Melania's ex-aide blasts Ivanka Trump for 'mean-spirited and heartless' wedding photo edit

A former aide to Melania Trump has blasted the Trump family as “mean-spirited and heartless” after Ivanka Trump cropped her future sister-in-law out of a photo she posted on social media.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who was the senior advisor to Melania when she was First Lady, made the comments after Ivanka cropped Kimberly Guilfoyle out of a picture she posted on Instagram taken at her half-sister Tiffany’s wedding. Guilfoyle is engaged to be married to Donald Trump Jr.

The picture in question was taken at Mar-a-Lago where Tiffany got married to the billionaire Michael Boulos and featured six female members of the Trump family in a line.

Page Six reports Wolkoff told them: “This is a heartless, mean-spirited, and divided family…that doesn’t care about one another or anyone else.

“This is the Trump mentality and brand and none of them are breaking with tradition — all for one and none for all.”

The publication noted that after the snub, Ivanka then posted the full image including Guilfoyle onto her Instagram stories. Similarly, Guilfoyle posted one picture of the pair together on her stories.

But Wolkoff suggested that “There’s a louder message in the fact that neither of them posted the other”.

Sources allegedly close to Ivanka told The Daily Mail : “Ivanka loves Kimberly and in no way would crop her out.”

They added: “The two women are very close and Kimberly has really become part of the Trump family. When Ivanka realized what had happened, she immediately reposted the photo.”

