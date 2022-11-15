ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Yaphank petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Yaphank store in October. A man allegedly stole beer, food and clothing from Walmart, located at 901 Boulevard East, at 8:10 p.m. on October 30. The merchandise is valued at approximately $300.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Clothing stolen from Smithtown donation bin

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who stole donated items from a Smithtown drop bin in September. The man pictured on the right, along with another man, allegedly entered a PAL clothing donation drop bin, located at 712 Route 347, and stole multiple bags of clothing and other household items, on Sept. 3 through Sept. 9, between 10:27 p.m. and 10:49 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Commack petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole a 65-inch Vizio television from Walmart located at 85 Crooked Hill Road in Commack at 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 2. The merchandise was valued at approximately $450.The man left the store in a dark gray Chrysler 300 traveling northbound on Crooked Hill Road.
COMMACK, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Melville Petit Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Melville store. A man allegedly stole two pairs of Nike golf shoes, wearing one out of the store and hiding another in his pants, from Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at 870 Walt Whitman Road, on September 17 at approximately 4 p.m.
MELVILLE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Four people arrested for allegedly burglarizing Shirley elementary school

This press release was updated Nov. 18 to reflect two additional arrests. Suffolk County Police have arrested four people for burglarizing a Shirley elementary school in September. Four males entered Hobart S. Elementary School, located at 230 Van Buren St., on September 26 during which they stole food and drew...
SHIRLEY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Woman Injured in Huntington Station motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a woman in Huntington Station on Nov. 14. Rebecca DeWitt was driving a 2021 Honda, when she attempted to make a left turn onto Jericho Turnpike, from southbound Schiller Avenue and was struck by a 2022 BMW being driven westbound on Jericho Turnpike by Marianne Bagatta at approximately 5:15 p.m. DeWitt, 22, of Melville, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital via Suffolk County Police helicopter with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Bagatta, 44, of Huntington Station, was not injured.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
midislandtimes.com

Hicksville woman arrested for assaults

Nassau County Police arrested a Hicksville woman for multiple assaults which took place on Monday, November 7th in Hicksville. According to detectives, officers responded to a disturbance at a Hicksville residence located on Harding Avenue at 8:27 p.m. Police say that they were told by an adult female complainant that she was having an argument with a family member. They say that Rosa Sanchez, 18, then approached the officers and became physically combative. According to police, two officers sustained injuries during the course of the arrest. The two injured officers and the defendant were all transported by Nassau County Police Ambulances to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment.
HICKSVILLE, NY
HuntingtonNow

Truck Stolen From Jericho Turnpike Car Wash

Suffolk police are looking for a man who stole a truck left running and unattended at a Huntington Station car wash last month. He stole the 2007 Dodge Ram parked outside Turnpike Car Wash, at 217 West Jericho Turnpike, on October 13 at approximately 12:45 Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Floating Dead Male Discovered at Freeport Marina

First Squad Detectives are investigating an incident that occurred on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 9:15 am in Freeport. According to detectives, an adult male was found floating in Jeffstar Marina located at 100 Jefferson Street. The body was recovered from the water by Nassau County Police Department’s Marine Bureau. The male was pronounced at 2:41 pm by a medic.
NBC New York

Arrests at Penn Station Thwart ‘Developing Threat' to NYC Jewish Community: NYPD

A pair of arrests at New York City's Penn Station prevented a "developing threat" to the Jewish community, the head of the NYPD announced Saturday. Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer were stopped at the bustling transit hub overnight, the former suspected of posting online threats, two senior law enforcement sources told News 4. The sources also said Brown was in possession of a swastika armband.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy