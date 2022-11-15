Read full article on original website
Wanted for Yaphank petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Yaphank store in October. A man allegedly stole beer, food and clothing from Walmart, located at 901 Boulevard East, at 8:10 p.m. on October 30. The merchandise is valued at approximately $300.
Clothing stolen from Smithtown donation bin
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who stole donated items from a Smithtown drop bin in September. The man pictured on the right, along with another man, allegedly entered a PAL clothing donation drop bin, located at 712 Route 347, and stole multiple bags of clothing and other household items, on Sept. 3 through Sept. 9, between 10:27 p.m. and 10:49 p.m.
Lindenhurst Deli Shut Down After Clerk Sells Alcohol To Minor, Police Say
A Long Island deli has been shut down and a clerk is facing charges after he allegedly sold alcohol to a minor during a police investigation. Abodhaibah Ebrahim, age 43, of Lindenhurst, was arrested Friday, Nov. 18, following an investigation by Suffolk County Police. Police said Ebrahim was working as...
Wanted for Commack petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole a 65-inch Vizio television from Walmart located at 85 Crooked Hill Road in Commack at 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 2. The merchandise was valued at approximately $450.The man left the store in a dark gray Chrysler 300 traveling northbound on Crooked Hill Road.
50-Year-Old Set Fire To Nassau Community College Gym With People Inside, Police Say
A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a suspected arson at a Long Island college gymnasium while people were inside, authorities said. Robert Iannone, of Baldwin, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 16, on suspicion of arson, Nassau County Police said. Investigators were called to Nassau Community College in Uniondale...
Wanted for Melville Petit Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Melville store. A man allegedly stole two pairs of Nike golf shoes, wearing one out of the store and hiding another in his pants, from Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at 870 Walt Whitman Road, on September 17 at approximately 4 p.m.
Four people arrested for allegedly burglarizing Shirley elementary school
This press release was updated Nov. 18 to reflect two additional arrests. Suffolk County Police have arrested four people for burglarizing a Shirley elementary school in September. Four males entered Hobart S. Elementary School, located at 230 Van Buren St., on September 26 during which they stole food and drew...
Watch: Trio Wanted For Stealing $7K Commercial Lawnmower In Huntington Station
Authorities asked the public for help locating three men who are wanted for stealing a commercial lawnmower, valued at $7,000, on Long Island. Three men stole a lawnmower from a landscaping trailer parked in Huntington Station on East 17th St. at about 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Woman Injured in Huntington Station motor vehicle crash
Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a woman in Huntington Station on Nov. 14. Rebecca DeWitt was driving a 2021 Honda, when she attempted to make a left turn onto Jericho Turnpike, from southbound Schiller Avenue and was struck by a 2022 BMW being driven westbound on Jericho Turnpike by Marianne Bagatta at approximately 5:15 p.m. DeWitt, 22, of Melville, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital via Suffolk County Police helicopter with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Bagatta, 44, of Huntington Station, was not injured.
Investigators are requesting information from the public for 4 unsolved homicides
Police believe witnesses saw something in each of the cases and investigators want to make sure they speak to anyone who has information to help close the cases.
Suffolk police warn residents of nationwide internet scam regarding missing people
The post says someone claims their son from Copiague is missing, but Suffolk police commissioner Rodney Harrison says they went to Copiague and there's nobody missing of that person’s name.
Police: Dentist, town worker involved in opioid-selling scheme
They say Dr. Jason DiBlasi, of Farmingdale, is accused of selling opioid prescriptions to patients who didn't need them -- and in some cases -- patients he'd never met. Town of Oyster Bay employee Marco Cotto, 52, is also facing charges in the scheme.
Hicksville woman arrested for assaults
Nassau County Police arrested a Hicksville woman for multiple assaults which took place on Monday, November 7th in Hicksville. According to detectives, officers responded to a disturbance at a Hicksville residence located on Harding Avenue at 8:27 p.m. Police say that they were told by an adult female complainant that she was having an argument with a family member. They say that Rosa Sanchez, 18, then approached the officers and became physically combative. According to police, two officers sustained injuries during the course of the arrest. The two injured officers and the defendant were all transported by Nassau County Police Ambulances to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment.
Truck Stolen From Jericho Turnpike Car Wash
Suffolk police are looking for a man who stole a truck left running and unattended at a Huntington Station car wash last month. He stole the 2007 Dodge Ram parked outside Turnpike Car Wash, at 217 West Jericho Turnpike, on October 13 at approximately 12:45 Read More ...
Floating Dead Male Discovered at Freeport Marina
First Squad Detectives are investigating an incident that occurred on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 9:15 am in Freeport. According to detectives, an adult male was found floating in Jeffstar Marina located at 100 Jefferson Street. The body was recovered from the water by Nassau County Police Department’s Marine Bureau. The male was pronounced at 2:41 pm by a medic.
Police Issue Alert For Missing 12-Year-Old From Farmingdale
Police are asking for help locating a 12-year-old Long Island boy who was reported missing Friday, Nov. 18. Jacob Mendoza, of Farmingdale, disappeared sometime between midnight and 7 a.m., according to Nassau County Police. He was last seen on foot traveling westbound on Richard Street. Police described the boy as...
Arrests at Penn Station Thwart ‘Developing Threat' to NYC Jewish Community: NYPD
A pair of arrests at New York City's Penn Station prevented a "developing threat" to the Jewish community, the head of the NYPD announced Saturday. Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer were stopped at the bustling transit hub overnight, the former suspected of posting online threats, two senior law enforcement sources told News 4. The sources also said Brown was in possession of a swastika armband.
Police: 2 teens arrested, 2 at large in Shirley school break-in
Police say Ayden Dellysse-Fox, Salvatore Davis and two other males allegedly broke into Hubert S. Elementary School in Shirley through a window on Sept. 26.
Queens Family Slayer Runs Out of Gas in Virginia, Found Covered in Blood: Sources
The 22-year-old man suspected of killing three relatives at the family's Queens home was apprehended hundreds of miles away, out of gas on the side of the road and covered in blood, a senior law enforcement official said. State police in Virginia found the man hours after he allegedly stole...
21-Year-Old Busted With Loaded Gun During Traffic Stop In Elmont, Police Say
A 21-year-old man is facing weapons charges after he was allegedly busted with a loaded gun during a traffic stop on Long Island. Teandre Johnson, of Springfield Gardens, Queens, was arrested by Nassau County Police at around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Elmont. Officers with the department’s Bureau of...
