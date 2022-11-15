Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Galmed Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.
MySanAntonio
Verisante: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Verisante Technology Inc. (VRSEF) on Friday reported a loss of $60,000 in its third quarter. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.
MySanAntonio
Mortgage market upheaval spurs $17 billion in paper losses for banks
Higher interest rates helped Wells Fargo & Co. land more than $3 billion in profit in the third quarter. From a capital perspective, they also wiped out nearly three-quarters of that. While rising rates buoy revenue for the country's largest banks, in the short term they also force them to...
Comments / 0