Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVAL
Ducks win on Senior Night, defeat No. 10 Utah, 20-17
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon football team bounced back after a tough loss last week against Washington to take down No. 10 Utah on Senior Night at Autzen Stadium. The big question all week leading into the game was whether Ducks quarterback Bo Nix would play after being injured during last week's game against Washington.
KVAL
Nix status still uncertain days before Utah game
EUGENE, Ore. — At the front of Duck fans' minds this week has been whether Bo Nix will take the field against Utah this weekend. Unfortunately, we still do not have an answer for that and likely won't have an answer till game day. But we do know that...
KVAL
'Just part of the game plan'; Ducks wide receiver speaks on controversial injury
EUGENE, Ore. — On Oregon's final drive in their game last week against Washington, Ducks wide receiver Kris Hutson caught a 12-yard pass from Bo Nix with six seconds remaining. After getting off the ground, all of a sudden Hutson fell back down, which raised eyebrows, leading many to...
KVAL
Oregon men's basketball faces tough task Sunday vs. #3 Houston
Oregon men's basketball has a huge test this weekend when #3 Houston comes to Matthew Knight Arena Sunday night, Head coach Dana Altman says the Cougars are maybe the best team the Ducks will face all season. Oregon beat Houston in Eugene back in 2019, but the Cougars won by...
KVAL
Triangle Lake comes up short in football title game
BEND, Ore. — History was made in Bend Saturday with the inaugural OSAA 1A-6 Player State Championship game at Caldera High School. The Triangle Lake Lakers were seeking their first solo state title in school history, but came up short at the hands of Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler, losing 32-13. The Rattlers...
KVAL
Oregon State takes down Eastern Washington in historic fashion
On Wednesday Oregon State faced Eastern Washington, trying to keep that pre-season win streak alive. Jamie Loera, the former Sun Devil, popped off scoring 18 points. But Talia von Oelhoffen also came up big for the Beavers; draining threes to add to Oregon State's lead in the third quarter. She's...
KVAL
Springfield High School band raises funds playing local college rivalry fight songs
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Springfield High School band is back this year with one of their favorite fundraising events. On November 23, ahead of the rivalry game between Oregon and Oregon State, the band is making themselves available to travel around town and play "friendly" or "unfriendly" fight songs for a $50 fee.
KVAL
King Estate acquires Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards
EUGENE, Ore. — King Estate Winery acquired Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards after 30 years of partnership in the wine business. Pfeiffer, established in 1983, is located near Junction City and King Estate is in Eugene, but a history of collaboration and grape purchases led to the deal. It will...
KVAL
Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive returns, starts November 29th
KVAL News wants your help to Take a Bite Out of Hunger this fall. Our station plans to hold food drives this fall at Bi-Mart stores in Eugene, Corvallis, Roseburg, and Coos Bay on 'Lucky Number Tuesdays'. The food drives begin November 29 in Eugene and Corvallis. Then we head...
KVAL
Egan Warming Center has 'extreme' need for Saturday night volunteers
EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers are confirmed to activate Saturday night, Nov. 19. The organization is need of volunteers. "Hello Egan Warming Center Volunteers," the organization said. "We have an extreme need for volunteers for Tonight's activation (Saturday). Come join us! Our volunteers are getting very tired and we'd love some help."
KVAL
Eugene Holiday Market returns for the 2022 Holiday season
EUGENE, Ore. — Beginning Saturday, November 19th, the Eugene Saturday Market's annual Holiday Market is back at the Lane Events Center. The market will be open every weekend up until Christmas Eve. It's open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Christmas Eve, when it will close at 4 p.m.
KVAL
Roseburg city offices to close for Thanksgiving
ROSEBURG, Ore. — In a press release, the City of Roseburg announced that its buildings will be closed Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Roseburg City Hall, the Roseburg Public Safety Center, Roseburg Public Library and other City buildings will be closed to the...
KVAL
Eugene Police seeking witnesses of assault on LTD bus
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is seeking witnesses of an assault that happened on an LTD bus Saturday morning. According to police. at 9:06 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 19), a man hit another male on an LTD bus. The male suspect left. EPD and University of Oregon PD...
KVAL
Egan Warming Center activated Thursday and Friday in three locations
EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Center will be open in three locations Thursday, November 17 and Friday, November 18 as overnight temperatures are forecasted to be below 30 degrees. Shuttles are available from behind First Christian Church at 1166 Oak St. in Eugene from 6:30 p.m. to midnight. All...
KVAL
Springfield History Museum collecting stories from Asian community
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The ILLUMINATION Project is an annual celebration at the Springfield History Museum, which emphasizes on cultural awareness. The museum is inviting anyone who identifies as Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander who lives in Springfield to share their stories. So far, stories have been shared through interviews, photographs and personal objects.
KVAL
Eugene meat market expected to get over 800 turkeys one week before Thanksgiving
EUGENE, Ore. — Thanksgiving is just one week away, and Long's Meat Market in Eugene says they're ready with over 800 turkeys set to be delivered to their store Thursday. "Oh gosh, we have 800 plus turkey order for retail sale. Most of them have already been reserved, because we started taking orders back in September for our birds. Because of fresh products that come in," said Trent Ingles, manager at Long's Meat Market.
KVAL
Letter carriers collecting food donations Saturday in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Letter carriers are coming to your neighborhood Saturday, not just to deliver mail, but to pick up nonperishable food donations. Those donations will go to Food For Lane County. Food bank officials say it's the easiest food drive to participate in, because it can be...
KVAL
Egan Warming Center opens Friday night; still in need of volunteers
EUGENE, Ore. — The Egan Warming Center will open four sites Friday night as our area continues to see record or near-record lows. In an email to volunteers, the organization applauded the efforts of those who have staffed the shelters so far, but the group is small and getting tired after a long stretch of below freezing nights.
KVAL
Lane Transit District announce no Thanksgiving Day bus service
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Transit District announced in a press release that there will be no bus service on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24. LTD administrative offices and their customer service center will also be closed in observance of the holiday. For the Friday following Thanksgiving, LTD's...
KVAL
Eugene 4J, classified employee union finalize new contract with $18 minimum wage
The Eugene School District 4J and the union for its classified employees union finalized a new three year contract Wednesday night that will raise the minimum wage to $18, increase paid time off and provide better insurance contributions, the District announced Wednesday. 94 percent of union members voted in favor...
Comments / 0