ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Japan's prime minister sacks 3rd minister in a month

TOKYO (AP) — The internal affairs minister in Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government was forced into resigning over funding irregularities on Sunday, in a blow to the scandal-prone Cabinet that has already lost two ministers in one month. Internal Affairs Minister Minoru Terada has been under fire over...
SFGate

Qatar's World Cup opener shows its reemergence after boycott

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatar opened the Middle East’s first World Cup on Sunday with its ruler sitting next to the leaders of two countries that only a year and a half earlier had been part of a boycott trying to bring the energy-rich nation to its knees.
SFGate

2 volcanoes rumble into action in Russia's far east

MOSCOW (AP) — Towering clouds of ash and glowing lava are spewing from two volcanoes on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula and scientists say major eruptions could be on the way. The peninsula, which extends into the Pacific Ocean about 6,600 kilometers (4,000 miles) east of Moscow, is one of the world's most concentrated areas of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes.
SFGate

Pakistan welcomes 'loss and damage' deal inked at UN summit

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A breakthrough funding deal at the COP27 conference to help poor countries ravaged by climate change was welcomed Sunday by Pakistan, a nation devastated this year by record-breaking monsoon rains. Flooding likely worsened by global warming submerged a third of Pakistan's territory, left 33 million people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy