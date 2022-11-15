TOWN OF BOONVILLE-Three teens from Northern Oneida County are facing trespass charges following an investigation into an incident that reportedly occurred in October in the Town of Boonville. New York State Police from the Remsen Barracks charged three 14 year old boys with one count each of Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree-School; Class B misdemeanors. One arrest was made in the Town of Western, one in the Town of Boonville, and one in the Town of Ava. The teens were given appearance tickets and will answer the charges in the Town of Boonville Court. No other details were released by the State Police.

BOONVILLE, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO