isolated amounts up to 8 inches. * WHERE...Herkimer County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road...
NYSP: Additional suspect arrested, charged in Lewis County burglary case
DIANA- Authorities have announced an additional arrest in regards to a previously reported Lewis County burglary last month. Kody A. Skaggs, 24, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday morning by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with one felony count of burglary in the third-degree (illegal entry w/intent).
Three Teens Accused of Criminal Trespass
TOWN OF BOONVILLE-Three teens from Northern Oneida County are facing trespass charges following an investigation into an incident that reportedly occurred in October in the Town of Boonville. New York State Police from the Remsen Barracks charged three 14 year old boys with one count each of Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree-School; Class B misdemeanors. One arrest was made in the Town of Western, one in the Town of Boonville, and one in the Town of Ava. The teens were given appearance tickets and will answer the charges in the Town of Boonville Court. No other details were released by the State Police.
Interview: Diane Hausserman gives update for 'Wish Upon a Star' Christmas Gift Program
BOONVILLE- A lot of families signed-up their kids for this year's Wish Upon a Star Christmas Gift Program, and that means more angels, which can be whoever is reading this, will need to step up to ensure kids, who may be in less than fortunate circumstances, still have a magical Christmas.
