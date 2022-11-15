Read full article on original website
The USB-C standardization wave may be coming to India next
The legions who want to leave Micro-USB behind are rejoicing: the European Council recently approved the EU common charger initiative which mandates all commercially available electronics to feature a USB-C port by the fall of 2024. While notebooks and laptops have until the spring of 2026 to adopt these measures, smartphone manufacturers will have to adhere to the 2024 deadline. But that's not the only victory future-proofers are eyeing as India is also looking into a USB-C common charger program of its own following an inter-ministerial task force meeting between government officials, tech companies, and multiple trade associations.
Samsung brings its November 2022 patch to Galaxy S22 and Z Flip 4 phones in the US
Samsung has built a solid reputation for regular and reliable software updates over the last few years, and that's continuing now as the November 2022 security patch reaches devices in the US. Samsung's latest flagship phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, were the first to kick off this round of updates at the beginning of the month, quickly followed by last year's foldables and the Verizon Note 10.
OnePlus 11 could feature superfast UFS 4.0 storage
The 2022 flagship smartphone season is over and, with Qualcomm announcing its 2023 flagship chip — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — the race is on for next-gen Android flagships to hit the market. The OnePlus 11 has already been confirmed to feature Qualcomm's latest chip and be among the first to launch. Now, more details about the phone have surfaced online, detailing its use of speedy UFS 4.0 storage, packing oodles of RAM, and its build quality.
The best cheap Motorola phones in 2022
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is the first tablet to receive the Android 13 update
Since rolling out One UI 5 for the Galaxy S22 series in late October, Samsung has updated several of its devices to the newest Android release. This includes the entire Galaxy S21 family, S20 series, Z Fold 4, Flip 4, and the budget-oriented Galaxy A53. After Google, OnePlus was the first company to roll out Android 13 to its flagship phone this year, but the Korean giant has been faster in expanding the update to a wide range of its devices in its roster. After phones, Samsung is now updating one of the best Android tablets in 2022—the Galaxy Tab S8 series—to One UI 5.
Netflix now lets you remotely log out friends leeching off your subscription
Netflix plans to start cracking down on password sharing by early 2023. Before that, the company is steadily laying the groundwork and providing all the necessary tools to its subscribers to soften the blow for them. First, it launched a Profile Transfer tool, allowing you to migrate your Netflix profile from one account to another. Then, it launched a cheap new ad-supported tier with some major restrictions. And now, the subscription streaming service is launching a new feature that will make managing the devices linked to your account easier.
Purported Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera sample looks ultra-interesting
2022 is about to come to an end and that means we're about to meet 2023 smartphones in the flesh. One of the most awaited launches is the Galaxy S23 lineup whose entries will almost certainly be early contenders for best Android phones in the year ahead. We've heard of a few rumors regarding internal specifications as well as wild changes in external design (or a lack thereof), but one of the strongest rumors making the rounds is an extreme camera upgrade coming to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. If this camera sample making the rounds is actually legit, we might actually be in for a huge upgrade.
Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has got what 2023 flagships crave
Qualcomm's plans for persistent machine vision feel very Google — in the best way possible
How to take a panoramic photo with your smartphone
Lenovo’s latest leaked product takes Android tablets to the Extreme
Samsung’s Early Access Black Friday sale knocks the Galaxy S22 Ultra down to $375
Meta has canceled its first smartwatch — here's how the disaster could have played out
Mint Mobile is giving away up to 6 months of free service for Black Friday
Wyze expands into routers with a pair of new mesh systems
Samsung Galaxy A52 gets Android 13 and One UI 5
How to make your own theft-deterrent system with smart home products
Google’s third-party cookie killer is almost ready for beta testing on Android
OnePlus could shake up the Android tablet market in 2023
Sony Xperia 5 IV review: The phone power users have been begging for
