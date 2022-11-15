ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVAL

Ducks win on Senior Night, defeat No. 10 Utah, 20-17

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon football team bounced back after a tough loss last week against Washington to take down No. 10 Utah on Senior Night at Autzen Stadium. The big question all week leading into the game was whether Ducks quarterback Bo Nix would play after being injured during last week's game against Washington.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Nix status still uncertain days before Utah game

EUGENE, Ore. — At the front of Duck fans' minds this week has been whether Bo Nix will take the field against Utah this weekend. Unfortunately, we still do not have an answer for that and likely won't have an answer till game day. But we do know that...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon men's basketball faces tough task Sunday vs. #3 Houston

Oregon men's basketball has a huge test this weekend when #3 Houston comes to Matthew Knight Arena Sunday night, Head coach Dana Altman says the Cougars are maybe the best team the Ducks will face all season. Oregon beat Houston in Eugene back in 2019, but the Cougars won by...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Triangle Lake comes up short in football title game

BEND, Ore. — History was made in Bend Saturday with the inaugural OSAA 1A-6 Player State Championship game at Caldera High School. The Triangle Lake Lakers were seeking their first solo state title in school history, but came up short at the hands of Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler, losing 32-13. The Rattlers...
BEND, OR
KVAL

Oregon State takes down Eastern Washington in historic fashion

On Wednesday Oregon State faced Eastern Washington, trying to keep that pre-season win streak alive. Jamie Loera, the former Sun Devil, popped off scoring 18 points. But Talia von Oelhoffen also came up big for the Beavers; draining threes to add to Oregon State's lead in the third quarter. She's...
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

King Estate acquires Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards

EUGENE, Ore. — King Estate Winery acquired Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards after 30 years of partnership in the wine business. Pfeiffer, established in 1983, is located near Junction City and King Estate is in Eugene, but a history of collaboration and grape purchases led to the deal. It will...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive returns, starts November 29th

KVAL News wants your help to Take a Bite Out of Hunger this fall. Our station plans to hold food drives this fall at Bi-Mart stores in Eugene, Corvallis, Roseburg, and Coos Bay on 'Lucky Number Tuesdays'. The food drives begin November 29 in Eugene and Corvallis. Then we head...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Egan Warming Center has 'extreme' need for Saturday night volunteers

EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers are confirmed to activate Saturday night, Nov. 19. The organization is need of volunteers. "Hello Egan Warming Center Volunteers," the organization said. "We have an extreme need for volunteers for Tonight's activation (Saturday). Come join us! Our volunteers are getting very tired and we'd love some help."
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Eugene Holiday Market returns for the 2022 Holiday season

EUGENE, Ore. — Beginning Saturday, November 19th, the Eugene Saturday Market's annual Holiday Market is back at the Lane Events Center. The market will be open every weekend up until Christmas Eve. It's open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Christmas Eve, when it will close at 4 p.m.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Roseburg city offices to close for Thanksgiving

ROSEBURG, Ore. — In a press release, the City of Roseburg announced that its buildings will be closed Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Roseburg City Hall, the Roseburg Public Safety Center, Roseburg Public Library and other City buildings will be closed to the...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police seeking witnesses of assault on LTD bus

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is seeking witnesses of an assault that happened on an LTD bus Saturday morning. According to police. at 9:06 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 19), a man hit another male on an LTD bus. The male suspect left. EPD and University of Oregon PD...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Egan Warming Center activated Thursday and Friday in three locations

EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Center will be open in three locations Thursday, November 17 and Friday, November 18 as overnight temperatures are forecasted to be below 30 degrees. Shuttles are available from behind First Christian Church at 1166 Oak St. in Eugene from 6:30 p.m. to midnight. All...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Springfield History Museum collecting stories from Asian community

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The ILLUMINATION Project is an annual celebration at the Springfield History Museum, which emphasizes on cultural awareness. The museum is inviting anyone who identifies as Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander who lives in Springfield to share their stories. So far, stories have been shared through interviews, photographs and personal objects.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Eugene meat market expected to get over 800 turkeys one week before Thanksgiving

EUGENE, Ore. — Thanksgiving is just one week away, and Long's Meat Market in Eugene says they're ready with over 800 turkeys set to be delivered to their store Thursday. "Oh gosh, we have 800 plus turkey order for retail sale. Most of them have already been reserved, because we started taking orders back in September for our birds. Because of fresh products that come in," said Trent Ingles, manager at Long's Meat Market.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Letter carriers collecting food donations Saturday in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Letter carriers are coming to your neighborhood Saturday, not just to deliver mail, but to pick up nonperishable food donations. Those donations will go to Food For Lane County. Food bank officials say it's the easiest food drive to participate in, because it can be...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Egan Warming Center opens Friday night; still in need of volunteers

EUGENE, Ore. — The Egan Warming Center will open four sites Friday night as our area continues to see record or near-record lows. In an email to volunteers, the organization applauded the efforts of those who have staffed the shelters so far, but the group is small and getting tired after a long stretch of below freezing nights.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Lane Transit District announce no Thanksgiving Day bus service

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Transit District announced in a press release that there will be no bus service on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24. LTD administrative offices and their customer service center will also be closed in observance of the holiday. For the Friday following Thanksgiving, LTD's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy